📦 A query in a component

Now that we've initialized Apollo Client, we can design the first query that our client will execute. Specifically, we'll design the query that our tracks page will use to display its card grid.

The code for our tracks page lives in src/pages/tracks.js . At the moment, the page just displays the bare layout that we've seen previously. Let's add a query definition to it.

Just like when we defined our schema, we need to wrap all GraphQL strings in the gql template literal. Let's import gql :

import { gql } from '@apollo/client' ; Copy

Next we'll declare a constant called TRACKS with an empty GraphQL string (by convention, query constants are in ALL_CAPS ):

const TRACKS = gql ` # Query goes here ` ; Copy

Now, remember the query we built in the Apollo Studio Explorer to retrieve track data? Conveniently, that's exactly the query we need!

Head back to the Explorer, where the query is still available in the Operations panel (if it isn't, you can find previously executed queries in the Explorer's Run History tab). Copy the query.

We can paste the query directly in our empty gql string. Let's add an export keyword to the declaration so the query is available in our test cases later on:

export const TRACKS = gql ` query getTracks { tracksForHome { id title thumbnail length modulesCount author { name photo } } } ` ; Copy

Code Challenge! Create a ListSpaceCats query with a spaceCats query field and its name , age and missions selection set in that order. For the missions field, select name and description

Which of the following are best practices when creating client queries? Export query definitions for use in unit tests. Wrap each query in the gql template literal. Assign each query string to a constant with an ALL_CAPS name. Test out queries in the Apollo Studio Explorer and copy them over. Submit