Overview

Onwards with our next feature!

In this lesson, we will:

Learn about GraphQL arguments and how to access them in a resolver function

Learn how to use GraphQL variables in an operation

The mockup

Here's our next feature: the playlist page.

We'll most likely get to this page through a few ways: clicking on a specific playlist from the featured playlists page or maybe directly through a URL link.

However we get to this page, we'll need the playlist ID, which makes it a perfect use case for a GraphQL argument.

GraphQL arguments

An argument is a value you provide for a particular field in your query.

Resolvers can use a field's provided arguments to help determine how to populate the data for that field. Arguments can help retrieve specific objects, filter through a set of objects, or even transform the field's returned value. For example, a query that performs a search usually provides the user's search term as an argument.

A new entry point

Our schema evolves again! We're adding a new entry point.

Inside the Query class, we'll add a new resolver called playlist , which returns a nullable Playlist type. We're making this nullable because it's possible that the playlist we're looking for doesn't exist (for example, it may have been deleted).

This resolver will be async and we'll apply the strawberry.field as a decorator.

api/query.py @strawberry . field async def playlist ( self ) - > Playlist | None : . . . Copy

Remember, adding self as an argument inside the resolver function is good practice.

We'll also add another parameter: id of type strawberry.ID to denote that this should be of type ID in GraphQL.

Note that the id parameter can be named anything, like playlist_id for example! We recommend collaborating with your team to decide on naming conventions. Using id as the GraphQL argument name is a common convention.

api/query.py @strawberry . field async def playlist ( self , id : strawberry . ID ) - > Playlist | None : . . . Copy

We'll also include the info parameter, which we'll use later on to access spotify_client :

api/query.py @strawberry . field async def playlist ( self , id : strawberry . ID , info : strawberry . Info ) - > Playlist | None : . . . Copy

At the top of the file, let's import the function to fetch a playlist from the mock_spotify_rest_api_client package, called get_playlist .

api/query.py from mock_spotify_rest_api_client . api . playlists import get_playlist Copy

Now jumping back to the playlist resolver, let's use this function to fetch the playlist data from the REST API. We'll pass in the same spotify_client value, as well as the id argument for the playlist_id parameter the function is expecting.

Similar to the featured_playlists resolver, we'll await the results and store them in a data variable.

api/query.py spotify_client = info . context [ "spotify_client" ] data = await get_playlist . asyncio ( client = spotify_client , playlist_id = id ) Copy

If data is None , this most likely means there wasn't a playlist with that particular ID. We'll return None in this case.

api/query.py if data is None : return None Copy

This resolver needs to return a Playlist type, but data (if it isn't None ) is a SpotifyObjectPlaylist type.

So let's create a new Playlist object with the data properties we do have have, and return it.

api/query.py return Playlist ( id = strawberry . ID ( data . id ) , name = data . name , description = data . description , ) Copy

Don't forget the GraphQL description for the resolver! We can add that to the @strawberry.field decorator,

api/query.py @strawberry . field ( description = "Retrieves a specific playlist." ) Copy

See the full api/query.py file api/query.py import strawberry from mock_spotify_rest_api_client . api . playlists import get_featured_playlists from mock_spotify_rest_api_client . api . playlists import get_playlist from . types . playlist import Playlist @strawberry . type class Query : @strawberry . field ( description = "Playlists hand-picked to be featured to all users." ) async def featured_playlists ( self , info : strawberry . Info ) - > list [ Playlist ] : spotify_client = info . context [ "spotify_client" ] data = await get_featured_playlists . asyncio ( client = spotify_client ) return [ Playlist ( id = strawberry . ID ( playlist . id ) , name = playlist . name , description = playlist . description , ) for playlist in data . playlists . items ] @strawberry . field ( description = "Retrieves a specific playlist." ) async def playlist ( self , id : strawberry . ID , info : strawberry . Info ) - > Playlist | None : spotify_client = info . context [ "spotify_client" ] data = await get_playlist . asyncio ( client = spotify_client , playlist_id = id ) if data is None : return None return Playlist ( id = strawberry . ID ( data . id ) , name = data . name , description = data . description , ) Copy

Let's save our changes and make sure our server is still running successfully with no problems.

Explorer time!

Time to see how our GraphQL schema has evolved with those changes! Let's jump back to Sandbox and create a new workspace.

In the Explorer page, navigating back to the root Query type in the Documentation panel, we can see a new field: the playlist(...) field.

Click on the + button beside "Fields" to add all three playlist fields to the operation.

http://localhost:8000

query Playlist ( $playlistId : ID ! ) { playlist ( id : $playlistId ) { id name description } } Copy

We'll notice something new here: a dollar sign ( $ ) followed by the name playlistId .

Variables

The $ symbol indicates a variable in GraphQL. The name after the $ symbol is the name of our variable, which we can use throughout the query. After the colon is the variable's type, which must match the type of the argument we'll use it for.

Variables are great—they let us pass argument values dynamically from the client-side so we don't have to hardcode values into our query. We'll use them every time we create a query with arguments.

In our case, we have a variable called playlistId that the Explorer set up for us down in the Variables section. Right now, it's set to null .

http://localhost:8000

If we try to run the query now, we'll still get a JSON object back, but this time with an errors key, instead of data :

Response { "errors" : [ { "message" : "Variable `playlistId` is required." , "locations" : [ { "line" : 1 , "column" : 16 } ] , "extensions" : { "code" : "HC0018" , "variable" : "playlistId" } } ] }

This lets us know that we can't leave the playlistId as null , because the schema specifically defines the id argument (where we're using the playlistId variable) as a non-nullable type!

Let's go ahead and update the null value to a playlist ID we know exists from the featuredPlaylists query.

Variables { "playlistId" : "6Fl8d6KF0O4V5kFdbzalfW" } Copy

Lastly, we'll rename the operation to be a bit more descriptive — like GetPlaylistDetails .

GraphQL operation query GetPlaylistDetails ( $playlistId : ID ! ) { playlist ( id : $playlistId ) { id name description } } Copy

Run the query to get the details of the Sweet Beats & Eats playlist!

http://localhost:8000

Practice

What is the purpose of GraphQL arguments in resolvers? To filter and transform data for a specific field. To determine the entry points in the schema. To specify the return type of a resolver. To define the data source for a resolver. Submit

Why is the Playlist type returned from the playlist resolver marked as nullable? It's an error in the code; it should not be nullable. It's a Hot Chocolate convention. To indicate that the playlist may not exist To allow for optional arguments in the resolver. Submit

In GraphQL, how is a variable represented in a query? Using the var keyword. Enclosed in square brackets [ ] . With the ! symbol followed by the variable name. With the $ symbol followed by the variable name. Submit

Key takeaways

Arguments are values provided for a particular field in a GraphQL query . Resolvers use field arguments to determine how to populate data for that field.

The $ symbol indicates a variable in GraphQL . The name after the $ symbol is the name of our variable , which we can use throughout the query . After the colon is the variable's type, which must match the type of the argument we'll use it for.

