Time to take care of that UI and bring our track details page to life.

In this lesson, we will:

Build out the track page

Bring our new GET_TRACK operation into the frontend

Call the useQuery hook, passing a trackId variable

Accessing the track page

Our app's already set up with the routing logic to display a page for a specific track. Let's check it out.

Run npm start .

This should open up a page in the browser to http://127.0.0.1:3000/ , or localhost:3000, to show the homepage.

Then, let's navigate to: localhost:3000/track/c_0. We should still see an empty Catstronauts layout, but this tells us the route is working. We'll start to fill this in with the data we retrieve from the query.

Task! I see a blank layout (header, background and footer on the Catstronauts app) when navigating to localhost:3000/track/c_0

Learn more: Routing in our app If you open up the src/pages/index.tsx file, you'll find the routing logic for our application. Inside the Routes component, there are two instances of Route : The first is for the homepage ( / ) and renders the Tracks component. The second renders the details for a specific Track , which it determines from the trackId param passed in the route, /track/:trackId . < Routes > < Route element = { < Tracks /> } path = " / " /> < Route element = { < Track /> } path = " /track/:trackId " /> </ Routes > Copy You can learn more about how this routing works in the React Router docs. For now, we know that if we go to this path, or URL, in our browser, and give it a trackId like c_0 for example, it will display the Track page.

📄 Building out the track page

Let's give this track page something to display!

Jump into the src/pages folder, and open up track.tsx .

This file exports a basic component called Track , but there's not much going on here yet.

import React from "react" ; import { Layout , QueryResult } from "../components" ; const Track = ( ) => { return < Layout > </ Layout > ; } ; export default Track ; Copy

Taking care of imports

Let's bring in some of the packages we'll use to build out this page.

First, we'll import gql from our __generated__ folder, and useQuery from @apollo/client . Then, to determine which track we'll display details for, we need to get access to the trackId passed in the route. We'll use useParams from react-router-dom for this.

src/pages/track.tsx import { gql } from "../__generated__" ; import { useQuery } from "@apollo/client" ; import { useParams } from "react-router-dom" ; Copy

Now let's jump down to the Track component. Just inside the curly braces, we'll destructure trackId from the object returned by the useParams function. If there's no trackId passed, we'll set it to be an empty string.

const Track = ( ) => { const { trackId = "" } = useParams ( ) ; return < Layout > </ Layout > ; } ; Copy

💻 Setting up our client's query

Time to build our track query. We'll call it GET_TRACK all caps, and use the gql function from our __generated__ folder.

src/pages/track.tsx export const GET_TRACK = gql ( ` # our query goes here ` ) ; Copy

And now we could either build our query by hand, or, because we already did the job in Sandbox, let's head back there, copy the query in our Operation panel and paste it in our GET_TRACK variable just between the backticks in the gql tag.

query GetTrack ( $trackId : ID ! ) { track ( id : $trackId ) { id title author { id name photo } thumbnail length modulesCount description numberOfViews modules { id title length content videoUrl } } } Copy

Rerunning codegen

We've written a new GraphQL operation for the frontend; in order to keep our TypeScript code accurate, we need to run the codegen command in our root folder again! This will reassess the operations being used in our frontend code, and automatically generate the types needed to keep our code consistent and bug-free. Anytime we update our GraphQL operations, or add or delete an operation, we should make sure that we regenerate our types!

npm run generate Copy

We should see some happy output that our codegen ran successfully, and we're good to proceed!

🪝 Setting up the useQuery hook

As you'll remember from an earlier lesson, we use Apollo Client's useQuery hook to make a call from our client to the GraphQL server.

We'll be using this hook inside the Track component. Before the return line, we can declare our usual loading , error and data object that we'll receive from our useQuery hook.

const { loading , error , data } = useQuery ( ) ; Copy

We pass the GET_TRACK query as the hook's first argument, and now the big difference from our previous query is the addition of a second argument: an options object.

This object will hold a variables key, note variables, with an "S" because it can have multiple variables. This variables key takes an object as a value, and here is where we'll pass our trackId .

const { loading , error , data } = useQuery ( GET_TRACK , { variables : { trackId } , } ) ; Copy

The QueryResult component

Similar to the homepage, we'll use the pre-built QueryResult component to handle any errors and display the loading state properly.

Add the QueryResult component within the Layout component's opening and closing tags:

< Layout > < QueryResult error = { error } loading = { loading } data = { data } > { } </ QueryResult > </ Layout > Copy

When the query is finished loading and there are no errors, the QueryResult component will render its children, passing them the data they need.

The TrackDetail component

We have conveniently provided a TrackDetail component, ready to use to display that data. It's located in the src/components folder, so feel free to take a minute to look at it and see how the UI elements are organized if you're curious.

Let's import the TrackDetail component at the top of our track.tsx file.

import TrackDetail from "../components/track-detail" ; Copy

Now inside QueryResult , we can render the TrackDetail component and set the track prop to data?.track , using optional chaining here since the data won't be available until the query is finished loading.

< TrackDetail track = { data ?. track } /> Copy

And we're good for the track page! Here's what the track.tsx file should look like after all our changes:

src/pages/track.tsx import React from "react" ; import { gql } from "../__generated__" ; import { useQuery } from "@apollo/client" ; import { Layout , QueryResult } from "../components" ; import { useParams } from "react-router-dom" ; import TrackDetail from "../components/track-detail" ; export const GET_TRACK = gql ( ` query GetTrack($trackId: ID!) { track(id: $trackId) { id title author { id name photo } thumbnail length modulesCount numberOfViews modules { id title length } description } } ` ) ; const Track = ( ) => { const { trackId = "" } = useParams ( ) ; const { loading , error , data } = useQuery ( GET_TRACK , { variables : { trackId } , } ) ; return ( < Layout > < QueryResult error = { error } loading = { loading } data = { data } > < TrackDetail track = { data ?. track } /> </ QueryResult > </ Layout > ) ; } ; export default Track ; Copy

💻 Browser check!

If we navigate back to the browser to localhost:3000/track/c_0, we should see the track page with all its details showing up! We see the nice large thumbnail of our space kitties, the title, track details, author, module details, and description below! If we change the URL to show different track IDs, such as c_1 or c_2 , the page updates with the correct data.

Great, we're on the right track! 🥁

Let's head back to the homepage at localhost:3000.

We still have our homepage with our tracks card grid, so we didn't break anything there. Now if we click a card, we go to that track's page.

Awesome! We can go back to the homepage, click on a few other tracks and see that their data is loading properly as well.

😲 Behind the scenes caching

Now you might notice that if we click on a track we already clicked on before, the page pops up super fast! Compared to clicking on a track that we've never clicked on before, we can see the loading icon spinning before we see any detail on the page.

This fast-loading behavior is thanks to Apollo Client!

The first time we send a query to the GraphQL server, Apollo Client stores the results in the cache. The next time we try to send that same query (for example, navigating to the same page again), it will load the results from the cache, instead of sending unnecessary calls across the network.

Pretty handy! Apollo Client takes care of this caching behavior for us with the InMemoryCache we set up in an earlier lesson.

Key takeaways

The useQuery hook takes an optional second argument , an options object where we can define an object of variables .

The Apollo Client stores query results in its cache, which allows for faster content loading.

