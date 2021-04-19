👋 Welcome to the first part of our Lift-off series!

Here we begin our journey building a full-stack GraphQL example application called Catstronauts, a learning platform for adventurous cats who want to explore the universe! 😺 🚀

The first feature we'll build for the app will fetch a (mocked) list of learning tracks from a GraphQL API and display them in a card grid on our homepage.

Here's how it'll look when we're finished:

To build this feature, we'll use a "schema-first" design. That means we'll implement the feature based on exactly which data our client application needs. Schema-first design typically involves three major steps:

Defining the schema: We identify which data our feature requires, and then we structure our schema to provide that data as intuitively as possible. Back-end implementation: We build out our GraphQL API using Apollo Server and fetch the required data from whichever data sources contain it. In this first course, we will be using mocked data. In a following course, we'll connect our app to a live REST data source. Front-end implementation: Our client consumes data from our GraphQL API to render its views.

One of the benefits of schema-first design is that it reduces total development time by allowing front-end and back-end teams to work in parallel. The front-end team can start working with mocked data as soon as the schema is defined, while the back-end team develops the API based on that same schema. This isn't the only way to design a GraphQL API, but we believe it's an efficient one, so we'll use it throughout this course.

Which of these are benefits of schema-first design? It reduces total development time. It enables teams to work in parallel. It provides front-end applications access to all back-end data. Submit

Ignition sequence...

Prerequisites

Our app will use Node.js on the backend and React on the frontend.

Concepts and keywords like import , map , async , jsx , and React Hooks should all be familiar concepts before you start up.

Clone the repository

In the directory of your choice with your preferred terminal, clone the app's starter repository:

git clone https://github.com/apollographql/odyssey-lift-off-part1 Copy

Task! I've cloned the starter repo.

Project structure

We'll build a full-stack app that is (unsurprisingly) composed of two parts:

The back-end app in the server/ directory

directory The front-end app located in the client/ directory

You'll also find a final/ folder that contains the final state of the project once you've completed the course. Feel free to use it as a guide!

Both apps have bare-minimum package dependencies. Here's the file structure:

📦 odyssey-lift-off-part1 ┣ 📂 client ┃ ┣ 📂 public ┃ ┣ 📂 src ┃ ┣ 📄 README.md ┃ ┣ 📄 package.json ┣ 📂 server ┃ ┣ 📂 src ┃ ┃ ┣ 📄 index.js ┃ ┣ 📄 README.md ┃ ┣ 📄 package.json ┣ 📂 final ┃ ┣ 📂 client ┃ ┣ 📂 server ┗ 📄 README.md Copy

Now, open the repository in your favorite IDE. We're using Visual Studio Code in our examples.

Note: The examples in this course use npm , but you're welcome to use yarn if you prefer.

Let's start with the server app.

In a terminal window, navigate to the repo's server/ directory and run the following to install dependencies and run the app:

npm install && npm start Copy

If all goes well, you'll see your installation complete and a message that nodemon is waiting for changes to your src/index.js file. There's nothing else to do here, because we don't have any code for nodemon to run just yet.

Task! I've installed server packages.

Next, the client app.

In a terminal window, navigate to the repo's client/ directory and run the following to install dependencies and start the app:

npm install && npm start Copy

The console should show a bunch of output and a link to the running app at localhost:3000 . You can navigate there and see that not much is rendered right now.

Task! I've installed client packages and the app runs.