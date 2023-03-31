GraphOS: Shipping your supergraph

Schema changes, additions and deprecations are key to a healthy and useful supergraph. We'll learn how to use the Rover CLI to run schema checks, publish schema changes and launch our changes confidently. We'll walk through an example of how to deprecate a field in your schema safely using helpful tools and metrics from GraphOS.
The importance of schema checks in your development workflow
How to run schema checks using Rover and Studio
How to safely replace a field in your schema
Using the
@deprecated directive
How to integrate schema checks and publishing your schema into your CI/CD workflow
Inspecting field usage in GraphOS
Michelle Mabuyo