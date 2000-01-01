Overview

We've got a client ready to fetch data from the Spotify API. We could use this client directly in our resolvers, but that would lead to quite a bit of code duplication. Instead, we'll use the context feature of Strawberry to create the client once and share it across all resolvers.

In this lesson, we will:

Learn about the context in Strawberry

Learn how to use the info argument to access the context in our resolver s

What is the context ?

The context in Strawberry is an object that allows us to pass any kind of data to our resolvers. Usually, it's used for things like database connections or authentication information.

We'll be using context to share the Spotify client across all our resolvers.

Instantiating the client

To create an instance of the Spotify client, we'll make use of FastAPI's lifespan feature.

FastAPI's lifespan

FastAPI's lifespan feature enables us to run code when the application starts and stops. This is useful for setting up resources that need to be created once and shared across requests (just like our Spotify client!).

Learn more: Benefits to using FastAPI's lifespan feature We recommend creating the client when the FastAPI app starts - thereby hooking into the "lifespan" feature - because it enables us to share the client across all requests and reduce code duplication. It also uses a pattern called connection pooling. Instead of immediately closing an established connection, it keeps it open for a while so that if another request is made to the same server, it reuses that open connection instead of creating a new one. This technique can significantly improve performance, especially if your application makes a lot of requests to the same server.

Open up the main.py file, where all the server code lives.

We'll import a few things at the top: the asynccontextmanager (which we'll need for the lifespan), the mock_spotify_rest_api_client.client , and Request from FastAPI.

main.py from contextlib import asynccontextmanager from mock_spotify_rest_api_client . client import Client from fastapi import Request Copy

Next, we can define the lifespan function, decorating it with @asynccontextmanager .

main.py @asynccontextmanager async def lifespan ( app ) : . . . Copy

Inside, we'll instantiate the Client class, giving it the base_url parameter with the Spotify API endpoint as the value. We'll also name this instance as spotify_client .

main.py @asynccontextmanager async def lifespan ( app ) : async with Client ( base_url = "https://spotify-demo-api-fe224840a08c.herokuapp.com/v1" ) as spotify_client : . . . Copy

To make spotify_client available in the FastAPI app, we can yield an object containing it. This object will be available on the request object under request.state later on.

main.py yield { "spotify_client" : spotify_client } Copy

Note: Code before the yield function runs before the application starts. You can read more about FastAPI's lifespan in the docs.

Finally, let's pass the lifespan into the FastAPI constructor down below.

main.py app = FastAPI ( lifespan = lifespan ) Copy

Great! The FastAPI app has access to the Spotify client, but we still need to pass it along to the resolvers using context .

Creating the context object

Let's start by defining an async function called context_getter . It accepts an argument called request of type Request .

main.py async def context_getter ( request : Request ) : . . . Copy

The request object represents the GraphQL request, which includes the GraphQL operation and any HTTP headers. Additionally, it contains the spotify_client object we set up in the lifespan function earlier!

We can now access the spotify_client object from the request.state object.

main.py spotify_client = request . state . spotify_client Copy

Then, we'll return an object, representing the context object. Inside, we'll include the spotify_client .

main.py return { "spotify_client" : spotify_client } Copy

Finally, down below, we'll pass this context_getter function into the context_getter parameter of the GraphQLRouter class.

main.py graphql_router = GraphQLRouter ( schema , path = "/" , graphql_ide = "apollo-sandbox" , context_getter = context_getter ) Copy

Strawberry automatically calls the context_getter on every request and passes the result to the resolvers via the info argument, which we'll tackle in the next lesson.

See the full main.py file main.py from fastapi import FastAPI , Request from strawberry . fastapi import GraphQLRouter from contextlib import asynccontextmanager from mock_spotify_rest_api_client . client import Client from api . schema import schema @asynccontextmanager async def lifespan ( app ) : async with Client ( base_url = "https://spotify-demo-api-fe224840a08c.herokuapp.com/v1" ) as client : yield { "spotify_client" : client } async def context_getter ( request : Request ) : spotify_client = request . state . spotify_client return { "spotify_client" : spotify_client } app = FastAPI ( lifespan = lifespan ) graphql_router = GraphQLRouter ( schema , path = "/" , graphql_ide = "apollo-sandbox" , context_getter = context_getter ) app . include_router ( graphql_router ) Copy

Key takeaways

The context in Strawberry allows us to pass data to our resolvers . We use the context_getter parameter in GraphQLRouter to return a custom context object.

FastAPI's lifespan allows us to create resources that need to be shared across requests.

