Overview
Building our mutations in the Explorer is a great place to start, but now we need to bring the same functionality into our app. Let's jump back into the code and send off our mutation using a new hook!
In this lesson, we will:
- Learn about the
useMutationhook
- Increment the number of views on a track when the page is visited
- Talk about the Apollo Client cache
💻 Mutation in client-land
Let's revisit our goal: we want to update the number of views just before we navigate from the homepage to the track page. This navigation is happening inside our
TrackCard component.
Inside the
src/containers folder, let's open up the
track-card.tsx file.
At the top, let's start by importing the
@apollo/client package. We'll need the
useMutation hook to send our mutation to our server. We also need to bring in
gql from our
__generated__ folder, because we'll be using that same function for our mutation.
import { useMutation } from "@apollo/client";import { gql } from "../__generated__";
Next, let's make a new variable to hold our mutation called
INCREMENT_TRACK_VIEWS, setting it to the
gql function call adding backticks (
`). Inside the backticks, we'll paste the mutation we built previously in Studio, and add a comment to explain what this mutation is for.
/*** Mutation to increment a track's number of views*/const INCREMENT_TRACK_VIEWS = gql(`mutation IncrementTrackViews($incrementTrackViewsId: ID!) {incrementTrackViews(id: $incrementTrackViewsId) {codesuccessmessagetrack {idnumberOfViews}}}`);
🎣 The
useMutation hook
Because this is a mutation and not a query, we won't be using the
useQuery hook we're familiar with. Instead we'll switch to the
useMutation hook.
Inside the
TrackCard component, we'll start off by calling the hook. It takes in the mutation we set up earlier,
INCREMENT_TRACK_VIEWS, as the first parameter.
The second parameter is an
options object with a
variables key. Here, we'll add the
incrementTrackViewsId variable and set it to the
id of the track we're navigating to. This
id has already been destructured for us at the top from the
track prop.
useMutation(INCREMENT_TRACK_VIEWS, {variables: { incrementTrackViewsId: id },});
Now, here's a twist: unlike with
useQuery, calling
useMutation doesn't actually execute the mutation automatically!
Instead, the
useMutation hook returns an array with two elements, which we'll start to destructure here.
const [incrementTrackViews] = useMutation(INCREMENT_TRACK_VIEWS, {variables: { incrementTrackViewsId: id },});
The first element is the mutate function we'll use to actually run the mutation later on. We'll call it
incrementTrackViews. The second element is an object with information about the mutation:
loading,
error and
data. This component doesn't need it, so we don't have to extract it.
We've added a new operation, so we need to regenerate our types for our frontend. Run the following command in the root directory.
npm run generate
👆🏽Setting up the
onClick
When do we want to run our mutate function? When the user clicks on the card!
Let's add an
onClick prop to the
CardContainer component and configure it to call our mutate function,
incrementTrackViews.
<CardContainerto={`/track/${id}`}onClick={() => incrementTrackViews()}>
1️⃣ One more thing…
One last thing—let's add a console log to check the mutation response when it's completed.
To do this, let's go back to where we set up our
useMutation hook and add another property to our
options object. The
onCompleted property is a callback function that will run when the mutation successfully completes, and it has access to the response that comes back. We'll log the response to the browser console.
const [incrementTrackViews] = useMutation(INCREMENT_TRACK_VIEWS, {variables: { incrementTrackViewsId: id },// to observe what the mutation response returnsonCompleted: (data) => {console.log(data);},});
Our client app is ready to send off this mutation to the server! Let's see the results of our journey in the last lesson!
👀 Seeing the results
Let's see what our app looks like now!
Make sure your app is still running, or restart it by opening a terminal and running
npm start. Then, we'll open up http://localhost:3000 in the browser.
We see all of the tracks on the homepage. Now let's click on the second track, and we should see the number of views here.
If we go back to the homepage and click on the track again, we now see that the number of views has gone up! Awesome!
Note: Keep in mind your number of views might differ from the video! To check if your mutation succeeded, open up your browser's Developer Tools and find the
console.log message we set up earlier.
Now if you've got quick eyes (or a slow internet connection 🐌 ) you might notice something here. In fact, let's open up the developer tools console, and slow this down with video magic so we can see what exactly is going on.
Did you see that? The page loaded instantly with all the track data, then after a brief moment, the number of views changed from
2 to
3! And we see the console log we set up earlier pop up here. That means our mutation was completed after the page was loaded. So how were we seeing everything on the page with no errors before? And how did it update on this page even though we ran the mutation on the previous page?
🗳️ Apollo Client cache
That's thanks to the Apollo Client cache!
When we used the
useQuery hook with variables, we saw how fast our track was shown on the page if we had already clicked on it before. That was because it was loaded from the cache, which means we didn't send unnecessary queries to our GraphQL API.
Similarly, we're still getting our page loaded from cache while our mutation is sent off to our API. Once it returns successfully, we get back our updated value for
numberOfViews. Apollo Client is doing the work behind the scenes to look at the
id of this track, search for it in the cache, and update its
numberOfViews field. When the cache updates, so does the UI. Thanks Apollo Client!
Key takeaways
- The
useMutationhook accepts a mutation operation as its first parameter, and an
optionsobject with a
variableskey as its second parameter.
- The
useMutationhook does not execute the mutation automatically; instead, it returns an array. This array contains a mutate function, which we can call at a time of our choosing, as well as an object containing
loading,
error, and
dataproperties.
- The Apollo Client cache loads data that has already been fetched from the cache, leading to faster load time on the page and fewer unnecessary network calls!
🎉 And we're done!
Thanks so much for joining us for Client-side GraphQL with React & Apollo. We've now got a working application for aspiring catstronauts to use to explore the universe, and we can see how popular a track is with its number of views.
We'd love to hear your feedback. Let us know what you liked, didn't like, and what you'd like to see next on Odyssey!
