✏️ Let's define that schema
With our IDE opened to our freshly checked out Catstronauts project, let's navigate to the
server/src/ directory. In there, we'll create a new
schema.js file.
To get started with our schema, we'll need a couple packages first:
apollo-server and
graphql.
- The
graphqlpackage provides the core logic for parsing and validating GraphQL queries.
- The
apollo-serverpackage provides a full-fledged, spec-compliant GraphQL server with some nice utilities like the
gqltemplate literal that we'll use in a moment.
From the
server/ directory, run the following:
npm install apollo-server graphql
Now in
schema.js, let's obtain the
gql template literal from
apollo-server:
const { gql } = require('apollo-server');
What is this
gql thing we're importing? It's a tagged template literal, used for wrapping GraphQL strings like the schema definition we're about to write.
This converts GraphQL strings into the format that Apollo libraries expect when working with operations and schemas, and it also enables syntax highlighting.
Next, let's declare a
typeDefs (short for "type definitions") constant, assigning the
gql template where our definitions will go. While we're at it, let's export
typeDefs now, because we'll need it for our server file later on.
const typeDefs = gql` # Schema definitions go here`;module.exports = typeDefs;
Note the use of backticks (
`) with the
gql tag, not to be confused with single quotes (
').
Great, we're ready to define our types. Referring back to our mockup, we identified that we need the following data for each learning track:
- Title
- Thumbnail
- Length
- ModulesCount
- Author name
- Author picture
How do we organize this data into types?
Well, we could create a single type named
Track, shove all those fields into it, and call it a day. But would that make sense from a business domain point of view? Not really. For starters, a single author might create multiple tracks, and that author's information would be needlessly duplicated across multiple locations. Instead, we need to think in terms of standalone entities. We'll start with two:
Tracks and
Authors.
The
Track type
We'll start with the type
Track that represents a particular learning track. Let's define the type and add a description right away:
"A track is a group of Modules that teaches about a specific topic"type Track { # Fields go here}
Now for the track's fields, we'll have:
idof type
ID!
titleof type
String!
authorof type
Author!(we'll define the
Authortype when we're done with
Track)
thumbnailof type
String(a URL to the image for the track's card)
lengthof type
Int
modulesCountof type
Int
Here's our complete
Track type:
"A track is a group of Modules that teaches about a specific topic"type Track { id: ID! title: String! author: Author! thumbnail: String length: Int modulesCount: Int}
How do we determine which of these fields should be allowed to be null? One approach is to make the schema reflect our "business" domain rules. In our case, a track could exist without a thumbnail for instance, but a track without a title or author doesn't make any sense from our "business" point of view.
What does an exclamation mark after a field's type indicate?
Add some nice descriptions for each of these fields, then let's move on to the
Author type.
The
Author type
"Author of a complete Track or a Module"type Author { # Fields go here}
The
Author type contains only three fields:
idof type
ID!
nameof type
String!
photoof type
String
Here's the complete type:
"Author of a complete Track or a Module"type Author { id: ID! name: String! photo: String}
Excellent, our first feature is now fully represented in our schema. These are the data types we'll be able to retrieve.
We're still missing one piece though: how to tell the GraphQL server what to retrieve when we query it. Remember, we don't have multiple specific endpoints to target different types like a REST API does. Instead, we define a special
Query type.
The
Query type
The
Query type is defined like any other object type:
type Query { # Fields go here}
The fields of this type are entry points into the rest of our schema. These are the top-level fields that our client can query for.
For now, we're only interested in fetching the track list for our homepage. Let's name that specific query
tracksForHome to make it as descriptive as possible. We want this query to return a non-null list of non-null
Tracks. We'll also add a nice description:
type Query { "Get tracks array for homepage grid" tracksForHome: [Track!]!}
Our schema is now fully defined to support our first feature! Here's how the whole schema looks:
type Query { "Get tracks array for homepage grid" tracksForHome: [Track!]!}"A track is a group of Modules that teaches about a specific topic"type Track { id: ID! "The track's title" title: String! "The track's main author" author: Author! "The track's main illustration to display in track card or track page detail" thumbnail: String "The track's approximate length to complete, in minutes" length: Int "The number of modules this track contains" modulesCount: Int}"Author of a complete Track"type Author { id: ID! "Author's first and last name" name: String! "Author's profile picture url" photo: String}
Which of these are always true about the
Query type?
Now that our base schema is ready, we can start working on our GraphQL server.
Code Challenge!
Query containing a field
spaceCats to fetch a
List of
SpaceCat. A type
SpaceCat with its subfields:
id of type
ID!,
name of type
String!,
age of type
Int and
missions of type
List of
Mission. Finally define the
Mission type with its subfields:
id of type
ID!,
name of type
String!, and
description of type
String!.