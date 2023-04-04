Overview
We're getting our playlist data back from the REST API, but we haven't met the needs of our mockup. Our playlist objects—as far as we can see—don't actually contain any music! Let's fix that.
In this lesson, we will:
- Introduce the
Tracktype to our schema
- Query for playlist and track details in a single operation
Building the
Track type
As we learned in the lesson on SDL syntax, fields on GraphQL types don't have to return a basic scalar type—they can also return other object types!
For instance, we can add a
tracks field to our
Playlist type—but what's the appropriate return type?
"Spotify catalog information for a single playlist."type Playlist {id: ID!name: String!description: Stringtracks: # What type should this be?}
Putting our business glasses on, we can see how details for a track object—such as name, duration, and whether or not it's explicit—would come in handy. Multiple tracks could appear in multiple playlists, and we might want different views that show us all of the tracks in a single playlist. For these reasons, we need to think of a "track" as a standalone entity—in other words, we should make it its own GraphQL type called
Track.
This means that our
Playlist type should be updated: we need its
tracks field to return a list of
Track types!
Update your
Playlist type with the
tracks description and field highlighted below.
"Spotify catalog information for a single playlist."type Playlist {id: ID!name: String!description: String"The tracks of the playlist."tracks: [Track!]!}
Now, let's actually define what a
Track looks like. We'll concern ourselves with just a few properties:
id,
name,
durationMs,
explicit, and
uri. In the
schema.graphqls file, add the new
Track type shown below:
"Spotify catalog information for a track."type Track {"The Spotify ID for the track."id: ID!"The name of the track"name: String!"The track length in milliseconds."durationMs: Int!"Whether or not the track has explicit lyrics (true = yes it does; false = no it does not OR unknown)"explicit: Boolean!"The Spotify URI for the track."uri: String!}
And from the schema's perspective, our work is done!
Testing the
Track type
Now when we restart our server, DGS will pick up the changes to the schema and regenerate our Java classes. Our
generated folder will have a new
Track class, and the
Playlist class will be updated with a
tracks property that returns—surprise!—
Track instances. We'll also see getters and setters to help manage this property.
// other properties and methods/*** The tracks of the playlist.*/private List<Track> tracks;/*** The tracks of the playlist.*/public List<Track> getTracks() {return tracks;}public void setTracks(List<Track> tracks) {this.tracks = tracks;}
Note: Remember that because
MappedPlaylist extends this
Playlist class, it now has access to
tracks,
getTracks, and
setTracks.
Let's recompile and jump back into the Explorer. We'll try running a query that calls for a playlist's
tracks details.
query Playlist($playlistId: ID!) {playlist(id: $playlistId) {namedescriptiontracks {idname}}}
And make sure that in the Variables panel, our
$playlistId variable is still set.
{ "playlistId": "4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W" }
But when we run the query... kaboom! A big error appears in the Response panel rather than the data we want. But what's the problem?
"org.springframework.core.codec.DecodingException: JSON decoding error:Cannot deserialize value of type `java.util.ArrayList<com.example.spotifydemo.generated.types.Track>`from Object value (token `JsonToken.START_OBJECT`)",
Note: You might have seen this error in the response even before you added
tracks to the query. This is because the endpoint we're querying automatically returns track data alongside playlist data. When our playlist data is being converted into an instance of
MappedPlaylist, it's automatically looking for what to do with the
"tracks" key it finds. When the class doesn't understand how to interpret the object we hand it, it produces this error. We'll resolve it in the next section!
Revisiting the JSON response
To solve this mystery, we need to return to our REST API and take a closer look at the shape of our playlist object. Let's inspect that
/playlists/{playlist_id} endpoint, passing in the following ID to get our response.
4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W
What properties do you see on the playlist object? At first glance, it looks like everything we need is there—
id,
name,
description, and even
tracks. But when we drill into the
tracks property, we'll see something we don't expect—it's not an array of track objects at all, but another object!
{// other playlist properties"tracks": {"href": "https://...","limit": 100,"next": null,"items": [/* track objects */]// other tracks properties}}
We don't find our actual track objects (or at least the data we want!) until we drill even further into this object's
items property.
This is a problem: our
MappedPlaylist class inherits directly from the the
Playlist class that DGS generated from our schema. And
Playlist doesn't know anything about these additional levels of nesting, much less that there's an
"items" property it needs to look inside! All it knows is that
tracks should have a type of
List<Track>, but we're feeding it a JSON object with a different shape and multiple keys it doesn't understand.
public class Playlist {// other properties and methodsprivate List<Track> tracks;}
We can see this issue reflected in the error message with
JsonToken.START_OBJECT; we're expecting a
List<Track>, but what we actually receive is the start of a JSON object—essentially,
"{".
Resolving the type mismatch
We don't need to pester the REST API team to fix the shape of their response; we can do a bit of extra mapping inside of
MappedPlaylist to account for this difference in the shape the API returns and the shape that GraphQL expects.
Note: Our GraphQL schema constraints aren't arbitrary—they model our ideal relationship between the
Playlist and
Track types. By accounting for the extra layers in our JSON response, we're able to provide this much more intuitive querying experience to our clients: they don't have to worry about parsing through all the extra details the REST API provides!
Let's import some of the packages we'll need to make this happen.
import com.example.spotifydemo.generated.types.Playlist;import com.fasterxml.jackson.annotation.JsonIgnoreProperties;import com.fasterxml.jackson.annotation.JsonSetter;import com.fasterxml.jackson.databind.JsonNode;import com.fasterxml.jackson.databind.ObjectMapper;import com.fasterxml.jackson.core.type.TypeReference;import java.io.IOException;import java.util.List;@JsonIgnoreProperties(ignoreUnknown = true)public class MappedPlaylist extends Playlist {}
Next, we'll add a new method called
mapTracks. We are calling it
mapTracks, and not
setTracks per setter method convention, because our parent class
Playlist already has a
setTracks method. We won't give
MappedPlaylist a method of the same name because we don't intend to override the behavior of the parent
setTracks method, as we'll see shortly.
To classify this method as a setter, we'll add the Jackson annotation
@JsonSetter that we imported and pass it the string
"tracks". This instructs the contents of our JSON object's
"tracks" key to be passed into this method.
@JsonSetter("tracks")public void mapTracks() {}
This method receives the incoming
JsonNode that contains the
"tracks" key and corresponding object.
@JsonSetter("tracks")public void mapTracks(JsonNode tracks) {}
To pluck properties from this
JsonNode, we'll initiate a new
ObjectMapper. Then, we'll reach inside the
tracks JSON object for the
"items" key, another
JsonNode type.
@JsonSetter("tracks")public void mapTracks(JsonNode tracks) {ObjectMapper mapper = new ObjectMapper();JsonNode items = tracks.get("items");}
We can use our mapper to take everything contained in
items and cast it all to a list of track objects. But let's take another look at what the
"items" JSON object looks like:
"items": [// first object{"added_at": "2023-04-04T19:00:23Z","added_by": {},"is_local": false,"primary_color": null,"track": {"name": "Moonlight","duration_ms": 135090// other properties}},// second object{"added_at": "2023-04-04T19:00:23Z","added_by": {},"is_local": false,"primary_color": null,"track": {"name": "Starman","duration_ms": 195813// other properties}}]
We have an array of objects, but we don't actually get to the details we want until we go another level deeper—into the
"track" subnode of each object!
For this reason, we can't just cast the objects in the
"items" array to
Track types, shove them all in a
List, and call it a day. They have a fundamentally different shape than what our generated
Track type expects; it won't know what to do with the data we pass it!
Creating the
MappedTrack class
Just like we did with
MappedPlaylist, we need to create a class that builds on our generated
Track type—this class will take care of unwrapping this object and setting those properties where we can grab them.
In the
com.example.spotifydemo.models package, create a new class called
MappedTrack that extends the
Track class.
package com.example.spotifydemo.models;import com.example.spotifydemo.generated.types.Track;import com.fasterxml.jackson.annotation.JsonIgnoreProperties;import com.fasterxml.jackson.annotation.JsonSetter;import com.fasterxml.jackson.databind.JsonNode;@JsonIgnoreProperties(ignoreUnknown = true)public class MappedTrack extends Track {}
Note: We're applying the
@JsonIgnoreProperties annotation from the start because we can anticipate that there will be many properties on the JSON response that our
Track class does not explicitly account for. This lets us ignore them, and avoid errors!
Each of the objects inside of
"items" will be passed into this class, and we want to tell it what to do when it sees that
"track" key inside of each.
{"added_at": "2023-04-04T19:00:23Z","added_by": {},"is_local": false,"primary_color": null,"track": { // The data that we want lives in here!"name": "Moonlight","duration_ms": 135090// other properties}},
So let's create a method that's responsible for receiving the
"track" property and plucking out the properties it contains. We'll call this method
setTrackProperties. To ensure it receives the
"track" JSON Node, we'll annotate it with
@JsonSetter("track") and give it a
trackObject parameter.
@JsonSetter("track")public void setTrackProperties(JsonNode trackObject) {}
Note: Here's another instance where we've given our setter a different name than what we might anticipate, such as
setTracks. The
Track class that
MappedTrack extends already contains a
setTracks class, and we don't intend to override this behavior.
As an extension of the
Track class,
MappedTrack still shares all of the properties that were generated automatically from our schema. This means that we can call the underlying setter methods for each property, passing in the values that we pluck from the
"track" object. Here's the syntax:
@JsonSetter("track")public void setTrackProperties(JsonNode trackObject) {this.setId(trackObject.get("id").asText());this.setName(trackObject.get("name").asText());this.setDurationMs(trackObject.get("duration_ms").asInt());this.setExplicit(trackObject.get("explicit").asBoolean());this.setUri(trackObject.get("uri").asText());}
Finally, we'll give our class one last method. This method,
getTrack, will return our current instance, which we'll upcast to a
Track type. (By "upcasting", we mean that this method returns an instance of the parent
Track rather than
MappedTrack.)
public Track getTrack() {return this;}
Let's jump back to
MappedPlaylist to see why we actually need to upcast to a
Track class rather than returning the
MappedTrack instance.
Returning
Tracks
Our
MappedTrack class is now ready to receive the
"track" portion of the JSON response, and unpack its properties (like
id,
name,
duration_ms, etc.) into a
Track instance we can use and operate on. We just need to pass that data in from our
MappedPlaylist class!
Jump back into
models/MappedPlaylist.
In our
mapTracks method, we need to first deserialize each of the objects in the
"items" array to a
MappedTrack. We'll end up with a
List of
MappedTrack instances.
@JsonSetter("tracks")public void mapTracks(JsonNode tracks) {ObjectMapper mapper = new ObjectMapper();JsonNode items = tracks.get("items");List<MappedTrack> trackList = mapper.readValue(items.traverse(), new TypeReference<>() {});}
Calling
mapper.readValue can result in a thrown exception, so we'll update our method signature accordingly.
// other importsimport java.io.IOException;// class body@JsonSetter("tracks")public void mapTracks(JsonNode tracks) throws IOException {ObjectMapper mapper = new ObjectMapper();JsonNode items = tracks.get("items");List<MappedTrack> trackList = mapper.readValue(items.traverse(), new TypeReference<>() {});}
Recall that while this is the only method exclusive to the
MappedPlaylist class, it also has access to the methods on its parent class,
Playlist.
The
setTracks method was generated from our schema, so it expects to be handed a
List of
Track instances (again, referring to the generated
Track class). If we try to call
setTracks with our
List of
MappedTrack objects, we'll get an error! This is not the type that
setTracks knows how to accept.
public void setTracks(List<Track> tracks) {this.tracks = tracks;}
This is exactly why we've given
MappedTrack the method that returns itself, upcast to its parent type:
Track!
public Track getTrack() {return this;}
This method essentially says, "Return me! But return me as a
Track, not a
MappedTrack."
So, for each item in our list of
MappedTracks, we can call its
getTrack method to get the instance upcast to a
Track, with all of its properties included.
@JsonSetter("tracks")public void mapTracks(JsonNode tracks) {ObjectMapper mapper = new ObjectMapper();JsonNode items = tracks.get("items");List<MappedTrack> trackList = mapper.readValue(items.traverse(), new TypeReference<>() {});this.setTracks(trackList.stream().map(MappedTrack::getTrack).toList());}
Putting everything together
The moment of truth! Restart your server, then jump back to Explorer. Let's try running that query again.
query Playlist($playlistId: ID!) {playlist(id: $playlistId) {namedescriptiontracks {idname}}}
With the following set in the Variables panel:
{ "playlistId": "4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W" }
Now, we should see that our query functions just as we expect: we see our specific playlist's details, along with a list of its track names!
Key takeaways
- An object type's fields can return scalar types or other object types.
- When a field on an object type returns another object type, we can write complex queries that traverse from one object to another—no follow-up queries necessary!
Up next
So we've got querying down, but what's next? What happens when we actually want to change our data in the backend? For that, we need to delve into our final topic of this course: GraphQL Mutations.
