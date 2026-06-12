We'll take an existing monolith graph and transform it into a supergraph incrementally, using @override.
Voyage II: Federating the Monolith is a certifying course
By completing this course, you'll be on your way to earning an Apollo Graph Developer - Professional certification.
Split a monolith schema into subgraphs incrementally
Convert a monolith graph into a federated supergraph
Configure auth using a locally-running GraphOS Router
Use the
@override directive to migrate types and fields between subgraphs
Michelle Mabuyo