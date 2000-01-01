📄 Adding a new track page
We have our server set up and we know the query we need to make. Now let's see how this fits into our user flow by creating the boilerplate for our Track page.
Let's create a new file in the
client/src/pages folder. We'll call it
track.js.
We import
React at the top, then
gql and
useQuery from
@apollo/client. We'll need our
Layout and
QueryResult components, and lastly, we'll import
useParams from
react-router-dom.
import React from "react";import { gql, useQuery } from "@apollo/client";import { Layout, QueryResult } from "../components";import { useParams } from "react-router-dom";
Now let's build the skeleton of the Track page.
We'll declare a functional component, and just inside the curly braces we'll destructure
trackId from the object returned by the
useParams function.
This
trackId will arrive as a parameter from the route, or the browser's URL, which we'll set up later. If there's no
trackId passed, we'll set it to be an empty string.
For now, let's return the layout of the page. Make sure to export the component below.
const Track = () => {const { trackId = "" } = useParams();return <Layout></Layout>;};export default Track;
We have an empty Track page, great. But how do we access that page? We'll need to add a new route in our index page.
🛣 Adding a new route
Staying in the same
pages folder, let's open up the
index.js file. At the top, let's import our
Track component.
import Track from "./track";
import Track from "./track";
Inside the
Routes component, below the
Route rendering
Tracks, we can add a new
Route component, passing it the
Track component and setting its path prop to
/track/:trackId.
<Routes><Route element={<Tracks />} path="/" /><Route element={<Track />} path="/track/:trackId" /></Routes>
You can learn more about how this routing works in the React Router docs. For now, we know that if we go to this path, or URL, in our browser, and give it a
trackId like
c_0 for example, it will display the Track page.
The
index.js file in
client/src/pages should now look like this:
import React from "react";import { BrowserRouter, Routes, Route } from "react-router-dom";import Tracks from "./tracks";import Track from "./track";export default function Pages() {return (<BrowserRouter><Routes><Route element={<Tracks />} path="/" /><Route element={<Track />} path="/track/:trackId" /></Routes></BrowserRouter>);}
Let's check to see if this new route works.
First let's start up our client app. Open up a new terminal, since we want to keep our server running, then navigate to the client folder with
cd client. Run
npm start.
This should open up a page in the browser to
http://127.0.0.1:3000/, or localhost:3000, to show the homepage. Let's navigate to the new route we just added: localhost:3000/track/c_0. We should see a blank page layout! We'll start to fill this in with the data we retrieve from the query.
💻 Setting up our client's query
Open up the
track.jsfile again in
client/src/pages.
Let's build our track query. We'll call it
GET_TRACK all caps, and use the
gql template literal.
export const GET_TRACK = gql`// our query goes here`;
And now we could either build our query by hand, or, because we already did the job in Sandbox, let's head back there, copy the query in our Operation panel and paste it in our
GET_TRACK variable just between the backticks in the
gql tag.
query GetTrack($trackId: ID!) {track(id: $trackId) {idtitleauthor {idnamephoto}thumbnaillengthmodulesCountnumberOfViewsmodules {idtitlelength}description}}
$trackId variable?
Drag items from this box to the blanks above
useState
useQuery
useApolloClient
graphql
gql
With our query all set, we're now ready to wield our
useQuery hook in the next lesson.
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