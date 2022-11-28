course
We'll take an existing monolith graph and transform it into a supergraph incrementally. We'll work with entities and interfaces as value types.
Voyage II: Federating the monolith is a certifying course
By completing this course, you'll be on your way to earning an Apollo Graph Developer - Professional certification.
Split a monolith schema into subgraphs incrementally
Convert a monolith graph into a federated supergraph
Configure auth using the Apollo Router
Migrate types between subgraph schemas
Use interfaces with entities
Resolve field sharing errors with the @shareable directive
Michelle Mabuyo