Overview

The data that our resolvers retrieve can come from all kinds of places: a database, a third-party API, webhooks, and so on. These are called data sources. The beauty of GraphQL is that you can mix any number of data sources to create an API that serves the needs of your client applications and graph consumers.

In this lesson, we will:

Examine the existing Spotify REST API, the perfect data source for MusicMatcher

Generate a Python client using an OpenAPI specification to handle our HTTP requests, responses and types

The Spotify Web API

MusicMatcher needs music, and for this course, we're going to be using a lite, pared-down version of the official Spotify Web API. We can access that version here: https://spotify-demo-api-fe224840a08c.herokuapp.com/v1/docs/

Learn more: Why aren't we using real Spotify data? The Spotify Web API documentation is available here: https://developer.spotify.com/documentation/web-api In this course, we're using a lite, pared down version of the Spotify Web API for a few reasons. You won't need a Spotify account

You won't need to worry about authentication or passing in tokens

We'll focus on only a few endpoints The lite version follows the real version quite closely when it comes to the shape of and type of responses. If you did want to switch to the Spotify Web API then, by the end of this course, you should be able to do so! Consider it a bonus challenge!

Let's explore the documentation. We've got a few endpoints available for us centered around playlists– in fact, it's all we need to implement the features we covered earlier!

Diving into the /browse/featured-playlists endpoint, let's click "Try it out", then "Execute" a request.

We get a JSON object back with two top-level properties: message and playlists . Inside the playlists property, we have an items property, which contains a list, as well as a few other properties that seem to be related to pagination (like limit , next , previous , offset ). And then the items list contains objects with its own properties. These objects represent a playlist!

That's a lot of nested properties just to get to what we want – the list of featured playlists!

The shape of the response from our HTTP endpoints often doesn't exactly match what we want to return from our GraphQL schema's types and fields. And that's okay! One of the benefits of GraphQL is that we only expose what the client may need. In this iteration of the schema for example, we only need to expose the name, description and ID of a playlist.

The HTTP responses also come back in JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) format, whereas in Python we're dealing with classes. For these reasons, we'll need to do some conversions, serializing, and deserializing our HTTP response types to our Python types.

A common way to make HTTP requests and handle responses is with the httpx library.

In this course, we want to focus on the GraphQL concepts, not fiddling around manually writing types from a REST API. To help make our work go faster, we're going to auto-generate the code to fetch the data from our API.

Auto-generating an HTTP Client

We'll use a OpenAPI Python client to generate a Python client based on an OpenAPI specification.

We've already included a openapi.json file in your project inside the data folder. This OpenAPI file defines the endpoints, expected responses, and schemas for response objects.

We'll use openapi-python-client from the command line so let's install it! We'll be using pipx to install the package and its dependencies.

Open a new terminal and run the following command.

pipx install openapi-python-client --include-deps Copy

Watch out! command not found: pipx If you've installed a later version of Python, and pipx is not recognized on your computer, try running the following command to install it. python3 -m pip install --user pipx Copy To ensure that pipx is available to run as a command in your terminal, run the following. python3 -m pip ensurepath Copy Then, restart your terminal or open a new terminal before running the command to install openapi-python-client . Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

We should get this message as a result:

Output Installed package openapi-python-client 0.19 .0, installed using Python 3.12 .2

Finally, we'll run the command to use openapi-python-client to generate:

openapi-python-client generate --meta none --path data/openapi.json Copy

This command performs the following steps:

Takes the openapi.json file as an input Generates a Python module called mock_spotify_rest_api_client Generates a Client class inside that module

The terminal output should look something like this:

Output Generating mock_spotify_rest_api_client

The generated package will have a structure similar to this:

📦 mock_spotify_rest_api_client ┣ 📄 __init__.py ┣ 📂 api ┃ ┣ 📄 __init__.py ┃ ┗ 📂 playlists ┃ ┃ ┣ 📄 __init__.py ┃ ┃ ┣ 📄 add_tracks_to_playlist.py ┃ ┃ ┣ 📄 get_featured_playlists.py ┃ ┃ ┣ 📄 get_playlist.py ┃ ┃ ┣ 📄 get_playlists_tracks.py ┃ ┃ ┗ 📄 search.py ┣ 📂 models ┃ ┃ ┣ 📄 __init__.py ┃ ┃ ┣ ... ┃ ┃ ┗ 📄 spotify_response_post_playlistsidtracks.py ┣ 📄 client.py ┣ 📄 errors.py ┗ 📄 types.py

The api folder contains the endpoints we can use to interact with the Spotify REST API. For example, the get_featured_playlists.py file contains functions that map to the GET /browse/featured-playlists endpoint (it has both sync and async functions).

The models folder contains the classes that represent the responses from the Spotify REST API.

Finally, the client.py file contains the Client class that we will use to make requests to the Spotify REST API.

We're almost ready to make use of this data source; one last thing! We need to install the dependencies of the auto-generated HTTP Client : httpx and attrs .

Let's activate our virtual environment.

source .venv/bin/activate Copy

And install the dependencies:

pip install httpx attrs Copy

Practice

What is the purpose of the Client class generated by openapi-python-client ? To manage sending HTTP requests to the Spotify REST API. To define GraphQL types. To handle authentication for the Spotify API. Submit

Key takeaways

GraphQL allows the use of various data sources , such as databases, REST APIs, and webhooks, to create a flexible API that caters to client application needs.

A GraphQL schema does not need to follow the shape, pattern, or naming of the data sources it uses.

We can use the openapi-python-client tool to auto-generate a Python HTTP Client based on an OpenAPI specification, simplifying the handling of HTTP requests and responses.

