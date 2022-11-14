course
We're bringing a supergraph into production. We'll introduce schema checks and graph variants into our CI/CD workflows. Learn all about composition checks, operation checks and observability tools in Apollo Studio.
Voyage III: Federation in Production is a certifying course
By completing this course, you'll be on your way to earning an Apollo Graph Developer - Professional certification.
Create a supergraph variant for different environments
Run schema checks
Manage the subgraph development process in a CI/CD pipeline
Use Launches in Studio to interpret and fix errors
Override operation check failures in Studio
Add fields to the supergraph incrementally using the @inaccessible directive
Use Studio Operations to interpret metrics and gain insights
Michelle Mabuyo