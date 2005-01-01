2. Creating a supergraph
Overview

In this section, we'll cover:

  • Cloning the Workshop repository
  • Creating a Supergraph in GraphOS
  • Publishing your schemas using Managed Federation

Prerequisites

  • You will need a tool to clone the Github repository, either Github CLI (gh) or plain git
  • an email address to create your GraphOS account
  • Apollo Rover installed in your local machine

Getting started

✏️ Clone the repository

In the directory of your choice with your preferred terminal, clone the workshop repository, which can be found at https://github.com/apollosolutions/fed-workshop-subgraphs-js.

git clone https://github.com/apollosolutions/fed-workshop-subgraphs-js
✏️ Set up your GraphOS account

1. Join the KBT Threads organization

To get started with our GraphQL journey, we need to login to the KBT Threads account. You should have an email inviting you to join the account:

Invitation Email screenshot

Click the link to join the organization. If you already have a account, you can add this new organization to your existing account. If you don't have an account, you can create one with your email.

https://studio.apollographql.com

Apollo Studio Getting started screenshot

2. Create your Supergraph

Once the account is created, click on the Create New Graph button to create a new graph inside this organization.

Name your new graph something distinct, such as <yourname>-supergraph, and then create the graph with the default type.

https://studio.apollographql.com

Apollo Studio - Create new Supergraph screenshot

✏️ Publishing schemas

With your graph created, but not yet setup, you should see something similar to the screenshot below:

https://studio.apollographql.com

Apollo Studio - Publish your schema

Important: Copy the APOLLO_KEY value and the GRAPH_REF value and save them for later. The GRAPH_REF in the screenshot above is graphosworkshop-supergraph@current.

Now that we have the API key and graph ref, it is time to add subgraphs to our . KBT Threads has two subgraphs already built and ready to go, the Customer subgraph and the Product subgraph.

Let's add those to the in . We will do that on our local machine from the command line using Rover. Rover is Apollo's command-line interface for managing and maintaining graphs with the management plane.

You will need to authenticate rover with your account. To do that, you will need an API key. You can use the APOLLO_KEY mentioned above or you can head to your personal settings in Studio and create an API key. Copy either and then execute the following command in a terminal:

rover config auth

Rover will then prompt you to paste the key you just copied, and make sure your pasted key is valid.

Publishing the subgraph schemas

Let's quickly recap the components in our diagram:

High level components diagram

As you can see in the components above, we have the following subgraphs:

  • Orders retrieves data from a REST API,
  • Products retrieves data from a NoSQL database,
  • Customers retrieves data from a SQL database

Each of these subgraphs provide their own GraphQL schema. Therefore, we need to publish them so they can be composed in our through Federation.

Your project structure should look similar to this (only folders are listed):

📦 fed-workshop-subgraphs-js/
┣ 📂 deploy/
┣ 📂 final/
  ┣ 📂 nosql-products/
  ┣ 📂 rest-orders/
  ┣ 📂 sql-products/
  ┣ 📂 website/
┣ 📂 rest-orders/
┣ 📂 router/
┗ 📂 website/

✏️ Publishing the Products schema

In your terminal,

  1. from your project root folder, navigate to ./final/nosql-products/
  2. execute the following command:
rover subgraph publish <GRAPH_REF> \
 --schema ./schema.graphql \
 --name products \
 --routing-url https://subgraph-products-j3nprurqka-ue.a.run.app

Remember to replace the <GRAPH_REF> value with your own, which should have been copied in a previous step (should be in the form of <your-graph-name>@current).

✏️ Publishing the Customers schema

Back in your terminal,

  1. from your project root folder, navigate to ./final/sql-customers/
  2. execute the following command:
rover subgraph publish <GRAPH_REF> \
 --schema ./schema.graphql \
 --name customers \
 --routing-url https://subgraph-customers-j3nprurqka-ue.a.run.app

Remember to replace the <GRAPH_REF> value with your own, which should have been copied in a previous step (should be in the form of <your-graph-name>@current).

With the subgraphs successfully published, you should the following updated page:

https://studio.apollographql.com

Studio showing successful publish of a schema

We can see that the has been successfully published. Let's review the changes: click the See schema changes button. This takes us to the launches tab inside Studio.

https://studio.apollographql.com

Studio showing the Launches view

On the launches tab, we get our first view of what is happening to support our graph inside . When we publish a subgraph to our account via rover, the takes that subgraph and generates a new automatically.

After that,

  • GraphOS runs checks on the schema to verify that it will work for current consumers,
  • the Supergraph schema is published to the GraphOS schema registry, and
  • this new Supergraph schema is now available to our KBT Supergraph

Now, to dive into our in more detail, we can go to the tab on the left navigation bar.

https://studio.apollographql.com

Apollo Studio Schema Viewer

From here, we can view the in Design Language () or in a more human readable reference format. Browse both versions, where you can see both the subgraphs that have been used to generate this along with the generated itself.

Up next

In the next section, Building the subgraphs we will build a subgraph that accesses a REST API.

