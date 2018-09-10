📥 Retrieving our data
Our schema is freshly updated with new types and a new query for fetching a given track. We'll need to implement resolvers and data source methods for these new fields.
Our REST API can be found here: https://odyssey-lift-off-rest-api.herokuapp.com.
It has a
GET track/:id endpoint, which takes the track ID as a parameter and returns that track's data. Let's first try out this endpoint: give it a track ID
c_0 and check if it provides us with all the necessary data.
Here's the full
GET /track/c_0 response:
{ "id": "c_0", "thumbnail": "https://res.cloudinary.com/dety84pbu/image/upload/v1598465568/nebula_cat_djkt9r.jpg", "topic": "Cat-stronomy", "authorId": "cat-1", "title": "Cat-stronomy, an introduction", "description": "Curious to learn what Cat-stronomy is all about? Explore the planetary and celestial alignments and how they have affected our space missions.", "numberOfViews": 0, "createdAt": "2018-09-10T07:13:53.020Z", "length": 2377, "modulesCount": 10, "modules": [ "l_0", "l_1", "l_2", "l_3", "l_4", "l_5", "l_6", "l_7", "l_8", "l_9" ]}
Looking closely at the shape of that response, we can see that we do get the
description and the
numberOfViews. That's great! We also get an array of modules, but they're only IDs, and we'll need more details than that. We'll have to use another endpoint to get those details later.
Try out the REST API endpoint for /track/:id, giving it the ID
c_1. What's the first module ID on the list?
💾 Updating the
RESTDataSource
Let's take care of our
TrackAPI, the data source in charge of calling our REST API and retrieving the data. We can find it in the
server/src/datasources folder, in the
track-api.js file.
Let's create a new method to get a single track based on its ID. Let's call it
getTrack, and it'll take a
trackId as a parameter.
We'll use the
get method provided by our
RESTDataSource class to make a call to the
track/:id endpoint, passing it the
trackId from the arguments. Then, we'll return the results.
In
track-api.js, inside the
TrackAPI class:
getTrack(trackId) { return this.get(`track/${trackId}`);}
Now that our data source is retrieving the data, our resolver should be able to use it! In Lift-off II, we already worked out the connection between our resolvers and data sources inside the
ApolloServer configuration options, so we should be good to add more resolvers as necessary.
✍️ Adding a new resolver
Let's take care of this
track resolver. In the
server/src folder, open up the
resolvers.js file.
In our
Query object, we'll add a new function below
tracksForHome. In our schema, we named the field
track, so here it has to have the same name.
Recall that a resolver is a function with 4 optional parameters:
parent,
args,
context, and
info.
In
resolvers.js, after the
tracksForHome resolver:
track: (parent, args, context, info) => {},
We've used the third argument
context before, to access the
dataSources key. This is where our
trackAPI.getTrack method lives. This method is expecting the
id of a track. We'll be specifying that value later as an argument when we build the query.
To access this
id, we can use the second parameter in the resolver:
args.
args is an object that contains all GraphQL arguments that were provided for the field. We can destructure this object to access the
id property, then pass that
id into our
getTrack method.
Then, we can return the results of that method.
Update the
track resolver in
resolvers.js:
track: (parent, {id}, {dataSources}, info) => { return dataSources.trackAPI.getTrack(id);},
Finally, let's clean up our 2 other parameters. We can replace
parent with an underscore since we won't be using it, and we can omit the last parameter
info altogether; we won't use it either.
Let's not forget to add a nice little comment above to help teammates and future you make sense of what this resolver does.
Update the
track resolver in
resolvers.js:
// get a single track by ID, for the track pagetrack: (_, {id}, {dataSources}) => { return dataSources.trackAPI.getTrack(id);},
Code Challenge!
spaceCat field to query a spaceCat by ID. Follow the conventions used above for the 4 resolver parameters. Use the
dataSources object to access the
spaceCatsAPI.getSpaceCat() method, which takes the
id from
args and returns the results.
We're done with our track resolver, but not quite finished with our resolver work yet. If you recall, the track data returned by our REST API has a
modules property, but it only contains a list of module IDs. Next, we'll need to make sure we're getting the details of each module.