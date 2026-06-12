Odyssey

Voyage II: Federating the Monolith

We'll take an existing monolith graph and transform it into a supergraph incrementally, using @override.

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Voyage II: Federating the Monolith is a certifying course

By completing this course, you'll be on your way to earning an Apollo Graph Developer - Professional certification.

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Details

  • Updated Jun 12, 2026
  • 11 lessons

What you'll learn

  • Split a monolith schema into subgraphs incrementally

  • Convert a monolith graph into a federated supergraph

  • Configure auth using a locally-running GraphOS Router

  • Use the @override directive to migrate types and fields between subgraphs

Prerequisites

  • JavaScript
  • Apollo Federation basics
  • Voyage I

Instructor

Michelle Mabuyo

Lesson List

This tutorial includes

  • multiple choice questions
  • tasks
  • code challenges

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