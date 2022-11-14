Odyssey

Voyage III: Federation in Production

We're bringing a supergraph into production. We'll introduce schema checks and graph variants into our CI/CD workflows. Learn all about composition checks, operation checks and observability tools in Apollo Studio.

Voyage III: Federation in Production is a certifying course

By completing this course, you'll be on your way to earning an Apollo Graph Developer - Professional certification.

  • Updated Nov 14, 2022
  • 10 lessons

What you'll learn

  • Create a supergraph variant for different environments

  • Run schema checks

  • Manage the subgraph development process in a CI/CD pipeline

  • Use Launches in Studio to interpret and fix errors

  • Override operation check failures in Studio

  • Add fields to the supergraph incrementally using the @inaccessible directive

  • Use Studio Operations to interpret metrics and gain insights

  • Apollo Federation basics

Michelle Mabuyo

  • tasks
  • fill in the blank activities
  • multiple choice questions

