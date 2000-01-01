Overview
We can query for a playlist's tracks, but only through the
playlist(id: ID) root field, not through
featuredPlaylists. What's going on?
In this lesson, we will:
- Learn about resolver chains
- Learn about the
parentargument of a resolver
Examining the data source response
Let's examine the response from our
GET /browse/featured-playlists endpoint. It looks like we do have access to a
tracks property under
playlist.items.tracks.
"tracks": {"href": "string","total": 0}
Note: Alternatively, you can find the same information by following the trail of types and properties in the
mock_spotify_rest_api_client package.
Instead of a list of track objects (similar to the list that the earlier
GET /playlists/{playlist_id} endpoint returns), we get a single object with two properties:
total, the total number of tracks available, and
href, a URL for the endpoint where we can retrieve the full list of track objects.
This is a common pattern in REST APIs. Imagine if the response did include the full list of track objects. That would make for a very large response, to have a list of playlists and a list of tracks for each playlist.
That means we won't be able to get the list of tracks for a playlist inside the
Query.featured_playlists resolver function.
Instead, we'll need to make one more additional call to the REST API. In this case, the
GET /playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks endpoint.
The next question becomes: where in our code will we make that call?
Examining the query
Let's take a step back and look at the query we want to implement:
query GetFeaturedPlaylists {featuredPlaylists {idnamedescriptiontracks {idnameexplicituri}}}
From this query, we're resolving the
featuredPlaylists field using the
Query.featured_playlists resolver function:
async def featured_playlists(self, info: strawberry.Info) -> list[Playlist]:client = info.context["spotify_client"]data = await get_featured_playlists.asyncio(client=client)return [Playlist(id=strawberry.ID(playlist.id),name=playlist.name,description=playlist.description,)for playlist in data.playlists.items]
In this case, we're not doing anything to initialize the playlist's tracks, which is why we're getting an error (
tracks is required but not provided).
Remember, we need to make an extra call to the
GET /playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks endpoint to get the list of tracks. And we're back to our original question: where in our code will we make that call?
We could add it in the same
featured_playlists resolver function.
But that would mean that whenever we query for
featuredPlaylists, we would always make an additional network call to the REST API, even when the query didn't ask for
tracks!
So instead, we're going to make use of the resolver chain.
Following the resolver chain
A resolver chain is the order in which resolver functions are called when resolving a particular GraphQL operation. It can contain a sequential path as well as parallel branches.
Let's take an example from our project. This
GetPlaylist operation retrieves the name of a playlist.
query GetPlaylist($playlistId: ID!) {playlist(id: $playlistId) {name}}
When resolving this operation, the GraphQL server will first call the
Query.playlist resolver function, then the
playlist.name function, which returns a
str type and ends the chain.
Each resolver in this chain passes their return value to the next function down, using the resolver's
parent argument. In Python, we get access to this
parent object using
self.
Remember, a resolver has access to a number of parameters. So far, we've used
info (to get the the
spotify_client from the
context) and arguments (like the playlist
id argument).
parent is another such parameter!
In this example, the
playlist.name resolver function would have access to the
Playlist object that
Query.playlist resolver returned.
Let's look at another GraphQL operation.
query GetPlaylistTracks($playlistId: ID!) {playlist(id: $playlistId) {nametracks {uri}}}
This time, we've added more fields and asked for each playlist's list of tracks, specifically their
uri values.
Our resolver chain grows, adding a parallel branch.
Note that since
Playlist.tracks returns a list of potentially multiple tracks, this resolver might run more than once to retrieve each track's URI.
Following the trail of the resolver,
Playlist.tracks would have access to
Playlist as the
parent,
Track.uri would have access to the
Track object as the
parent.
If our operation didn't include the
tracks field (like the first example we showed), then the
Playlist.tracks resolver would never be called!
Refactoring
Playlist.tracks
Now that we know what a resolver chain is, we can use it to determine the best place to insert the additional REST API call for a playlist's tracks.
Remember, we were debating including it in the
featured_playlists resolver, where it would be called every single time, even when the operation doesn't include it.
Instead, we'll jump into the
Playlist class and refactor the
tracks property into a resolver function with a body. Right now, it's a basic property, with a default resolver.
tracks: list[Track] = strawberry.field(description="The playlist's tracks.")
First, let's add a private field for
tracks, prefixing it with an underscore (
_) to follow common convention. To prevent this field from showing up in the schema, we use the
strawberry.Private function.
We'll also give it a default of
None so we don't have to pass it in the constructor when we don't have the data yet.
_tracks: strawberry.Private[list[Track] | None] = None
Then, we'll update the
Query.playlist resolver to set the
_tracks field (instead of
tracks without the underscore) when creating a
Playlist object:
return Playlist(id=strawberry.ID(data.id),name=data.name,description=data.description,- tracks=[+ _tracks=[Track(id=strawberry.ID(item.track.id),name=item.track.name,duration_ms=item.track.duration_ms,explicit=item.track.explicit,uri=item.track.uri,)for item in data.tracks.items],)
Back over to the
Playlist class, let's transform the
tracks property to a resolver function and apply the
@strawberry.field decorator.
- tracks: list[Track] = strawberry.field(description="The tracks in the playlist.")+ @strawberry.field(description="The tracks in the playlist.")+ def tracks(self) -> list[Track]:
For now, we'll return what's in the private
_tracks field.
return self._tracks
Our
GetPlaylistDetails operation should still be working with these changes. Take a moment to save our changes and confirm!
Now we have a perfect place to make our additional HTTP call.
Instead of returning the
_tracks private field immediately, we'll check to see if it exists. If it does, return it, but if it doesn't, we'll make the HTTP call.
def tracks(self) -> list[Track]:if self._tracks is None:# TODO: HTTP call...return self._tracks
Time for the HTTP call! First, we'll need to access the
info argument in the resolver parameters and then extract the
spotify_client from
info.context. We'll also update the function to be
async:
async def tracks(self,info: strawberry.Info) -> list[Track]:if self._tracks is None:spotify_client = info.context["spotify_client"]# TODO: HTTP callreturn self._tracks
Next, let's call the
get_playlist_tracks function. We'll pass in the
spotify_client and the playlist's
id,
await the results and store it in a variable called
data. You know the drill by now!
if self._tracks is None:spotify_client = info.context["spotify_client"]data = await get_playlists_tracks.asyncio(client=spotify_client, playlist_id=self.id)
Then, we'll update the
_tracks field with the data we get back from REST API call, instantiating a list of
Track classes with the required properties.
data = await get_playlists_tracks.asyncio(client=spotify_client, playlist_id=self.id)self._tracks = [Track(id=strawberry.ID(item.track.id),name=item.track.name,duration_ms=item.track.duration_ms,explicit=item.track.explicit,uri=item.track.uri,)for item in data.items]
Finally, don't forget to import the
get_playlists_tracks function at the top of the file.
from mock_spotify_rest_api_client.api.playlists import get_playlists_tracks
Explorer time: round 2!
Server running with the latest changes? Great! Now when we jump back over to Sandbox and run the query for
featuredPlaylists and its list of tracks, we get what we asked for!
query GetFeaturedPlaylists {featuredPlaylists {idnamedescriptiontracks {idnameexplicituri}}}
👏👏👏
Comparing with the REST approach
Time to put on our product app developer hat again! Let's compare what this feature would have looked like if we had used REST instead of GraphQL.
If we had used REST, the app logic would have included:
- Making the HTTP GET call to the
/browse/featured-playlistsendpoint
- Making an extra HTTP GET call for each playlist in the response to
GET /playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks. Waiting for all of those to resolve, depending on the number of playlists, could take a while. Plus, this introduces the common N+1 problem.
- Retrieving just the
id,
nameand
explicitand
uriproperties, discarding all the rest of the response. There's so much more to the response that wasn't used! Again, if the client app had slow network speeds or not much data, that big response comes with a cost.
With GraphQL, we have our short and sweet, clean, readable operation coming from the client, coming back in exactly the shape they specified, no more, no less!
All the logic of extracting the data, making extra HTTP calls, and filtering for which fields are needed are all done on the GraphQL server side. We still have the N+1 problem, but it's on the server-side (where response and request speeds are more consistent and generally faster) instead of the client-side (where network speeds are variable and inconsistent).
Note: We can address the N+1 problem on the GraphQL side using DataLoaders. Check out the Strawberry documentation for how to implement them.
Key takeaways
- A resolver chain is the order in which resolver functions are called when resolving a particular GraphQL operation. It can contain a sequential path as well as parallel branches.
- Each resolver in this chain passes their return value to the next function down, using the resolver's
parentargument.
Up next
Feeling confident with queries? It's time to explore the other side of GraphQL: mutations.
