Overview

It's helpful to understand SDL from the schema's perspective, but we want to actually write queries to bring data to our frontend. Fortunately, we have a tool that allows us to explore the process of doing just that: the Apollo Sandbox Explorer!

In this lesson, we will:

Explore our GraphQL API hands-on in the Explorer

Build and run queries for track data

Introducing the Explorer

To write our test queries, we'll use Apollo Explorer. The Explorer is free to use, and it provides awesome development features like interactive query building, query history, and response hints. This will make building our queries fast and fun.

Since we're still in the local development stage of building our graph, we'll start by opening the Explorer in Apollo Sandbox.

Let's jump back into Sandbox by opening a new browser to https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer. You can also access the Explorer from the Schema page by clicking the Explorer option from the menu on the left.

http://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/schema/reference

Exploring the Explorer

Sandbox should already be connected to our API from the last step. If you need to reconnect, paste the following endpoint into the input at the top of the screen.

The endpoint to our GraphQL API https://odyssey-lift-off-server.herokuapp.com/ Copy

http://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

The Explorer consists of three primary sections: Documentation, Operation, and Response.

The Operation panel in the middle is where we create queries. You might already see it populated with an operation; if so, we can start fresh and open up a new tab by clicking the plus button just above.

http://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Building a query

The Explorer's Documentation tab enables you to drill down into your schema's fields, starting at the entry points of the Query type.

http://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Let's click the plus button next to the tracksForHome field to add it to our query.

http://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

The tracksForHome field returns a list of Track items, and we'll see that the Documentation panel automatically updated to show the fields we can query for each Track .

When you click on a field, you can see the description we added, along with the field's subfields (if it has any).

http://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Clicking on the plus (⊕) button next to a field automatically adds that field to the query in the Operation panel. This is a handy way to assemble complex queries without needing to remember your schema's exact structure.

http://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Let's add the title field to our operation, and run it by clicking the blue play button at the top of the panel. After a few moments, the Response panel will update... and the title s for each of our Track s have arrived!

http://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Adding all fields

Right now, we've selected just the title field, but the Explorer also has a way to add all fields to an operation at once. When we click the dropdown by the Fields subheading, we'll see that we have two options.

http://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

First, we have the option to Select all scalar fields. This will select all of the fields on the tracksForHome type that return a value that does not have additional subfields.

Click Select all scalar fields. We'll see a number of new fields have been added to our query.

http://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

All of our scalar fields are taken care of, but we'll notice that neither the author field nor the modules field was added. This is because these fields do not return a scalar type - they return an object type with additional subfields! Fortunately, there's another option in Explorer that will add all fields at once, whether they return a scalar or object type. Let's click the dropdown by the Fields subheading again.

The second option in this dropdown is to Select all fields recursively. This means that in addition to adding all scalar fields to our operation, we can include fields that return an object type, along with all of the object type's subfields! Let's see what this looks like in practice.

http://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

When we click Select all fields recursively, the operation updates.

http://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

We can see that the author and modules fields have been included in the query, along with each of their subfields. By adding all fields recursively, we're able to include all the subfields of the Author and Module types without having to select them one-by-one.

Running the query

While we're here, let's rename our operation from ExampleQuery to GetTracks so it's more obvious what it's for. Your completed operation should match the following:

query GetTracks { tracksForHome { title id thumbnail length modulesCount description numberOfViews author { id name photo } modules { id title length content videoUrl } } } Copy

Now let's run it! And just look at that beautiful data.

Task! My query matches the one above and I've successfully run it in the Explorer.

http://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

That's a ton of data we've just returned: we have details for all of our tracks, authors, and modules, all in a single query!

Saving an operation

We can see from running that query just how powerful GraphQL is for fetching clean, precise data.

But when we return to our app mock-up, we'll find that we might have overfetched data for this homepage just a little bit.

In the last lesson, we defined the fields that we needed to satisfy this frontend view.

Title

Thumbnail image

Length (estimated duration)

Module count

Author name

Author picture

From looking at this list, it's clear that some of the data we've returned in our complete query—the specific modules details, for instance—is unnecessary.

No problem! Let's open a new Operation tab in the Explorer (click the plus button) and build a query that gets us just the details we need for the mock-up shown above.

Try it out yourself! Then check your answer below.

query GetTracks { tracksForHome { id title thumbnail length modulesCount author { name photo } } } Copy Show code

Ah, much better. Because we can construct our queries field-by-field, we have more precise control over the shape of the data we'll get back from our API.

http://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Learn more: Why did we include the id field in the query? Even though it's not part of our mock-up, we've included the id field for each Track object that we return from our query. This is to help us differentiate one track object from the next on the frontend: we'll use each track object's unique id to help us keep our UI organized and easy to update. The unique identifier for a GraphQL type also helps with caching responses from our GraphQL API, which helps us limit the number of network requests we need to make when the page is refreshed. The Track type from the schema type Track { id : ID ! }

Saving an operation

We'll be using this GetTracks operation in a future lesson, so let's take advantage of another Explorer feature that makes this easier.

At the top of the Operation panel, we'll find a save icon button.

http://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Clicking the Save as option from the dropdown opens a modal where we can give our operation a name, and save it to an operation collection.

With a collection, we can store a group of operations in a place that's quick to access when we want to test future changes to our schema.

Let's start by giving our operation the name TracksForHome so that we can locate it when we need it again. Next, in the Select a collection dropdown, let's select the option under Sandbox to create a new default collection.

http://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

After we click the Save button, we'll see that our operation's tab now has the name we assigned to it! Additionally, we'll see a bookmark icon that indicates that this operation is saved to a collection.

http://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

We can use the panel on the left of the Explorer to access operations that we've saved to a collection. Clicking the bookmark icon at the top of the menu opens up all of our Operation Collections, where we can see our TracksForHome operation has been saved for quick access!

http://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

The Explorer can do so much more, but this is all we'll cover for now. With our query defined, it's time to take care of building out our frontend app.

Practice

Which of these are benefits of using the Apollo Studio Explorer? You can build and iterate on queries faster. You can step through your schema to discover available types and fields. You can host your GraphQL server on it. Submit

Key takeaways

The Explorer gives us an environment to build queries and execute them against a provided GraphQL API.

We can use the Documentation panel of the Explorer to drill into the types and fields in our query , and build comprehensive, precise queries.

Operations can be saved in an Operation Collection for later use.

