We now have schema checks in our toolbelt, so let's see them put into action for the changes in the listings subgraph.

In this lesson, we will:

Review the code changes in the local dev environment

Review value types and the @shareable directive in a schema

Learn how to run a schema check with Rover locally

Reviewing the mockup

Let's take a look at what we need for Project Galactic Coordinates again.

We need the listing details page to display the galactic coordinates of a listing and its host. The galactic coordinates are shown as a combination of latitude and longitude values.

Note: You won't be coding along with the course, but pay attention to the steps and concepts we're covering as we implement these code changes!

The Airlock team has two people working on this feature, one from each subgraph team:

👩🏽‍🏫 Lisa from the Listings team

👩🏽‍🚀 Achilles from the Accounts team

We'll be helping them incorporate what we've learned in the previous lessons (schema checks and graph variants) into their development process!

Changes in the local development environment

👩🏽‍🏫 Lisa from the Listings team has already started to work on this feature by making additions to the schema, resolvers, and data sources. Let's take a look at what they've worked on to get this feature off the ground.

The listings subgraph has a new type: GalacticCoordinates . This object type has a latitude and longitude (both non-nullable Float s).

subgraph-listings/schema.graphql " Coordinates in the galaxy " type GalacticCoordinates { latitude : Float ! longitude : Float ! }

The GalacticCoordinates type is an example of a value type. Value types are types that are reused and shared across multiple subgraphs. These types can be object types, enums, unions, or interfaces. We've seen an example of an interface as a value type in Voyage II.

Right now, the GalacticCoordinates object type is only used in the listings subgraph, but remember that we'll also want to show the host's location, which belongs in the accounts subgraph. The @shareable directive will enable both subgraphs to resolve this type.

Note: If you completed Voyage II, we briefly covered the @shareable directive in our discussion on field sharing. Note that value types that are object types (such as GalacticCoordinates ) need to use the @shareable directive, but interfaces (such as what we covered in Voyage II) do not.

Lisa will need to add the @shareable directive to the GalacticCoordinates type.

subgraph-listings/schema.graphql " Coordinates in the galaxy " type GalacticCoordinates @shareable { latitude : Float ! longitude : Float ! }

Finally, Lisa also added one more field to the Listing entity: coordinates . This field returns the GalacticCoordinates type.

subgraph-listings/schema.graphql type Listing @key ( fields : "id" ) { " Where this listing is located in the galaxy " coordinates : GalacticCoordinates }

Lisa has also implemented the code for both the resolvers and data sources to retrieve the correct data for this new field.

Show the code JavaScript subgraph-listings/resolvers.js Listing : { coordinates : ( listing , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . listingsAPI . getListingCoordinates ( listing . id ) ; } } , JavaScript subgraph-listings/datasources/listing.js class ListingsAPI extends RESTDataSource { getListingCoordinates ( id ) { return this . get ( ` listing/ ${ id } /coordinates ` ) } }

Awesome, these changes should get us started! Let's revisit the CI workflow for the next step: pushing the code to GitHub and opening up a PR.

Expand for image description The diagram shows a flow chart outlining the following steps: Schema and code changes in the local environment, in a separate branch. Create a pull request (PR) to merge into the main branch. PR is reviewed and merged into the main branch. Merge PR. The PR can be merged into the main branch. This action triggers the CD workflow to run for the staging environment.

But wait! Don't forget we have a new item in our toolbelt: schema checks. We can run a schema check locally before pushing up our code. This will enable us to catch and address any errors related to composition or existing operations.

Expand for image description The diagram shows a flow chart outlining the following steps: Schema and code changes in the local environment, in a separate branch. NEW: Local schema checks. Use the Rover CLI to run local schema checks against your code. Create a pull request (PR) to merge into the main branch. PR is reviewed and merged into the main branch. Merge PR. The PR can be merged into the main branch. This action triggers the CD workflow to run for the staging environment.

Running a local schema check

To run a local schema check, we'll use the rover subgraph check command with the following parameters:

rover subgraph check < GRAPH_NAME > @ < GRAPH_VARIANT > \ --schema < SCHEMA_FILE_PATH > \ --name < SUBGRAPH_NAME >

We'll want to check our local subgraph changes against the staging variant, giving it the path to our listings.graphql schema file and the name of the subgraph, listings . After replacing the parameters with our subgraph's values, the command looks like this:

rover subgraph check airlock-managed-fed@staging \ --schema "listings.graphql" \ --name listings

Because Airlock is a supergraph, composition checks will run first, then operation checks.

After the process completes, we can see a report of the schema changes. The terminal output shows the following:

Checking the proposed schema for subgraph listings against airlock-managed-fed@staging Check Result: Compared 4 schema changes against 16 operations ┌────────┬─────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Change │ Code │ Description │ ├────────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ PASS │ TYPE_ADDED │ type `GalacticCoordinates`: created │ ├────────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ PASS │ FIELD_ADDED │ type `GalacticCoordinates`: field `latitude` added │ ├────────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ PASS │ FIELD_ADDED │ type `GalacticCoordinates`: field `longitude` added │ ├────────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ PASS │ FIELD_ADDED │ type `Listing`: field `coordinates` added │ └────────┴─────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

The first column indicates whether each change passed or failed the check. The second column indicates the type of change we made, such as TYPE_ADDED or FIELD_ADDED . The last column provides a more detailed description of the change, such as what exact type was created and what field was added under the type.

Awesome, we have no errors! We can tell that the composition check passed, because each row in the output table has a PASS status. The schema changes were also compared against existing client operations, and no breaking changes were detected.

Let's think back to our development process. We've done the first step, and we've even improved our flow by adding in a local schema check.

Expand for image description The diagram shows a flow chart outlining the following steps: Schema and code changes in the local environment, in a separate branch. Local schema checks. Use the Rover CLI to run local schema checks against your code. Create a pull request (PR). PR needs to be reviewed and approved before merging. Merge PR. The PR can be merged into the main branch. This action triggers the CD workflow to run for the staging environment.

Practice

Which of the following information does the rover subgraph check command need? The name of the subgraph The graph ref of the variant to check against The file path to the subgraph schema The file path to the resolvers Submit

Which types of schema checks does the rover subgraph check command run on a non-federated graph? Type checks Both composition and operation checks Operation checks Composition checks Submit

Key takeaways

We use the rover subgraph check command to perform schema checks locally.

command to perform schema checks locally. The @shareable directive enables multiple subgraphs to resolve a particular object field (or set of object fields).

