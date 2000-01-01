Overview

For now, we'll keep things simple and try a classic "Hello world" example for our schema. Don't worry, we'll jump into playlists and tracks later on!

In this lesson, we will:

Learn about the Query type

Create a schema based on the Query type

The Query type

The Query type defines a list of everything we're allowed to ask for from our GraphQL server. It's the entry point into our schema!

Everything GraphQL API-related will live inside the api folder. We'll keep root types such as Query and later on Mutation in the root of the api folder. All other object types will live in the api/types folder.

Let's create a file called query.py at the root of api .

At the top, let's import the strawberry module.

api/query.py import strawberry Copy

Then, we'll add a class called Query .

api/query.py class Query : . . . Copy

Learn more: What is the ... used for? The ... is called Ellipsis in Python. It's commonly used for indicating incomplete code. In this case, we're using it as a placeholder for the fields of the Query type.

Right now, this is just a normal Python class. To define it as a GraphQL type, we apply the strawberry.type function.

strawberry.type

This function tells Strawberry that the class is a GraphQL type and should be included in the schema. It also finds all the properties of a class and adds them as fields of the GraphQL type.

But it does more than that! Strawberry uses dataclasses under the hood to create a fully functional class with constructors, equality checks, and more.

strawberry.type takes in multiple arguments, but two commonly-used arguments are:

description : sets the GraphQL type description to help API consumers make sense of what the type is or how it should be used.

name : sets the name of the type in the GraphQL schema . By default, Strawberry will generate the name by converting the name of the class to PascalCase (a GraphQL common convention).

Let's go ahead and define the Query type as a GraphQL type. Just before the class definition, we'll apply the strawberry.type function and use it as a decorator. (That means we have to add the @ prefix!)

api/query.py @strawberry . type class Query : Copy

Inside the Query class, let's define the hello property, which returns a str type. (You can remove the ... !)

api/query.py hello : str Copy

This is the bare minimum we need for a valid GraphQL schema. The GraphQL schema equivalent in SDL would look something like this:

The equivalent GraphQL schema type Query { hello : String ! }

Defining a resolver

We still need a way to return data for this field, using a resolver. To define a resolver, we use the strawberry.field function.

strawberry.field

This function tells Strawberry that a particular property of a class is a GraphQL field and can be resolved with a specific function.

strawberry.field takes in multiple arguments but three commonly-used arguments are:

resolver : the function name of the resolver responsible for returning data for the field .

description : sets the GraphQL type description to help API consumers make sense of what the type is or how it should be used.

name : sets the name of the type in the GraphQL schema . By default, Strawberry will generate the name by converting the name of the property to camelCase .

Defining the hello resolver

Let's see this in action.

First, we'll define a new function, outside of the Query class, called get_hello . It returns a hard-coded string "Hello world" .

api/query.py def get_hello ( ) : return "Hello world" Copy

Next, we'll need to point to this function as the resolver for the hello property. Inside the Query class, find the hello property and set it to the value of the strawberry.field function, passing in the resolver argument and setting it to get_hello .

api/query.py hello : str = strawberry . field ( resolver = get_hello ) Copy

Perfect, we've got the contents of the schema and the resolvers in place.

See the full api/query.py file api/query.py import strawberry def get_hello ( ) : return "Hello world" @strawberry . type class Query : hello : str = strawberry . field ( resolver = get_hello ) Copy

Creating a schema

Our GraphQL server needs to know about the Query type. In the previous lesson, we used ... as a placeholder for our schema. Let's update that to point to a real schema that includes the Query type.

First, we'll create a new file called schema.py in the api folder.

📦 odyssey-intro-strawberry ┣ 📂 api ┃ ┣ 📄 __init__.py ┃ ┣ 📄 query.py ┃ ┗ 📄 schema.py ┣ 📂 data ┃ ┗ 📄 openapi.json ┣ 📄 main.py ┣ 📄 pyproject.toml ┣ 📄 README.md ┣ 📄 requirements-dev.txt ┗ 📄 requirements.txt

Inside, we'll import strawberry and the Query class we just created.

api/schema.py import strawberry from . query import Query Copy

To create a schema, we use the strawberry.Schema class. This class takes in a query argument (the entry point into our schema). We'll point it to the Query type. We'll store this in a variable called schema .

api/schema.py schema = strawberry . Schema ( query = Query ) Copy

We'll be adding more types to the schema throughout the course.

Updating the GraphQL endpoint

Now we can update our FastAPI app to use this schema! Jump back to the main.py file.

Let's import the schema object at the top of the file.

main.py from api . schema import schema Copy

Then, replace the ... placeholder with schema .

main.py - graphql_router = GraphQLRouter(..., path="/", graphql_ide="apollo-sandbox") + graphql_router = GraphQLRouter(schema, path="/", graphql_ide="apollo-sandbox") Copy

Our GraphQL server should be ready to go!

Learn more: Hello world: using rover template In this course, we cloned a repo that contained a minimal FastAPI application and set up all the code ourselves to get a "Hello world" example running. Don't want to go through all that work for your next project? You can use rover template for Strawberry! First, follow the instructions to install Rover. Rover is a command-line interface for managing and maintaining graphs with Apollo. In a terminal window, run rover template use --template subgraph-python-strawberry-fastapi . Now you've got a fully-functioning and ready-to-use GraphQL server implemented in Strawberry and FastAPI. You can see the full list of available templates for different languages by running rover template list .

Practice

What is the purpose of the Query type in GraphQL? To define the resolvers To organize GraphQL schema files To manage database queries To serve as the entry point into the schema Submit

How is the Query type registered in the GraphQL server in the annotation-based approach? By using the AddQueryType function By using the @strawberry.query decorator By passing the Query type to the strawberry.Schema class By importing the Query type in the main file Submit

Key takeaways

The fields of the Query type are entry points into our schema. These are the top-level fields that a GraphQL consumer can query for.

We use the strawberry.type to define a class as a GraphQL type and should be included in the schema. It also finds all the properties of a class and adds them as fields of the GraphQL type.

We use the strawberry.field function to define a particular property of a class as a GraphQL field and can be resolved with a specific function.

We can create a schema using the strawberry.Schema class and pass the Query type to it.

