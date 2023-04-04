Overview

We're getting our playlist data back from the REST API, but we haven't met the needs of our mockup. Our playlist objects—as far as we can see—don't actually contain any music! Let's fix that.

In this lesson, we will:

Introduce the Track type to our schema

Query for playlist and track details in a single operation

Building the Track type

As we learned in the lesson on SDL syntax, fields on GraphQL types don't have to return a basic scalar type—they can also return other object types!

For instance, we can add a tracks field to our Playlist type—but what's the appropriate return type?

" Spotify catalog information for a single playlist. " type Playlist { id : ID ! name : String ! description : String tracks : }

Putting our business glasses on, we can see how details for a track object—such as name, duration, and whether or not it's explicit—would come in handy. Multiple tracks could appear in multiple playlists, and we might want different views that show us all of the tracks in a single playlist. For these reasons, we need to think of a "track" as a standalone entity—in other words, we should make it its own GraphQL type called Track .

This means that our Playlist type should be updated: we need its tracks field to return a list of Track types!

Update your Playlist type with the tracks description and field highlighted below.

schema.graphqls " Spotify catalog information for a single playlist. " type Playlist { id : ID ! name : String ! description : String " The tracks of the playlist. " tracks : [ Track ! ] ! } Copy

Learn more: Puzzling over the [Track!]! syntax? Not to worry—those exclamation points can be tricky. A good tip is to start from the outside and move your way in. The outermost exclamation point ( ! ) applies to the array ( [] ) itself. This means that the array can be empty—it just CAN'T be null . A playlist might contain zero tracks, so this syntax states that at the very least we should return an empty array, or list, to stand in for tracks . Next, inside of the square brackets ( [] ), we'll see another exclamation point ( ! ) applied to the Track type. This bit of syntax specifies that the list returned should either contain objects that adhere to the Track GraphQL type structure, or it should be empty. In other words, an array like [1,2,3] or [null, null] is not allowed!

Now, let's actually define what a Track looks like. We'll concern ourselves with just a few properties: id , name , durationMs , explicit , and uri . In the schema.graphqls file, add the new Track type shown below:

schema.graphqls " Spotify catalog information for a track. " type Track { " The Spotify ID for the track. " id : ID ! " The name of the track " name : String ! " The track length in milliseconds. " durationMs : Int ! " Whether or not the track has explicit lyrics (true = yes it does; false = no it does not OR unknown) " explicit : Boolean ! " The Spotify URI for the track. " uri : String ! } Copy

And from the schema's perspective, our work is done!

See the full schema.graphqls file GraphQL " Spotify catalog information for a single playlist. " type Playlist { " The Spotify ID for the playlist. " id : ID ! " The name of the playlist. " name : String ! " The playlist description. _Only returned for modified, verified playlists, otherwise null_. " description : String " The tracks of the playlist. " tracks : [ Track ! ] ! } " Spotify catalog information for a track. " type Track { " The Spotify ID for the track. " id : ID ! " The name of the track " name : String ! " The track length in milliseconds. " durationMs : Int ! " Whether or not the track has explicit lyrics (true = yes it does; false = no it does not OR unknown) " explicit : Boolean ! " The Spotify URI for the track. " uri : String ! } type Query { " A list of Spotify featured playlists (shown, for example, on a Spotify player's 'Browse' tab). " featuredPlaylists : [ Playlist ! ] ! " A playlist owned by a Spotify user. " playlist ( id : ID ! ) : Playlist } Copy

Testing the Track type

Now when we restart our server, DGS will pick up the changes to the schema and regenerate our Java classes. Our generated folder will have a new Track class, and the Playlist class will be updated with a tracks property that returns—surprise!— Track instances. We'll also see getters and setters to help manage this property.

generated/types/Playlist snippet private List < Track > tracks ; public List < Track > getTracks ( ) { return tracks ; } public void setTracks ( List < Track > tracks ) { this . tracks = tracks ; }

Note: Remember that because MappedPlaylist extends this Playlist class, it now has access to tracks , getTracks , and setTracks .

Task! I've restarted my server.

Let's recompile and jump back into the Explorer. We'll try running a query that calls for a playlist's tracks details.

query Playlist ( $playlistId : ID ! ) { playlist ( id : $playlistId ) { name description tracks { id name } } } Copy

And make sure that in the Variables panel, our $playlistId variable is still set.

{ "playlistId" : "4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W" } Copy

But when we run the query... kaboom! A big error appears in the Response panel rather than the data we want. But what's the problem?

"org.springframework.core.codec.DecodingException : JSON decoding error : Cannot deserialize value of type `java.util.ArrayList<com.example.spotifydemo.generated.types.Track>` from Object value (token `JsonToken.START_OBJECT`)" ,

Note: You might have seen this error in the response even before you added tracks to the query. This is because the endpoint we're querying automatically returns track data alongside playlist data. When our playlist data is being converted into an instance of MappedPlaylist , it's automatically looking for what to do with the "tracks" key it finds. When the class doesn't understand how to interpret the object we hand it, it produces this error. We'll resolve it in the next section!

Revisiting the JSON response

To solve this mystery, we need to return to our REST API and take a closer look at the shape of our playlist object. Let's inspect that /playlists/{playlist_id} endpoint, passing in the following ID to get our response.

4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W Copy

What properties do you see on the playlist object? At first glance, it looks like everything we need is there— id , name , description , and even tracks . But when we drill into the tracks property, we'll see something we don't expect—it's not an array of track objects at all, but another object!

Response object { "tracks" : { "href" : "https://..." , "limit" : 100 , "next" : null , "items" : [ ] } } Copy

We don't find our actual track objects (or at least the data we want!) until we drill even further into this object's items property.

This is a problem: our MappedPlaylist class inherits directly from the the Playlist class that DGS generated from our schema. And Playlist doesn't know anything about these additional levels of nesting, much less that there's an "items" property it needs to look inside! All it knows is that tracks should have a type of List<Track> , but we're feeding it a JSON object with a different shape and multiple keys it doesn't understand.

generated/types/Playlist public class Playlist { private List < Track > tracks ; }

We can see this issue reflected in the error message with JsonToken.START_OBJECT ; we're expecting a List<Track> , but what we actually receive is the start of a JSON object—essentially, "{" .

Resolving the type mismatch

We don't need to pester the REST API team to fix the shape of their response; we can do a bit of extra mapping inside of MappedPlaylist to account for this difference in the shape the API returns and the shape that GraphQL expects.

Note: Our GraphQL schema constraints aren't arbitrary—they model our ideal relationship between the Playlist and Track types. By accounting for the extra layers in our JSON response, we're able to provide this much more intuitive querying experience to our clients: they don't have to worry about parsing through all the extra details the REST API provides!

Let's import some of the packages we'll need to make this happen.

models/MappedPlaylist import com . example . spotifydemo . generated . types . Playlist ; import com . fasterxml . jackson . annotation . JsonIgnoreProperties ; import com . fasterxml . jackson . annotation . JsonSetter ; import com . fasterxml . jackson . databind . JsonNode ; import com . fasterxml . jackson . databind . ObjectMapper ; import com . fasterxml . jackson . core . type . TypeReference ; import java . io . IOException ; import java . util . List ; @JsonIgnoreProperties ( ignoreUnknown = true ) public class MappedPlaylist extends Playlist { } Copy

Next, we'll add a new method called mapTracks . We are calling it mapTracks , and not setTracks per setter method convention, because our parent class Playlist already has a setTracks method. We won't give MappedPlaylist a method of the same name because we don't intend to override the behavior of the parent setTracks method, as we'll see shortly.

To classify this method as a setter, we'll add the Jackson annotation @JsonSetter that we imported and pass it the string "tracks" . This instructs the contents of our JSON object's "tracks" key to be passed into this method.

@JsonSetter ( "tracks" ) public void mapTracks ( ) { } Copy

This method receives the incoming JsonNode that contains the "tracks" key and corresponding object.

@JsonSetter ( "tracks" ) public void mapTracks ( JsonNode tracks ) { } Copy

To pluck properties from this JsonNode , we'll initiate a new ObjectMapper . Then, we'll reach inside the tracks JSON object for the "items" key, another JsonNode type.

@JsonSetter ( "tracks" ) public void mapTracks ( JsonNode tracks ) { ObjectMapper mapper = new ObjectMapper ( ) ; JsonNode items = tracks . get ( "items" ) ; } Copy

We can use our mapper to take everything contained in items and cast it all to a list of track objects. But let's take another look at what the "items" JSON object looks like:

Response object "items" : [ { "added_at" : "2023-04-04T19:00:23Z" , "added_by" : { } , "is_local" : false , "primary_color" : null , "track" : { "name" : "Moonlight" , "duration_ms" : 135090 } } , { "added_at" : "2023-04-04T19:00:23Z" , "added_by" : { } , "is_local" : false , "primary_color" : null , "track" : { "name" : "Starman" , "duration_ms" : 195813 } } ] Copy

We have an array of objects, but we don't actually get to the details we want until we go another level deeper—into the "track" subnode of each object!

For this reason, we can't just cast the objects in the "items" array to Track types, shove them all in a List , and call it a day. They have a fundamentally different shape than what our generated Track type expects; it won't know what to do with the data we pass it!

Creating the MappedTrack class

Just like we did with MappedPlaylist , we need to create a class that builds on our generated Track type—this class will take care of unwrapping this object and setting those properties where we can grab them.

In the com.example.spotifydemo.models package, create a new class called MappedTrack that extends the Track class.

models/MappedTrack package com . example . spotifydemo . models ; import com . example . spotifydemo . generated . types . Track ; import com . fasterxml . jackson . annotation . JsonIgnoreProperties ; import com . fasterxml . jackson . annotation . JsonSetter ; import com . fasterxml . jackson . databind . JsonNode ; @JsonIgnoreProperties ( ignoreUnknown = true ) public class MappedTrack extends Track { } Copy

Note: We're applying the @JsonIgnoreProperties annotation from the start because we can anticipate that there will be many properties on the JSON response that our Track class does not explicitly account for. This lets us ignore them, and avoid errors!

Each of the objects inside of "items" will be passed into this class, and we want to tell it what to do when it sees that "track" key inside of each.

Response object { "added_at" : "2023-04-04T19:00:23Z" , "added_by" : { } , "is_local" : false , "primary_color" : null , "track" : { "name" : "Moonlight" , "duration_ms" : 135090 } } , Copy

So let's create a method that's responsible for receiving the "track" property and plucking out the properties it contains. We'll call this method setTrackProperties . To ensure it receives the "track" JSON Node, we'll annotate it with @JsonSetter("track") and give it a trackObject parameter.

@JsonSetter ( "track" ) public void setTrackProperties ( JsonNode trackObject ) { } Copy

Note: Here's another instance where we've given our setter a different name than what we might anticipate, such as setTracks . The Track class that MappedTrack extends already contains a setTracks class, and we don't intend to override this behavior.

As an extension of the Track class, MappedTrack still shares all of the properties that were generated automatically from our schema. This means that we can call the underlying setter methods for each property, passing in the values that we pluck from the "track" object. Here's the syntax:

@JsonSetter ( "track" ) public void setTrackProperties ( JsonNode trackObject ) { this . setId ( trackObject . get ( "id" ) . asText ( ) ) ; this . setName ( trackObject . get ( "name" ) . asText ( ) ) ; this . setDurationMs ( trackObject . get ( "duration_ms" ) . asInt ( ) ) ; this . setExplicit ( trackObject . get ( "explicit" ) . asBoolean ( ) ) ; this . setUri ( trackObject . get ( "uri" ) . asText ( ) ) ; } Copy

Finally, we'll give our class one last method. This method, getTrack , will return our current instance, which we'll upcast to a Track type. (By "upcasting", we mean that this method returns an instance of the parent Track rather than MappedTrack .)

public Track getTrack ( ) { return this ; } Copy

See the full MappedTrack file Java package com . example . spotifydemo . models ; import com . example . spotifydemo . generated . types . Track ; import com . fasterxml . jackson . annotation . JsonIgnoreProperties ; import com . fasterxml . jackson . annotation . JsonSetter ; import com . fasterxml . jackson . databind . JsonNode ; @JsonIgnoreProperties ( ignoreUnknown = true ) public class MappedTrack extends Track { @JsonSetter ( "track" ) public void setTrackProperties ( JsonNode trackObject ) { this . setId ( trackObject . get ( "id" ) . asText ( ) ) ; this . setName ( trackObject . get ( "name" ) . asText ( ) ) ; this . setDurationMs ( trackObject . get ( "duration_ms" ) . asInt ( ) ) ; this . setExplicit ( trackObject . get ( "explicit" ) . asBoolean ( ) ) ; this . setUri ( trackObject . get ( "uri" ) . asText ( ) ) ; } public Track getTrack ( ) { return this ; } } Copy

Let's jump back to MappedPlaylist to see why we actually need to upcast to a Track class rather than returning the MappedTrack instance.

Returning Track s

Our MappedTrack class is now ready to receive the "track" portion of the JSON response, and unpack its properties (like id , name , duration_ms , etc.) into a Track instance we can use and operate on. We just need to pass that data in from our MappedPlaylist class!

Jump back into models/MappedPlaylist .

In our mapTracks method, we need to first deserialize each of the objects in the "items" array to a MappedTrack . We'll end up with a List of MappedTrack instances.

models/MappedPlaylist @JsonSetter ( "tracks" ) public void mapTracks ( JsonNode tracks ) { ObjectMapper mapper = new ObjectMapper ( ) ; JsonNode items = tracks . get ( "items" ) ; List < MappedTrack > trackList = mapper . readValue ( items . traverse ( ) , new TypeReference < > ( ) { } ) ; } Copy

Calling mapper.readValue can result in a thrown exception, so we'll update our method signature accordingly.

import java . io . IOException ; @JsonSetter ( "tracks" ) public void mapTracks ( JsonNode tracks ) throws IOException { ObjectMapper mapper = new ObjectMapper ( ) ; JsonNode items = tracks . get ( "items" ) ; List < MappedTrack > trackList = mapper . readValue ( items . traverse ( ) , new TypeReference < > ( ) { } ) ; } Copy

Recall that while this is the only method exclusive to the MappedPlaylist class, it also has access to the methods on its parent class, Playlist .

The setTracks method was generated from our schema, so it expects to be handed a List of Track instances (again, referring to the generated Track class). If we try to call setTracks with our List of MappedTrack objects, we'll get an error! This is not the type that setTracks knows how to accept.

generated/types/Playlist public void setTracks ( List < Track > tracks ) { this . tracks = tracks ; }

This is exactly why we've given MappedTrack the method that returns itself, upcast to its parent type: Track !

models/MappedTrack public Track getTrack ( ) { return this ; }

This method essentially says, "Return me! But return me as a Track , not a MappedTrack ."

So, for each item in our list of MappedTrack s, we can call its getTrack method to get the instance upcast to a Track , with all of its properties included.

@JsonSetter ( "tracks" ) public void mapTracks ( JsonNode tracks ) { ObjectMapper mapper = new ObjectMapper ( ) ; JsonNode items = tracks . get ( "items" ) ; List < MappedTrack > trackList = mapper . readValue ( items . traverse ( ) , new TypeReference < > ( ) { } ) ; this . setTracks ( trackList . stream ( ) . map ( MappedTrack :: getTrack ) . toList ( ) ) ; } Copy

See the full MappedPlaylist file Java package com . example . spotifydemo . models ; import com . example . spotifydemo . generated . types . Playlist ; import com . fasterxml . jackson . annotation . JsonIgnoreProperties ; import com . fasterxml . jackson . annotation . JsonSetter ; import com . fasterxml . jackson . databind . JsonNode ; import com . fasterxml . jackson . databind . ObjectMapper ; import com . fasterxml . jackson . core . type . TypeReference ; import java . io . IOException ; import java . util . List ; @JsonIgnoreProperties ( ignoreUnknown = true ) public class MappedPlaylist extends Playlist { @JsonSetter ( "tracks" ) public void mapTracks ( JsonNode tracks ) throws IOException { ObjectMapper mapper = new ObjectMapper ( ) ; JsonNode items = tracks . get ( "items" ) ; List < MappedTrack > trackList = mapper . readValue ( items . traverse ( ) , new TypeReference < > ( ) { } ) ; this . setTracks ( trackList . stream ( ) . map ( MappedTrack :: getTrack ) . toList ( ) ) ; } } Copy

Learn more: An example using records instead of classes Here's one example of how we might have handled JSON data using records instead of classes. Java @JsonIgnoreProperties ( ignoreUnknown = true ) public record SpotifyPlaylist ( String id , String name , String description , SpotifyTracksWrapper tracks ) { @JsonIgnoreProperties ( ignoreUnknown = true ) public record SpotifyTracksWrapper ( List < SpotifyTrackWrapper > items ) { } @JsonIgnoreProperties ( ignoreUnknown = true ) public record SpotifyTrackWrapper ( SpotifyTrack track ) { } @JsonIgnoreProperties ( ignoreUnknown = true ) public record SpotifyTrack ( String id , String name , @JsonProperty ( "duration_ms" ) int durationMs , boolean explicit , String uri ) { } public static Playlist toPlaylist ( SpotifyPlaylist spotifyPlaylist ) { var tracks = spotifyPlaylist . tracks . items ( ) . stream ( ) . map ( ( wrappedTrack ) -> new Track ( wrappedTrack . track . id , wrappedTrack . track . name , wrappedTrack . track . durationMs , wrappedTrack . track . explicit , wrappedTrack . track . uri ) ) . collect ( Collectors . toList ( ) ) ; return new Playlist ( spotifyPlaylist . id , spotifyPlaylist . name , spotifyPlaylist . description , tracks ) ; } }

Putting everything together

The moment of truth! Restart your server, then jump back to Explorer. Let's try running that query again.

Task! I've restarted my server.

query Playlist ( $playlistId : ID ! ) { playlist ( id : $playlistId ) { name description tracks { id name } } } Copy

With the following set in the Variables panel:

{ "playlistId" : "4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W" } Copy

See expected JSON response object JSON { "data" : { "playlist" : { "name" : "GraphQL on iOS" , "description" : "Topics focused on iOS development with GraphQL." , "tracks" : [ { "id" : "2Mmay1mmdUm9X6bjQVV6PE" , "name" : "iOS Office Hours with Anthony Miller" } , { "id" : "3PeTcQOTOTpWoz6zYxZ3qP" , "name" : "iOS Office Hours with Calvin Cestari" } ] } } }

Now, we should see that our query functions just as we expect: we see our specific playlist's details, along with a list of its track names!

Learn more: Playlists and track data, from a single endpoint? One interesting feature of our playlist data is that each playlist object contains its own list of full-fledged track objects—complete with all their data, ready to go! So...why does this matter? Well, this particular response gives us everything we're looking for in a query, but many APIs don't work the same way. In fact, it's quite common for objects to reference related objects by their primary keys or other identifiers. In our case, this would mean that this JSON response wouldn't return complete track objects for us to work with; it would hand us an array of their IDs, and expect us to do the extra work tracking down the details ourselves! In many cases, additional endpoints exist to make this possible. Though it often means we need to make follow-up requests, it's good to be prepared for when this situation arises! For now, though, we're working with a larger response file size, with many more levels. JSON "tracks" : { "items" : [ { "track" : { "id" : "0JP9..." , "name" : "Moonlight" , "durationMs" : 135090 , "explicit" : true , "uri" : "spotify:track" , "preview_url" : "https://..." } } ] } Whew—you can see why it might be easier just to pass off the IDs for each track in a playlist!

Key takeaways

An object type 's field s can return scalar types or other object types.

When a field on an object type returns another object type , we can write complex queries that traverse from one object to another—no follow-up queries necessary!

