Odyssey

course

Voyage II: Federating the monolith

We'll take an existing monolith graph and transform it into a supergraph incrementally. We'll work with entities and interfaces as value types.

Start course
Illustration of the Kepler telescope
Graph Developer - Professional badge

Voyage II: Federating the monolith is a certifying course

By completing this course, you'll be on your way to earning an Apollo Graph Developer - Professional certification.

View certification

Details

  • Updated Nov 28, 2022
  • 10 lessons

What you'll learn

  • Split a monolith schema into subgraphs incrementally

  • Convert a monolith graph into a federated supergraph

  • Configure auth using the Apollo Router

  • Migrate types between subgraph schemas

  • Use interfaces with entities

  • Resolve field sharing errors with the @shareable directive

Prerequisites

  • JavaScript
  • Apollo Federation basics
  • Voyage I

Instructor

Michelle Mabuyo

Lesson List

This tutorial includes

  • multiple choice questions
  • tasks
  • code challenges

Related tutorials

Hubble space telescope

Voyage I: Federation from Day One

Modularize your GraphQL backend using Apollo Federation

Course
Illustration of the James Webb Space Telescope

Voyage III: Federation in Production

Integrate schema checks and graph variants into a supergraph in production

Course
Explore our entire catalog

© 2023 Apollo Graph Inc.

Odyssey

  • Home
  • Get started
  • About Odyssey
  • Privacy Policy

Resources

Company