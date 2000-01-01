12. Mutations
We've seen the power of specific and expressive queries that let us retrieve exactly the data we're looking for, all at once.

But when we want to actually change, insert, or delete data, we need to reach for a new tool: mutations.

In this lesson, we will:

  • Boost our schema with the ability to change data
  • Explore syntax
  • Learn about input types
  • Learn about response best practices
  • Create a Java record to hold immutable response data

Mutations in Airlock

Onward to the next feature in our Airlock API: creating a new listing.

A mockup showing a view that lets us create a new listing by specifying its pertinent properties

Our REST API comes equipped with an endpoint that allows us to create new listings: POST /listings.

This method accepts a listing property on our request body. It should contain all of the properties relevant to the listing, including its amenities. Once the listing has been created in the database, this endpoint returns the newly-created listing to us.

All right, now how do we enable this functionality in ?

Designing Mutations

Much like the Query type, the Mutation type serves as an entry point to our schema. It follows the same syntax as the , or , that we've been using so far.

We declare the Mutation type using the type keyword, then the name Mutation. Inside the curly braces, we have our entry points, the we'll be using to mutate our data.

Let's open up schema.graphqls and add a new Mutation type.

schema.graphqls
type Mutation {


}

For the of the Mutation, we recommend starting with a verb that describes the specific action of our update (such as add, delete, or create), followed by whatever data the acts on.

We'll explore how we can create a new listing, so we'll call this createListing.

type Mutation {
  "Creates a new listing"
  createListing: #TODO
}

For the return type of the createListing , we could return the Listing type; it's the we want the to act upon. However, we recommend following a consistent Response type for responses. Let's see what this looks like in a new type.

Note: In this course, we've defined all of our types in a single schema.graphqls file. This isn't required, however; the DGS framework builds the final from all .graphqls files it finds in the schema folder. This means that as your schema grows larger, you can choose to break it up across multiple files if preferred.

The Mutation response type

Return types for Mutation usually start with the name of the , followed by Payload or Response. Don't forget that type names should be formatted in PascalCase!

Following convention, we'll name our type CreateListingResponse.

type CreateListingResponse {


}

We should return the that we're mutating (Listing, in our case), so that clients have access to the updated object.

type CreateListingResponse {
  listing: Listing
}

Note: Though our acts upon a single Listing object, it's also possible for a to change and return multiple objects at once.

Notice that the listing returns a Listing type that can be null, because our might fail.

To account for any partial errors that might occur and return helpful information to the client, there are a few additional we can include in a response type.

  • code: an Int that refers to the status of the response, similar to an HTTP status code.

  • success: a Boolean flag that indicates whether all the updates the was responsible for succeeded.

  • message: a String to display information about the result of the on the client side. This is particularly useful if the mutation was only partially successful and a generic error message can't tell the whole story.

Let's also add comments for each of these so that it makes our API documentation more useful.

type CreateListingResponse {
  "Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation"
  code: Int!
  "Indicates whether the mutation was successful"
  success: Boolean!
  "Human-readable message for the UI"
  message: String!
  "The newly created listing"
  listing: Listing
}

Lastly, we can set the return type of our to this new CreateListingResponse type, and make it non-nullable. Here's what the createListing should look like now:

type Mutation {
  "Creates a new listing"
  createListing: CreateListingResponse!
}

The Mutation input

To create a new listing, our needs to receive some input.

Let's think about the kind of input this createListing would expect. We need all of the details about the listing itself, such as title, costPerNight, numOfBeds, amenities and so on.

We've used a before in the Query.listing : we passed in a single called id.

type Query {
  listing(id: ID!): Listing
}

But createListing takes more than one . One way we could tackle this is to add each argument, one-by-one, to our createListing . But this approach can become unwieldy and hard to understand. Instead, it's a good practice to use input types as for a .

Exploring the input type

The input type in a is a special that groups a set of together, and can then be used as an argument to another . Using input types helps us group and understand , especially for .

To define an input type, use the input keyword followed by the name and curly braces ({}). Inside the curly braces, we list the and types as usual. Note that fields of an input type can be only a , an enum, or another input type.

input CreateListingInput {


}

Next, we'll add properties. To flesh out the listing we're about to create, let's send all the relevant details. We'll need: title, description, numOfBeds, costPerNight, and closedForBookings.

input CreateListingInput {
  "The listing's title"
  title: String!
  "The listing's description"
  description: String!
  "The number of beds available"
  numOfBeds: Int!
  "The cost per night"
  costPerNight: Float!
  "Indicates whether listing is closed for bookings (on hiatus)"
  closedForBookings: Boolean
}

We also need to specify the amenities our listing has to offer. Notice that the amenity options in our mock-up for creating a new listing are pre-defined; we can only select from existing options. Behind the scenes, each of these amenities has a unique ID identifier. For this reason, we'll add an amenityIds to CreateListingInput with a type of [ID!]!.

input CreateListingInput {
  "The listing's title"
  title: String!
  "The listing's description"
  description: String!
  "The number of beds available"
  numOfBeds: Int!
  "The cost per night"
  costPerNight: Float!
  "Indicates whether listing is closed for bookings (on hiatus)"
  closedForBookings: Boolean
  "The Listing's amenities"
  amenities: [ID!]!
}

Note: You can learn more about the input type, as well as other types and features in Side Quest: Intermediate Schema Design.

Using the input

To use an input type in the schema, we can set it as the type of a . For example, we can update the createListing to use CreateListingInput type like so:

type Mutation {
  "Creates a new listing"
  createListing(input: CreateListingInput!): CreateListingResponse!
}

Notice that the CreateListingInput is non-nullable. To run this , we actually need to require some input!

Building the ListingService method

As we've done for other requests, we'll build a method to manage this REST API call to create a new listing.

Back in datasources/ListingService, let's add a new method for this .

datasources/ListingService
public void createListingRequest() {
    return client
            .post()
}

This time, because the endpoint uses the POST method, we'll chain .post() rather than .get().

Next, we'll craft our destination endpoint in-line. We'll specify a uri of /listings, but before calling .retrieve(), we'll first call .body() to specify our request body.

public void createListingRequest() {
    return client
            .post()
            .uri("/listings")
            .body()
}

We'll talk about what we pass in for the request body in just a moment, but for now let's finish the method.

It accepts a listing of type CreateListingInput, so let's start by importing this at the top of the file.

datasources/ListingService
import com.example.listings.generated.types.CreateListingInput;

Note: If you don't see a valid import for the generated CreateListingInput type, try stopping and restarting the server.

Next, we'll give our method a return type of ListingModel, and include the CreateListingInput parameter called listing.

public ListingModel createListingRequest(CreateListingInput listing) {
  // ...method body
}

To complete the syntax of our call to the /listings endpoint, we'll chain on the retrieve and body methods. Finally, to convert the response to an instance of ListingModel, we'll pass ListingModel.class to the final body() method call.

public ListingModel createListingRequest(CreateListingInput listing) {
    return client
            .post()
            .uri("/listings")
            .body() // TODO!
            .retrieve()
            .body(ListingModel.class);
}

Now we can return to the question of how we'll send our request data to the endpoint—in other words, what we need to pass to that first body() method!

Defining a CreateListingModel record

When creating a new listing via the POST /listings endpoint, we have a couple of requirements to keep in mind.

  1. We know that this endpoint looks for a listing property on the request body.
  2. To send data as part of our request, we can't use a regular Java class; we'll need to serialize it to be sent as part of our HTTP request.

Let's think about the first requirement. Our method receives a CreateListingInput type, with all the details about the listing to be created; this means that it has all the necessary information for posting to the /listings endpoint, but we need all of that data to be contained in a property called listing on our request body.

We could create a new class, give it a listing property, and set up a setter method, as shown below.

One theoretical implementation as a class
public class CreateListing {
    CreateListingInput listing;


    public void setListing(CreateListingInput listing) {
        this.listing = listing;
    }
}

But that's a little bit more boilerplate than we need; after all, we really just want to set a listing property once, use it as part of our request body, and not change it again. This means we can save ourselves some time and code, and use a Java record instead!

In the models directory, create a new file called CreateListingModel.

📂 com.example.listings
 ┣ 📂 datafetchers
 ┣ 📂 models
 ┃ ┣ 📄 CreateListingModel
 ┃ ┗ 📄 ListingModel
 ┣ 📄 ListingsApplication
 ┣ 📄 WebConfiguration

By default, your IDE might give you some class-based boilerplate, but let's right away update our class to be a record instead.

models/CreateListingModel
package com.example.listings.models;


public record CreateListingModel() { }

To set up our record with a listing property of type CreateListingInput, all we need to do is pass our property and type into the parentheses after the record's name. (And don't forget to import CreateListingInput!)

models/CreateListingModel
import com.example.listings.generated.types.CreateListingInput;


public record CreateListingModel(CreateListingInput listing) { }

Now we have the ability to create new records on the fly—we can pass them a CreateListingInput, and they'll automatically take care of creating a listing property to hold the data.

Let's return to our ListingService method and make use of this new record. At the top of the file, import CreateListingModel.

datasources/ListingService
import com.example.listings.models.CreateListingModel;

Then down in our createListingRequest method, just before the POST request, we'll create a CreateListingModel record and pass in the listing that our method receives.

datasources/ListingService
public ListingModel createListingRequest(CreateListingInput listing) {
  new CreateListingModel(listing);
  // "/listings" post request
}

Now, we can think about our second requirement. In order to send the contents of our new record along with our request as its body, we need to serialize it first. Serialization prepares a Java class or record to be included as part of an HTTP request.

Serializing our listing input

We've used Jackson's ObjectMapper to convert JSON objects into Java classes; now we need to go from Java classes to JSON objects. Spring gives us a utility called MappingJacksonValue to achieve this.

At the top of the file, import MappingJacksonValue from Spring Framework.

datasources/ListingService
import org.springframework.http.converter.json.MappingJacksonValue;

Down in the createListingRequest method, we'll create a new instance of MappingJacksonValue, passing our record into it. We'll call the result serializedListing.

MappingJacksonValue serializedListing = new MappingJacksonValue(new CreateListingModel(listing));

Alright—last step for this method! We'll pass this serializedListing in as our POST request's body.

public ListingModel createListingRequest(CreateListingInput listing) {
  MappingJacksonValue serializedListing = new MappingJacksonValue(new CreateListingModel(listing));
  return client
          .post()
          .uri("/listings")
          .body(serializedListing)
          .retrieve()
          .body(ListingModel.class);

That's it for the call to the endpoint—time to use it in our datafetcher.

Practice

Which of these are good names for mutations based on the recommended conventions above?
In the mutation response type (CreateListingResponse), why is the modified object's return type (Listing) nullable?
How can we use the input type in our schema?
When creating an input type for a mutation, what naming convention is commonly used?

Key takeaways

  • are write used to modify data.
  • Naming usually starts with a verb that describes the action, such as "add," "delete," or "create."
  • It's a common convention to create a consistent response type for responses.
  • in often require multiple to perform actions. To group arguments together, we use a GraphQL input type for clarity and maintainability.

Up next

In the final lesson, we'll connect the dots to make our fully-functional—and create some new listings!

