❓ Querying for a specific track

We've updated our schema with new fields and the Module type, but we still need a way to query for a specific track by its ID. To do that, we'll need to add another entry point to our schema.

In our schema.js file in the server/src folder, we can see that we only have a single entry point to our API so far: the tracksForHome field that returns a list of Track objects. Let's add another one called track , which will return a single Track .

Add the following field to our schema's Query type:

track : Track Copy

Where can we add entry points to our schema? In the Query type In our resolvers In any object type ( Track , Module , etc.) In the EntryPoint type Submit

We'll be able to specify which unique track we're querying for by giving this field an argument.

🤔 How to use GraphQL arguments

An argument is a value you provide for a particular field in your query. The schema defines the arguments that each of your fields accepts.

Your resolvers can then use a field's provided arguments to help determine how to populate the data for that field. Arguments can help you retrieve specific objects, filter through a set of objects, or even transform the field's returned value. A query that performs a search usually provides the user's search term as an argument.

To define an argument for a field in our schema, we add parentheses after the field name. Inside, we write the name of the argument followed by a colon, then the type of that argument, like String or Int . If we have more than one argument, we can separate them with commas.

Which of these are reasons to use arguments in a query? To filter a set of objects To retrieve a specific object To provide a user-submitted search term To transform a field's returned value Submit

🙌 Using arguments

In our case, we want to use the track's ID as our argument. Following the syntax rules, we'll add the parentheses, then the name id , with the type ID which is required.

Inside the Query type in schema.js , update the track field to:

" Fetch a specific track, provided a track's ID " track ( id : ID ! ) : Track Copy

Code Challenge! Update the schema below to add two new entry points: 1) Query for a specific spacecat . This field takes an argument id of type non-nullable ID and returns a nullable SpaceCat . 2) Query for a list of missions . This field takes two arguments: to of nullable type String (to specify the mission destination), and scheduled of nullable type Boolean (to filter for scheduled or unscheduled missions). This field returns a nullable array of nullable Mission s.