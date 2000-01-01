Overview
For now, we'll keep things simple and try a classic "Hello world" example for our schema. Don't worry, we'll jump into playlists and tracks later on!
In this lesson, we will:
- Learn about the
Querytype
- Create a schema based on the
Querytype
The
Query type
The
Query type defines a list of everything we're allowed to ask for from our GraphQL server. It's the entry point into our schema!
Everything GraphQL API-related will live inside the
api folder. We'll keep root types such as
Query and later on
Mutation in the root of the
api folder. All other object types will live in the
api/types folder.
Let's create a file called
query.py at the root of
api.
At the top, let's import the
strawberry module.
import strawberry
Then, we'll add a class called
Query.
class Query:...
Right now, this is just a normal Python class. To define it as a GraphQL type, we apply the
strawberry.type function.
strawberry.type
This function tells Strawberry that the class is a GraphQL type and should be included in the schema. It also finds all the properties of a class and adds them as fields of the GraphQL type.
But it does more than that! Strawberry uses
dataclasses under the hood to create a fully functional class with constructors, equality checks, and more.
strawberry.type takes in multiple arguments, but two commonly-used arguments are:
description: sets the GraphQL type description to help API consumers make sense of what the type is or how it should be used.
name: sets the name of the type in the GraphQL schema. By default, Strawberry will generate the name by converting the name of the class to
PascalCase(a GraphQL common convention).
Let's go ahead and define the
Query type as a GraphQL type. Just before the class definition, we'll apply the
strawberry.type function and use it as a decorator. (That means we have to add the
@ prefix!)
@strawberry.typeclass Query:
Inside the
Query class, let's define the
hello property, which returns a
str type. (You can remove the
...!)
hello: str
This is the bare minimum we need for a valid GraphQL schema. The GraphQL schema equivalent in SDL would look something like this:
type Query {hello: String!}
Defining a resolver
We still need a way to return data for this field, using a resolver. To define a resolver, we use the
strawberry.field function.
strawberry.field
This function tells Strawberry that a particular property of a class is a GraphQL field and can be resolved with a specific function.
strawberry.field takes in multiple arguments but three commonly-used arguments are:
resolver: the function name of the resolver responsible for returning data for the field.
description: sets the GraphQL type description to help API consumers make sense of what the type is or how it should be used.
name: sets the name of the type in the GraphQL schema. By default, Strawberry will generate the name by converting the name of the property to
camelCase.
Defining the
hello resolver
Let's see this in action.
First, we'll define a new function, outside of the
Query class, called
get_hello. It returns a hard-coded string
"Hello world".
def get_hello():return "Hello world"
Next, we'll need to point to this function as the resolver for the
hello property. Inside the
Query class, find the
hello property and set it to the value of the
strawberry.field function, passing in the
resolver argument and setting it to
get_hello.
hello: str = strawberry.field(resolver=get_hello)
Perfect, we've got the contents of the schema and the resolvers in place.
Creating a schema
Our GraphQL server needs to know about the
Query type. In the previous lesson, we used
... as a placeholder for our schema. Let's update that to point to a real schema that includes the
Query type.
First, we'll create a new file called
schema.py in the
api folder.
📦 odyssey-intro-strawberry┣ 📂 api┃ ┣ 📄 __init__.py┃ ┣ 📄 query.py┃ ┗ 📄 schema.py┣ 📂 data┃ ┗ 📄 openapi.json┣ 📄 main.py┣ 📄 pyproject.toml┣ 📄 README.md┣ 📄 requirements-dev.txt┗ 📄 requirements.txt
Inside, we'll import
strawberry and the
Query class we just created.
import strawberryfrom .query import Query
To create a schema, we use the
strawberry.Schema class. This class takes in a
query argument (the entry point into our schema). We'll point it to the
Query type. We'll store this in a variable called
schema.
schema = strawberry.Schema(query=Query)
We'll be adding more types to the schema throughout the course.
Updating the GraphQL endpoint
Now we can update our FastAPI app to use this schema! Jump back to the
main.py file.
Let's import the
schema object at the top of the file.
from api.schema import schema
Then, replace the
... placeholder with
schema.
- graphql_router = GraphQLRouter(..., path="/", graphql_ide="apollo-sandbox")+ graphql_router = GraphQLRouter(schema, path="/", graphql_ide="apollo-sandbox")
Our GraphQL server should be ready to go!
Key takeaways
- The fields of the
Querytype are entry points into our schema. These are the top-level fields that a GraphQL consumer can query for.
- We use the
strawberry.typeto define a class as a GraphQL type and should be included in the schema. It also finds all the properties of a class and adds them as fields of the GraphQL type.
- We use the
strawberry.fieldfunction to define a particular property of a class as a GraphQL field and can be resolved with a specific function.
- We can create a schema using the
strawberry.Schemaclass and pass the
Querytype to it.
