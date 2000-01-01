🛠 Backend first steps
On the backend side, our first goal is to create a GraphQL server that can:
- Receive an incoming GraphQL query from our client
- Validate that query against our newly created schema
- Populate the queried schema fields with mocked data
- Return the populated fields as a response
The Apollo Server library helps us implement this server quickly, painlessly, and in a production-ready way.
In the
server/src/ folder, open
index.js.
To create our server, we'll use the
@apollo/server package that we installed previously. From that package, we'll only need the named export
ApolloServer, so we'll declare that constant between curly braces.
We'll also need to use the
startStandaloneServer function, which we can import from the
@apollo/server/standalone package.
Just below, we'll import our
typeDefs from our
schema.js file:
const { ApolloServer } = require("@apollo/server");const { startStandaloneServer } = require("@apollo/server/standalone");const typeDefs = require("./schema");
Next, let's set up an
async function called
startApolloServer. Inside, we'll create an instance of the
ApolloServer class and pass it our
typeDefs in its options object:
async function startApolloServer() {const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs });}
Note: We're using shorthand property notation with implied keys, because we've named our constant with the matching key (
typeDefs).
To start the server, we'll use the
startStandaloneServer function, passing it the
server we just initialized.
async function startApolloServer() {const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs });startStandaloneServer(server);}
The
startStandaloneServer function returns a
Promise, so we'll
await the results of that call, and pull out the
url property from the result.
async function startApolloServer() {const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs });const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server);}
We'll also log a nice little message letting us know that our server is indeed up and running!
async function startApolloServer() {const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs });const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server);console.log(`🚀 Server is running!📭 Query at ${url}`);}
Finally, let's not forget to actually call the
startApolloServer function at the bottom of the file!
startApolloServer();
Save your changes. From the terminal, we'll launch our server with
npm run start (make sure you're in the
server/ folder).
We get the log message and...not much else! We have a running server, but that's it. Floating in the vacuum of
localhost space without access to any data, it's a sad and lonely server for now. 😿
Even though our server isn't connected to any data sources yet, it would be great to be able to send the server a test query and get a valid response. Fortunately,
ApolloServer provides a way to do exactly that, using mocked data.
Mocking data
To enable mocked data, we'll need to use two new packages:
@graphql-tools/mock and
@graphql-tools/schema.
Let's go ahead and install them.
npm install @graphql-tools/mock @graphql-tools/schema
At the top, we'll import
addMocksToSchema and
makeExecutableSchema.
const { addMocksToSchema } = require("@graphql-tools/mock");const { makeExecutableSchema } = require("@graphql-tools/schema");
Then, we'll need to tweak the
ApolloServer initialization. Instead of passing it the
typeDefs directly, we'll be using the
schema property. This property is another way of initializing an Apollo Server, which is useful for building federated subgraphs (more on that in our Voyage series) or if we're using functions like
makeExecutableSchema (which we are!).
As the value of the
schema property, we'll call the
addMocksToSchema function and pass it an object. This object defines its own
schema property, and here we'll call the
makeExecutableSchema function. Then, we'll pass this function an object containing our
typeDefs.
const server = new ApolloServer({schema: addMocksToSchema({schema: makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs }),}),});
With this code, we're generating an executable schema from our
typeDefs, and instructing Apollo Server to populate every queried schema field with a placeholder value (such as
Hello World for
String fields).
However,
Hello World isn't a very realistic value for the title of a track or the URL of an author's picture! To serve mocked data that's closer to reality, we'll define a
mocks object. This object contains functions that provide the mocked data we want the server to return for each queried field.
Here's our
mocks object:
const mocks = {Track: () => ({id: () => "track_01",title: () => "Astro Kitty, Space Explorer",author: () => {return {name: "Grumpy Cat",photo:"https://res.cloudinary.com/apollographql/image/upload/v1730818804/odyssey/lift-off-api/catstrophysicist_bqfh9n_j0amow.jpg",};},thumbnail: () =>"https://res.cloudinary.com/apollographql/image/upload/v1730818804/odyssey/lift-off-api/nebula_cat_djkt9r_nzifdj.jpg",length: () => 1210,modulesCount: () => 6,}),};
This object defines mock values for all of the fields of a
Track object (including the
Author object it contains). We pass this object to the
ApolloServer constructor like so:
const server = new ApolloServer({schema: addMocksToSchema({schema: makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs }),mocks,}),});
With mocks enabled, Apollo Server always returns exactly two entries for every list field.
To get more entries at a time, let's say 6, we'll add a
Query.tracksForHome to our
mocks object and return an Array of that given length like so:
[...new Array(6)].
const mocks = {Query: () => ({tracksForHome: () => [...new Array(6)],}),Track: () => ({id: () => "track_01",title: () => "Astro Kitty, Space Explorer",author: () => {return {name: "Grumpy Cat",photo:"https://res.cloudinary.com/apollographql/image/upload/v1730818804/odyssey/lift-off-api/catstrophysicist_bqfh9n_j0amow.jpg",};},thumbnail: () =>"https://res.cloudinary.com/apollographql/image/upload/v1730818804/odyssey/lift-off-api/nebula_cat_djkt9r_nzifdj.jpg",length: () => 1210,modulesCount: () => 6,}),};
Create a mock object with a type
SpaceCat, an
id of spacecat_01, and a
title of 'spacecat pioneer'
Now, with our server loaded with mocked data, how can we run a query on it to test if everything works as expected? In the next lesson, we'll use the Apollo Explorer to build and run test queries seamlessly.
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