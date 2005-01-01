Overview

In this section, we'll cover:

Cloning the Workshop repository

Creating a Supergraph in GraphOS

Publishing your schemas using Managed Federation

Prerequisites

You will need a tool to clone the Github repository, either Github CLI ( gh ) or plain git

) or plain an email address to create your GraphOS account

Apollo Rover installed in your local machine

Getting started

✏️ Clone the repository

In the directory of your choice with your preferred terminal, clone the workshop repository, which can be found at https://github.com/apollosolutions/fed-workshop-subgraphs-js.

git clone https://github.com/apollosolutions/fed-workshop-subgraphs-js Copy

Help! I'm using Github CLI If using Github CLI, then run the following command: sh gh repo clone apollosolutions/graphos-workshop Copy

✏️ Set up your GraphOS account

1. Join the KBT Threads organization

Click the link to join the organization. If you already have a GraphOS account, you can add this new organization to your existing account. If you don't have an account, you can create one with your email.

2. Create your Supergraph

Once the account is created, click on the Create New Graph button to create a new graph inside this organization.

Name your new graph something distinct, such as <yourname>-supergraph , and then create the graph with the default Supergraph type.

✏️ Publishing schemas

With your graph created, but not yet setup, you should see something similar to the screenshot below:

Important: Copy the APOLLO_KEY value and the GRAPH_REF value and save them for later. The GRAPH_REF in the screenshot above is graphosworkshop-supergraph@current .

Now that we have the API key and graph ref, it is time to add subgraphs to our Supergraph. KBT Threads has two subgraphs already built and ready to go, the Customer subgraph and the Product subgraph.

Refresher: What is a subgraph again? Apollo Federation is an architecture for creating modular graphs. That means that your graph is built in smaller pieces that all work together. When your graph is built using this architecture, it's called a supergraph. The supergraph improves the developer experience for teams, making it easier to scale your product. In a supergraph, your schema is built in smaller parts. The division of these parts is usually based on domain or on which team manages that part of the schema. Each part of the schema is owned by a separate subgraph. A subgraph is a standalone GraphQL server with its own schema file, resolvers, and data sources. Head to Intro to Federation for more details.

Need a refresher on Managed Federation? Head to Managed Federation & The Supergraph.

Let's add those to the Supergraph in GraphOS. We will do that on our local machine from the command line using Rover. Rover is Apollo's command-line interface for managing and maintaining graphs with the GraphOS management plane.

Install the Rover CLI We'll install the Rover CLI globally by opening up a new terminal and running the following command for your corresponding OS: curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/latest | sh Copy iwr 'https://rover.apollo.dev/win/latest' | iex Copy Verify that the installation completed successfully by running the rover command in the terminal. If there's a list of options and commands for using Rover in the output, great! The CLI is installed and ready to go.

You will need to authenticate rover with your GraphOS account. To do that, you will need an API key. You can use the APOLLO_KEY mentioned above or you can head to your personal settings in GraphOS Studio and create an API key. Copy either and then execute the following command in a terminal:

rover config auth Copy

Rover will then prompt you to paste the key you just copied, and make sure your pasted key is valid.

Publishing the subgraph schemas

Let's quickly recap the components in our diagram:

As you can see in the components above, we have the following subgraphs:

Orders retrieves data from a REST API,

Products retrieves data from a NoSQL database,

Customers retrieves data from a SQL database

Each of these subgraphs provide their own GraphQL schema. Therefore, we need to publish them so they can be composed in our Supergraph through Federation.

Your project structure should look similar to this (only folders are listed):

📦 fed-workshop-subgraphs-js/ ┣ 📂 deploy/ ┣ 📂 final/ ┣ 📂 nosql-products/ ┣ 📂 rest-orders/ ┣ 📂 sql-products/ ┣ 📂 website/ ┣ 📂 rest-orders/ ┣ 📂 router/ ┗ 📂 website/

✏️ Publishing the Products schema

In your terminal,

from your project root folder, navigate to ./final/nosql-products/ execute the following command:

rover subgraph publish < GRAPH_REF > \ --schema ./schema.graphql \ --name products \ --routing-url https://subgraph-products-j3nprurqka-ue.a.run.app Copy

Remember to replace the <GRAPH_REF> value with your own, which should have been copied in a previous step (should be in the form of <your-graph-name>@current ).

✏️ Publishing the Customers schema

Back in your terminal,

from your project root folder, navigate to ./final/sql-customers/ execute the following command:

rover subgraph publish < GRAPH_REF > \ --schema ./schema.graphql \ --name customers \ --routing-url https://subgraph-customers-j3nprurqka-ue.a.run.app Copy

Remember to replace the <GRAPH_REF> value with your own, which should have been copied in a previous step (should be in the form of <your-graph-name>@current ).

With the subgraphs successfully published, you should the following updated page:

We can see that the schema has been successfully published. Let's review the schema changes: click the See schema changes button. This takes us to the launches tab inside GraphOS Studio.

On the launches tab, we get our first view of what is happening to support our graph inside GraphOS. When we publish a subgraph to our GraphOS account via rover , the GraphOS schema registry takes that subgraph and generates a new Supergraph automatically.

After that,

GraphOS runs checks on the schema to verify that it will work for current consumers,

on the schema to verify that it will work for current consumers, the Supergraph schema is published to the GraphOS schema registry, and

this new Supergraph schema is now available to our KBT Supergraph

Refresher: What are checks ? Certain changes to your graph's schema (such as removing a field or type) might break one of your application's clients. GraphOS provides schema checks to help you identify breaking changes before you make them, and to help you identify when a potentially dangerous change is in fact safe. Head to Schema Checks.

Now, to dive into our schema in more detail, we can go to the schema tab on the left navigation bar.

From here, we can view the schema in Schema Design Language (SDL) or in a more human readable reference format. Browse both versions, where you can see both the subgraphs that have been used to generate this Supergraph schema along with the generated Supergraph schema itself.

