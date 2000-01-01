Overview
But before we can query our server for some listing data, we need to define exactly HOW that data should be retrieved.
In this lesson, we will:
- Learn about datafetchers and how they work in DGS
- Explore DGS code generation
- Return some hard-coded mock data
🛠 Datafetcher first steps
We're well on our way to building a GraphQL server that can:
- Receive an incoming GraphQL query from our client
- Validate that query against our schema
- Retrieve the data for the queried schema fields
- And return the data as a response
We've already defined our schema, so DGS can handle steps #1 and #2 out of the box.
Our task now is to actually define how data is retrieved and returned when a field is queried. We'll wrap up all of these instructions in a method called a datafetcher. (In other frameworks, you might see datafetchers described as resolver functions.)
We use datafetchers to map fields in our schema to logic that can fulfill them. In other words, we can write individualized methods that are called when certain schema fields—such as our
Query type's
featuredListings field—are queried.
type Query {featuredListings: [Listing!]!}
These methods have the responsibility of returning data in the shape that our schema expects—for example, the datafetcher we write for
featuredListings should return a list of objects that match the
Listing type.
Let's define a class to contain our datafetcher methods.
✏️ Writing a datafetcher
To keep our code organized, let's create a new
datafetchers directory in our
java/com.example.listings package.
📂 main┣ 📂 java┃ ┣ 📂 com.example.listings┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ 📂 datafetchers┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ 📄 ListingsApplication┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ 📄 WebConfiguration
Inside, we can create a new class file called
ListingDataFetcher.
package com.example.listings.datafetchers;public class ListingDataFetcher {}
Our empty class is ready for some methods to do actual data-fetching, but we first need to denote it with a special annotation that tells DGS to include it when assembling the pieces of our GraphQL API.
This annotation is called
@DgsComponent, and all we need to do is import it from our DGS package and stick it on top of our class definition. Now it's officially a member of the DGS team!
package com.example.listings.datafetchers;import com.netflix.graphql.dgs.DgsComponent;@DgsComponentpublic class ListingDataFetcher {}
Next, let's give this class a basic method called
featuredListings, to match the
Query field in our schema.
public void featuredListings() {// specific featuredListings-fetching logic goes here}
To work as a datafetcher, a method needs to specify which field it's responsible for. To clarify this, we have additional DGS annotations that do most of the heavy lifting for us.
Because the
featuredListings method is responsible for the
featuredListings field on the
Query type, we can use the
@DgsQuery annotation. (Don't forget to import it from our DGS package!)
package com.example.listings.datafetchers;import com.netflix.graphql.dgs.DgsComponent;import com.netflix.graphql.dgs.DgsQuery;@DgsComponentpublic class ListingDataFetcher {@DgsQuerypublic void featuredListings() {// specific featuredListings-fetching logic goes here}}
For
@DgsQuery to work out of the box, we need to make sure that our method has the SAME name as the
Query field it resolves. This gives DGS all the info it needs to mark the
ListingDataFetcher.featuredListings as the ✨official✨ datafetcher for the
Query.featuredListings schema field.
There's still one big problem: our
featuredListings method isn't actually returning anything. But in our schema, we said that a query for the
featuredListings field should return a list of
Listing types!
type Query {"A curated array of listings to feature on the homepage"featuredListings: [Listing!]!}
We need to tweak our method so that querying the
featuredListings field actually returns the type of data we said it would. But outside of our
schema.graphqls file, where do we actually get these type definitions for our datafetchers to use?
Code generation
We know the properties our
Listing type needs, so we could define a corresponding
Listing class to represent each object in Java. This approach lets us set all of the properties, including getter and setter methods, while maintaining fine-tuned control over any transformations we might need to do when the data is en route to our clients.
Another option is to use DGS' Code Generation plugin. This tool reads in our schema file and generates classes from the GraphQL types we've written. With this approach, fields on a GraphQL type—like a
Listing's
title or
description—become gettable and settable properties on the corresponding class.
There are benefits to each approach, so we'll steal a bit from both. We're going to use code generation as a starting point, and attach custom logic to our classes as we go along. Let's get started!
Generating our basic classes
Open up your project's
build.gradle file and check out
plugins at the top. The package that enables code generation in DGS,
dgs.codegen, is already listed here.
plugins {id 'java'id 'org.springframework.boot' version '3.2.5'id 'io.spring.dependency-management' version '1.1.4'id 'com.netflix.dgs.codegen' version '6.0.3'}
The plugin runs automatically as part of our code's build process, and it actually takes effect as soon as we run our code.
Start up your server again, either by using your IDE's run button or running the following command in the terminal:
./gradlew bootRun
In the
build.generated.sources folder we'll find a few new packages, including
dgs-codegen and
dgs-codegen-generated-examples.
📂 build┣ 📂 classes┣ 📂 generated┃ ┣ 📂 sources┃ ┃ ┣ 📂 annotationProcessor┃ ┃ ┣ 📂 dgs-codegen┃ ┃ ┣ 📂 dgs-codegen-generated-examples┃ ┃ ┣ 📂 headers┣ 📂 resources┗ 📂 tmp
The
dgs-codegen package contains all of the Java types the plugin generated from reading our
schema.graphqls file. If we drill down into the
dgs-codegen.com.example.listings.generated.types file, we'll see the generated
Listing file.
📂 dgs-codegen┣ 📂 com.example.listings.generated┃ ┣ 📂 types┃ ┃ ┣ 📄 Listing
A closer look at the generated
Listing class reveals the collection of properties, getters, and setters that make it possible to create objects that match the specification of the
Listing type in our schema. We'll also find a number of other methods that the plugin has added for us to make working with the class and building new instances even easier.
We're going to build on top of this generated
Listing class, and extend it with custom functionality in a child class.
Let's create a place in our code for this child class to live. Back in
java/com.example.listings, we'll define a new package called
models to sit next to
datafetchers. This directory will hold the classes we'll use when working with data from our data source.
📂 main┣ 📂 java┃ ┣ 📂 com.example.listings┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ 📂 datafetchers┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ 📂 models┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ 📄 ListingsApplication┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ 📄 WebConfiguration
Next, we'll define a new class called
ListingModel. This class will extend the generated
Listing class. Here's what it looks like:
package com.example.listings.models;import com.example.listings.generated.types.Listing;public class ListingModel extends Listing {// custom logic will live here}
We can put this
ListingModel class to work right away—back in our
featuredListings datafetcher.
Returning data
Returning now to our
datafetchers/ListingDataFetcher file, we'll import the
models/ListingModel class, along with the Java
List utility.
import com.example.listings.models.ListingModel;import java.util.List;
Right away, we can update the return type for our method to be a
List of
ListingModel types.
@DgsQuerypublic List<ListingModel> featuredListings() {}
First, let's create some new
ListingModel instances from our freshly-generated class.
@DgsQuerypublic List<ListingModel> featuredListings() {ListingModel meteorListing = new ListingModel();}
We need to give our
ListingModel instance some attributes, such as
id,
title, and
costPerNight; we can chain those on just by calling the property setter methods. (Make up whatever values you'd like for these fields, just remember to match the types that we gave them in our schema!)
ListingModel meteorListing = new ListingModel();meteorListing.setId("1");meteorListing.setTitle("Beach house on the edge of the Laertes meteor");meteorListing.setCostPerNight(360.00);meteorListing.setClosedForBookings(false);meteorListing.setNumOfBeds(3);
Great! Here's a new
ListingModel instance, with all its properties ready to go.
To make our
List a bit more robust, we'll add at least one more
ListingModel instance.
@DgsQuerypublic List<ListingModel> featuredListings() {ListingModel meteorListing = new ListingModel();meteorListing.setId("1");meteorListing.setTitle("Beach house on the edge of the Laertes meteor");meteorListing.setCostPerNight(360.00);meteorListing.setClosedForBookings(false);meteorListing.setNumOfBeds(3);ListingModel gasGiantListing = new ListingModel();gasGiantListing.setId("2");gasGiantListing.setTitle("Unforgettable atmosphere, unbeatable heat, tasteful furnishings");gasGiantListing.setCostPerNight(124.00);gasGiantListing.setClosedForBookings(true);gasGiantListing.setNumOfBeds(4);return List.of(meteorListing, gasGiantListing);}
And with that, we've got our very first datafetcher set up, ready to be queried. Here's how your entire datafetcher file should look when you're done:
Practice
Key takeaways
- We use datafetcher methods to return data when a particular schema field is queried.
- The DGS code generation plugin gives us a helpful starting point for the Java classes that map to our GraphQL types.
Up next
Whew! In the next lesson, we'll see how all the pieces come together—by sending our first queries!
