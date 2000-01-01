Overview
Onwards with our next feature!
In this lesson, we will:
- Learn about GraphQL arguments and how to access them in a resolver function
- Learn how to use GraphQL variables in an operation
The mockup
Here's our next feature: the playlist page.
We'll most likely get to this page through a few ways: clicking on a specific playlist from the featured playlists page or maybe directly through a URL link.
However we get to this page, we'll need the playlist ID, which makes it a perfect use case for a GraphQL argument.
GraphQL arguments
An argument is a value you provide for a particular field in your query.
Resolvers can use a field's provided arguments to help determine how to populate the data for that field. Arguments can help retrieve specific objects, filter through a set of objects, or even transform the field's returned value. For example, a query that performs a search usually provides the user's search term as an argument.
A new entry point
Our schema evolves again! We're adding a new entry point.
Inside the
Query class, we'll add a new resolver called
playlist, which returns a nullable
Playlist type. We're making this nullable because it's possible that the playlist we're looking for doesn't exist (for example, it may have been deleted).
This resolver will be
async and we'll apply the
strawberry.field as a decorator.
@strawberry.fieldasync def playlist(self) -> Playlist | None:...
Remember, adding
self as an argument inside the resolver function is good practice.
We'll also add another parameter:
id of type
strawberry.ID to denote that this should be of type
ID in GraphQL.
Note that the
id parameter can be named anything, like
playlist_id for example! We recommend collaborating with your team to decide on naming conventions. Using
id as the GraphQL argument name is a common convention.
@strawberry.fieldasync def playlist(self,id: strawberry.ID) -> Playlist | None:...
We'll also include the
info parameter, which we'll use later on to access
spotify_client:
@strawberry.fieldasync def playlist(self,id: strawberry.ID,info: strawberry.Info) -> Playlist | None:...
At the top of the file, let's import the function to fetch a playlist from the
mock_spotify_rest_api_client package, called
get_playlist.
from mock_spotify_rest_api_client.api.playlists import get_playlist
Now jumping back to the
playlist resolver, let's use this function to fetch the playlist data from the REST API. We'll pass in the same
spotify_client value, as well as the
id argument for the
playlist_id parameter the function is expecting.
Similar to the
featured_playlists resolver, we'll
await the results and store them in a
data variable.
spotify_client = info.context["spotify_client"]data = await get_playlist.asyncio(client=spotify_client, playlist_id=id)
If
data is
None, this most likely means there wasn't a playlist with that particular ID. We'll return
None in this case.
if data is None:return None
This resolver needs to return a
Playlist type, but
data (if it isn't
None) is a
SpotifyObjectPlaylist type.
So let's create a new
Playlist object with the data properties we do have have, and return it.
return Playlist(id=strawberry.ID(data.id),name=data.name,description=data.description,)
Don't forget the GraphQL description for the resolver! We can add that to the
@strawberry.field decorator,
@strawberry.field(description="Retrieves a specific playlist.")
Let's save our changes and make sure our server is still running successfully with no problems.
Explorer time!
Time to see how our GraphQL schema has evolved with those changes! Let's jump back to Sandbox and create a new workspace.
In the Explorer page, navigating back to the root
Query type in the Documentation panel, we can see a new field: the
playlist(...) field.
Click on the + button beside "Fields" to add all three playlist fields to the operation.
query Playlist($playlistId: ID!) {playlist(id: $playlistId) {idnamedescription}}
We'll notice something new here: a dollar sign (
$) followed by the name
playlistId.
Variables
The
$ symbol indicates a variable in GraphQL. The name after the
$ symbol is the name of our variable, which we can use throughout the query. After the colon is the variable's type, which must match the type of the argument we'll use it for.
Variables are great—they let us pass argument values dynamically from the client-side so we don't have to hardcode values into our query. We'll use them every time we create a query with arguments.
In our case, we have a variable called
playlistId that the Explorer set up for us down in the Variables section. Right now, it's set to
null.
If we try to run the query now, we'll still get a JSON object back, but this time with an
errors key, instead of
data:
{"errors": [{"message": "Variable `playlistId` is required.","locations": [{"line": 1,"column": 16}],"extensions": {"code": "HC0018","variable": "playlistId"}}]}
This lets us know that we can't leave the
playlistId as
null, because the schema specifically defines the
id argument (where we're using the
playlistId variable) as a non-nullable type!
Let's go ahead and update the
null value to a playlist ID we know exists from the
featuredPlaylists query.
{"playlistId": "6Fl8d6KF0O4V5kFdbzalfW"}
Lastly, we'll rename the operation to be a bit more descriptive — like
GetPlaylistDetails.
query GetPlaylistDetails($playlistId: ID!) {playlist(id: $playlistId) {idnamedescription}}
Run the query to get the details of the
Sweet Beats & Eats playlist!
Practice
Playlist type returned from the
playlist resolver marked as nullable?
Key takeaways
- Arguments are values provided for a particular field in a GraphQL query. Resolvers use field arguments to determine how to populate data for that field.
- The
$symbol indicates a variable in GraphQL. The name after the
$symbol is the name of our variable, which we can use throughout the query. After the colon is the variable's type, which must match the type of the argument we'll use it for.
Up next
We hear you, you're ready for some jams! We'll add the playlist's tracks in the next lesson.
