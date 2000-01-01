Overview

Time to level up from "Hello world" to "Hello playlists"!

In this lesson, we will:

Examine a mockup design and create a GraphQL schema from it

Create our first object type

Learn how to document a GraphQL schema with the description argument

The mockup

To kick things off, let's take a look at this page from the MusicMatcher app:

It showcases a grid of featured popular playlists that you may be interested in!

Breaking each playlist down, we can start to see what pieces of data the client app will need. This process of breaking down a mockup to pieces of data is called schema-first design.

Learn more: What is schema-first design? Schema-first design means we'll implement the feature based on exactly which data our client application needs. Schema-first design typically involves three major steps: Defining the schema: We identify which data our feature requires, and then we structure our schema to provide that data as intuitively as possible.

Backend implementation: We build out our GraphQL API and fetch the required data from whichever data sources contain it.

Frontend implementation: Our client consumes data from our GraphQL API to render its views. One of the benefits of schema-first design is that it reduces total development time by allowing frontend and backend teams to work in parallel. The frontend team can start working with mocked data as soon as the schema is defined, while the backend team develops the API based on that same schema. This isn't the only way to design a GraphQL API, but we believe it's an efficient one, so we'll use it throughout this course.

A playlist needs a name and a description, which are both pieces of text.

Strawberry uses a code-first approach to implementing a GraphQL server but it's still helpful to keep the schema-first design principles in mind; thinking about what types and fields our resolver functions will be defining based on the mockup designs and data that the app developers expect.

The Playlist type

Let's start with the Playlist type. In the types folder, create a file called playlist.py .

📦 odyssey-intro-strawberry ┣ 📂 api ┃ ┣ 📂 types ┃ ┃ ┣ 📄 __init__.py ┃ ┃ ┗ 📄 playlist.py ┃ ┣ 📄 __init__.py ┃ ┣ 📄 query.py ┃ ┗ 📄 schema.py ┣ 📄 // other folders & files

We'll import strawberry at the top, define the class and apply the @strawberry.type annotation to it.

api/types/playlist.py import strawberry @strawberry . type class Playlist : . . . Copy

Inside the Playlist class, we'll start by defining the name of our playlist as a property with type str .

api/types/playlist.py name : str Copy

By default, this field is non-nullable, so a playlist requires a name.

Next, let's define the playlist's description, which is also a str type. A description can be null , so we'll mark it as such using the | None syntax.

api/types/playlist.py description : str | None Copy

Learn more: Using older Python versions (< v3.10) If you're using a version of Python older than 3.10, you can use the Optional type from the typing module to define a nullable field. For example, description: Optional[str] . api/types/playlist.py from typing import Optional import strawberry @strawberry . type class Playlist : name : str description : Optional [ str ] Copy

One more thing! Even though it wasn't part of the mockup, it's common practice to also define an identifier for a class. Looking ahead, when we click into a playlist, we'll need to have a way to retrieve the details for that specific playlist, and that's exactly what the identifier (or ID) is for.

IDs in GraphQL are represented as ID scalar types. Python doesn't have a built-in ID type, but fortunately, Strawberry provides a strawberry.ID type that we can use.

api/types/playlist.py id : strawberry . ID Copy

The three properties we've defined for a playlist ( id , name and description ) act as the resolvers for those fields. Behind the scenes, Strawberry automatically generates resolvers for each field based on the property name. For example, the name field will have a resolver that returns the value of the name property.

See the full playlist.py file api/types/playlist.py import strawberry @strawberry . type class Playlist : id : strawberry . ID name : str description : str | None Copy

Exploring the schema

What does this Playlist class look like in our GraphQL schema now? Let's find out!

We'll first need to register the Playlist class with our GraphQL schema.

Open up the api/schema.py file and import the Playlist class at the top of the file.

api/schema.py from . types . playlist import Playlist Copy

Next, where we defined strawberry.Schema , we'll add another parameter called types and assign the Playlist class in the list it accepts.

api/schema.py schema = strawberry . Schema ( query = Query , types = [ Playlist ] ) Copy

Save all our changes and restart the server.

Back to Sandbox, let's check out the Schema page. Select Objects on the left-hand side and click Playlist.

http://localhost:8000

Awesome, we've accounted for all the playlist fields!

http://localhost:8000

Right now, the details column shows "No description". Although the field names feel fairly self-explanatory right now, it's good practice to document the types and fields of your schema, especially for consumers of our graph.

Documenting our schema

We use GraphQL descriptions to document a schema. (Not to be confused with our playlist's description field!) In Strawberry we use the description argument of strawberry.type , which takes a string as an argument that describes the type.

Back to our Playlist class, let's add the description argument to the @strawberry.type decorator.

api/types/playlist.py @strawberry . type ( description = "A curated collection of tracks designed for a specific activity or mood." ) class Playlist : . . . Copy

Next, let's add GraphQL descriptions to the Playlist fields. We'll need to use the strawberry.field function for each field, passing in the description argument.

api/types/playlist.py id : strawberry . ID = strawberry . field ( description = "The ID for the playlist." ) name : str = strawberry . field ( description = "The name of the playlist." ) description : str | None = strawberry . field ( description = "Describes the playlist, what to expect and entices the user to listen." ) Copy

See the full api/types/playlist.py file api/types/playlist.py import strawberry @strawberry . type ( description = "A curated collection of tracks designed for a specific activity or mood." ) class Playlist : id : strawberry . ID = strawberry . field ( description = "The ID for the playlist." ) name : str = strawberry . field ( description = "The name of the playlist." ) description : str | None = strawberry . field ( description = "Describes the playlist, what to expect and entices the user to listen." ) Copy

Save our changes and switch over to Sandbox to see our clear and helpful descriptions!

http://localhost:8000

Practice

Which of the following statements are true about schema documentation? It is required for GraphQL schema validation It improves the performance of GraphQL queries It is optional It helps consumers understand the purpose and structure of the GraphQL schema Submit

In Apollo Sandbox, what page would you navigate to for a detailed reference to your GraphQL schema? Explorer Schema - SDL Checks Operations Submit

Key takeaways

Breaking down a mockup into data pieces and implementing features based on client application needs is known as schema-first design.

The description argument on both strawberry.field and strawberry.type is used to add clear and helpful descriptions to GraphQL types and fields . It will be displayed in GraphQL IDEs such as Apollo Sandbox .

The strawberry.ID type defines the identifier for the GraphQL type. It indicates that the associated property represents a unique identifier.

Up next