What happens when we want to update how the router is configured? Let's take a moment to look at what goes into the process of making changes and deploying them!

All of the code for the router lives in a single GitHub repository. It includes the router binary, the config.yaml configuration file, and a Procfile, which is specific to Heroku, where the router is hosted.

airlock-router ┣ router ┣ config.yaml ┗ Procfile

Like any other GitHub repository, we can clone and run the router repo locally. When we make changes, we open up a new PR and (once it's approved!) merge the new code to the main branch of the repo. From there, a few things are ready to occur.

Expand for image description

The diagram shows a flowchart outlining the following process: Schema and code changes are made in the local environment, in a separate branch. Create a pull request (PR) to merge into the main branch. PR is reviewed and merged into main branch. Staging deploy. Deploy code to staging environment, for testing. This job is done automatically, triggered after a successful PR merge. Production deploy. Deploy code to live production environment. This job is triggered manually.

The router repo is set up to deploy to two apps on Heroku: one for the staging environment, and one for production. Just as we've seen with our subgraph repos, when we merge code to the main branch, the deploy to the staging environment happens automatically.

When we query our staging app on Heroku, we're running operations against our graph's staging variant. This is because we've configured the Heroku app to connect to the staging variant, using the APOLLO_GRAPH_REF and APOLLO_KEY environment variables.

While the deploy to the staging app occurs automatically, we don't want to push our changes to production in the same way. Once we've tested out the updates to the staging variant and feel confident our router is running as expected, we can manually trigger a deploy of the main branch to our router's production app on Heroku. The production app runs operations against the current variant of our graph.

We need both instances of the router to test our staging and current graph variants separately. Heroku allows us to set a command in the router's Procfile that specifies the environment variables to use when running the router in different environments.

Expand for image description

The diagram shows the command we're using to run the router. In it, we reference two environment variables with the following placeholders: $APOLLO_KEY and $APOLLO_GRAPH_REF . The value of these environment variables is set based on the environment they're used in. Staging will use a different APOLLO_KEY than production, and the APOLLO_GRAPH_REF differs between staging and production by the variant set after the '@' symbol. In staging, we reference the staging variant, while in production we reference current .