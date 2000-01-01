Overview

We can query for a playlist's tracks, but only through the playlist(id: ID) root field, not through featuredPlaylists . What's going on?

In this lesson, we will:

Learn about resolver chains

Learn about the parent argument of a resolver

Examining the data source response

Let's examine the response from our GET /browse/featured-playlists endpoint. It looks like we do have access to a tracks property under playlist.items.tracks .

"tracks" : { "href" : "string" , "total" : 0 }

Note: Alternatively, you can find the same information by following the trail of types and properties in the mock_spotify_rest_api_client package.

Instead of a list of track objects (similar to the list that the earlier GET /playlists/{playlist_id} endpoint returns), we get a single object with two properties: total , the total number of tracks available, and href , a URL for the endpoint where we can retrieve the full list of track objects.

This is a common pattern in REST APIs. Imagine if the response did include the full list of track objects. That would make for a very large response, to have a list of playlists and a list of tracks for each playlist.

That means we won't be able to get the list of tracks for a playlist inside the Query.featured_playlists resolver function.

Instead, we'll need to make one more additional call to the REST API. In this case, the GET /playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks endpoint.

The next question becomes: where in our code will we make that call?

Examining the query

Let's take a step back and look at the query we want to implement:

query GetFeaturedPlaylists { featuredPlaylists { id name description tracks { id name explicit uri } } } Copy

From this query, we're resolving the featuredPlaylists field using the Query.featured_playlists resolver function:

api/query.py async def featured_playlists ( self , info : strawberry . Info ) - > list [ Playlist ] : client = info . context [ "spotify_client" ] data = await get_featured_playlists . asyncio ( client = client ) return [ Playlist ( id = strawberry . ID ( playlist . id ) , name = playlist . name , description = playlist . description , ) for playlist in data . playlists . items ]

In this case, we're not doing anything to initialize the playlist's tracks, which is why we're getting an error ( tracks is required but not provided).

Remember, we need to make an extra call to the GET /playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks endpoint to get the list of tracks. And we're back to our original question: where in our code will we make that call?

We could add it in the same featured_playlists resolver function.

But that would mean that whenever we query for featuredPlaylists , we would always make an additional network call to the REST API, even when the query didn't ask for tracks !

So instead, we're going to make use of the resolver chain.

Following the resolver chain

A resolver chain is the order in which resolver functions are called when resolving a particular GraphQL operation. It can contain a sequential path as well as parallel branches.

Let's take an example from our project. This GetPlaylist operation retrieves the name of a playlist.

query GetPlaylist ( $playlistId : ID ! ) { playlist ( id : $playlistId ) { name } } Copy

When resolving this operation, the GraphQL server will first call the Query.playlist resolver function, then the playlist.name function, which returns a str type and ends the chain.

Each resolver in this chain passes their return value to the next function down, using the resolver's parent argument. In Python, we get access to this parent object using self .

Remember, a resolver has access to a number of parameters. So far, we've used info (to get the the spotify_client from the context ) and arguments (like the playlist id argument). parent is another such parameter!

In this example, the playlist.name resolver function would have access to the Playlist object that Query.playlist resolver returned.

Let's look at another GraphQL operation.

query GetPlaylistTracks ( $playlistId : ID ! ) { playlist ( id : $playlistId ) { name tracks { uri } } } Copy

This time, we've added more fields and asked for each playlist's list of tracks, specifically their uri values.

Our resolver chain grows, adding a parallel branch.

Note that since Playlist.tracks returns a list of potentially multiple tracks, this resolver might run more than once to retrieve each track's URI.

Following the trail of the resolver, Playlist.tracks would have access to Playlist as the parent , Track.uri would have access to the Track object as the parent .

If our operation didn't include the tracks field (like the first example we showed), then the Playlist.tracks resolver would never be called!

Refactoring Playlist.tracks

Now that we know what a resolver chain is, we can use it to determine the best place to insert the additional REST API call for a playlist's tracks.

Remember, we were debating including it in the featured_playlists resolver, where it would be called every single time, even when the operation doesn't include it.

Instead, we'll jump into the Playlist class and refactor the tracks property into a resolver function with a body. Right now, it's a basic property, with a default resolver.

api/types/playlist.py tracks : list [ Track ] = strawberry . field ( description = "The playlist's tracks." )

First, let's add a private field for tracks , prefixing it with an underscore ( _ ) to follow common convention. To prevent this field from showing up in the schema, we use the strawberry.Private function.

We'll also give it a default of None so we don't have to pass it in the constructor when we don't have the data yet.

api/types/playlist.py _tracks : strawberry . Private [ list [ Track ] | None ] = None Copy

Then, we'll update the Query.playlist resolver to set the _tracks field (instead of tracks without the underscore) when creating a Playlist object:

api/query.py return Playlist( id=strawberry.ID(data.id), name=data.name, description=data.description, - tracks=[ + _tracks=[ Track( id=strawberry.ID(item.track.id), name=item.track.name, duration_ms=item.track.duration_ms, explicit=item.track.explicit, uri=item.track.uri, ) for item in data.tracks.items ], ) Copy

Back over to the Playlist class, let's transform the tracks property to a resolver function and apply the @strawberry.field decorator.

api/types/playlist.py - tracks: list[Track] = strawberry.field(description="The tracks in the playlist.") + @strawberry.field(description="The tracks in the playlist.") + def tracks(self) -> list[Track]: Copy

For now, we'll return what's in the private _tracks field.

api/types/playlist.py return self . _tracks Copy

Our GetPlaylistDetails operation should still be working with these changes. Take a moment to save our changes and confirm!

Now we have a perfect place to make our additional HTTP call.

Instead of returning the _tracks private field immediately, we'll check to see if it exists. If it does, return it, but if it doesn't, we'll make the HTTP call.

api/types/playlist.py def tracks ( self ) - > list [ Track ] : if self . _tracks is None : . . . return self . _tracks Copy

Time for the HTTP call! First, we'll need to access the info argument in the resolver parameters and then extract the spotify_client from info.context . We'll also update the function to be async :

api/types/playlist.py async def tracks ( self , info : strawberry . Info ) - > list [ Track ] : if self . _tracks is None : spotify_client = info . context [ "spotify_client" ] return self . _tracks Copy

Next, let's call the get_playlist_tracks function. We'll pass in the spotify_client and the playlist's id , await the results and store it in a variable called data . You know the drill by now!

api/types/playlist.py if self . _tracks is None : spotify_client = info . context [ "spotify_client" ] data = await get_playlists_tracks . asyncio ( client = spotify_client , playlist_id = self . id ) Copy

Then, we'll update the _tracks field with the data we get back from REST API call, instantiating a list of Track classes with the required properties.

api/types/playlist.py data = await get_playlists_tracks . asyncio ( client = spotify_client , playlist_id = self . id ) self . _tracks = [ Track ( id = strawberry . ID ( item . track . id ) , name = item . track . name , duration_ms = item . track . duration_ms , explicit = item . track . explicit , uri = item . track . uri , ) for item in data . items ] Copy

Finally, don't forget to import the get_playlists_tracks function at the top of the file.

api/types/playlist.py from mock_spotify_rest_api_client . api . playlists import get_playlists_tracks Copy

See the full api/types/playlist.py file api/types/playlist.py import strawberry from mock_spotify_rest_api_client . api . playlists import get_playlists_tracks from . track import Track @strawberry . type ( description = "A curated collection of tracks designed for a specific activity or mood." ) class Playlist : id : strawberry . ID = strawberry . field ( description = "The ID for the playlist." ) name : str = strawberry . field ( description = "The name of the playlist." ) description : str | None = strawberry . field ( description = "Describes the playlist, what to expect and entices the user to listen." ) _tracks : strawberry . Private [ list [ Track ] | None ] = None @strawberry . field ( description = "The tracks in the playlist." ) async def tracks ( self , info : strawberry . Info ) - > list [ Track ] : if self . _tracks is None : spotify_client = info . context [ "spotify_client" ] data = await get_playlists_tracks . asyncio ( client = spotify_client , playlist_id = self . id ) self . _tracks = [ Track ( id = strawberry . ID ( item . track . id ) , name = item . track . name , duration_ms = item . track . duration_ms , explicit = item . track . explicit , uri = item . track . uri , ) for item in data . items ] return self . _tracks Copy

Explorer time: round 2!

Server running with the latest changes? Great! Now when we jump back over to Sandbox and run the query for featuredPlaylists and its list of tracks, we get what we asked for!

query GetFeaturedPlaylists { featuredPlaylists { id name description tracks { id name explicit uri } } } Copy

👏👏👏

Watch out! Cannot access local variable 'data' where it is not associated with a value To solve this error, double check your Playlist class' tracks resolver. Make sure that you set the value of self._tracks inside the if block. @strawberry . field ( description = "The tracks in the playlist." ) async def tracks ( self , info : strawberry . Info ) - > list [ Track ] : if self . _tracks is None : spotify_client = info . context [ "spotify_client" ] data = await get_playlists_tracks . asyncio ( client = spotify_client , playlist_id = self . id ) self . _tracks = [ Track ( id = strawberry . ID ( item . track . id ) , name = item . track . name , duration_ms = item . track . duration_ms , explicit = item . track . explicit , uri = item . track . uri , ) for item in data . items ] return self . _tracks Copy Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

Comparing with the REST approach

Time to put on our product app developer hat again! Let's compare what this feature would have looked like if we had used REST instead of GraphQL.

If we had used REST, the app logic would have included:

Making the HTTP GET call to the /browse/featured-playlists endpoint

Making an extra HTTP GET call for each playlist in the response to GET /playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks . Waiting for all of those to resolve, depending on the number of playlists, could take a while. Plus, this introduces the common N+1 problem .

each playlist the common N+1 problem Retrieving just the id , name and explicit and uri properties, discarding all the rest of the response. There's so much more to the response that wasn't used! Again, if the client app had slow network speeds or not much data, that big response comes with a cost.

With GraphQL, we have our short and sweet, clean, readable operation coming from the client, coming back in exactly the shape they specified, no more, no less!

All the logic of extracting the data, making extra HTTP calls, and filtering for which fields are needed are all done on the GraphQL server side. We still have the N+1 problem, but it's on the server-side (where response and request speeds are more consistent and generally faster) instead of the client-side (where network speeds are variable and inconsistent).

Note: We can address the N+1 problem on the GraphQL side using DataLoaders. Check out the Strawberry documentation for how to implement them.

Key takeaways

A resolver chain is the order in which resolver functions are called when resolving a particular GraphQL operation . It can contain a sequential path as well as parallel branches.

Each resolver in this chain passes their return value to the next function down, using the resolver's parent argument .

