1. Intro to Federation
4m

Overview

Welcome to Voyage, a 3-part series all about building a with !

Apollo Federation is an architecture for creating modular . That means that your graph is built in smaller pieces that all work together. When your graph is built using this architecture, it's called a supergraph. The improves the developer experience for teams, making it easier to scale your product.

Want a faster way to get started with GraphQL using existing REST APIs? Apollo Connectors make it easier than ever! No servers, no complex resolvers; everything happens in the schema.

To help build, manage and scale our safely, we'll use the Apollo GraphOS platform. We'll work with tools such as and the to bring our to life!

In this first course, we'll dip our toes into the world of federation. We'll explore what is, why it's useful, and the key pieces of a architecture. Along the way, we'll put these concepts into practice by building a supergraph for a travel-review app called FlyBy.

Ready? Let's get started! In this lesson, we will:

  • Specify how a differs from a non-federated graph
  • Identify the key pieces of a architecture
  • Explain the benefits of using a modular

Note: This series is intended for backend developers.


If you only work on the frontend, the good news is that your workflow stays the same, regardless of whether or not the backend uses Federation. You'll still send all your to a single endpoint, and the will handle the rest!

Life before Apollo Federation

Before we jump into the details of how to build a , let's take a step back and look at what life was like without .

In a non-federated architecture, all the types and for your entire are represented by a single schema file on a .

An example schema for a non-federated graph. All types and fields are defined in a single file called 'schema.graphql'.

When a client needs some data, it sends a to the server. Then the server uses its schema, , and data sources to resolve the requested , package all the data together, and send it back to the client.

A GraphQL server receives requests from clients and resolves them

This works fine for smaller projects or teams, but what happens as your schema grows? As more types and get added to that one schema file, it becomes harder to manage. Backend teams may face more frequent merge conflicts and slower development time.

But don't worry! That's what and the are here to fix.

Note: You might hear the terms "" and "federated graph" used interchangeably. They mean the same thing: your graph's functionality is divided across smaller, modular graphs.

The structure of a supergraph

Let's take a closer look at the structure of a . A supergraph has two key pieces:

  • One or more s
  • A

Subgraphs

In a , your schema is built in smaller parts. The division of these parts is usually based on domain or on which team manages that part of the schema.

The example below shows that we could split the schema into two pieces: one piece for related to products data (name, numberInStock, price) and another piece for related to events data (date, attendees, venue).

The same example schema from earlier, but with the type definitions split across two schema files: products.graphql and events.graphql.

Each part of the schema is owned by a separate . A subgraph is a standalone with its own schema file, , and data sources.

An illustration of two subgraphs, with each subgraph having its own schema file, resolvers and data sources.

Note: If you've worked with a microservice architecture before, this might look familiar. You can think of as a way to orient the design of your graph's schema around your microservice architecture.

The router

A architecture also includes the router, which sits between clients and the . The is responsible for accepting incoming from clients and splitting them into smaller operations that can each be resolved by a single subgraph.

The journey of a GraphQL operation, in a supergraph with the router and subgraphs

The does this work with the help of the supergraph schema. The is composed of all the and types from each . (Later in the course, we'll dive deeper into and how the resolves client requests.)

The is a bit like a map, helping the determine which can resolve each in an .

Why use Apollo Federation?

With a architecture, nothing changes from the client perspective. They still communicate with a single endpoint (the ), and they don't need to know a thing about how the graph is built under the hood.

The real benefits are on the backend. These benefits come from one of the core principles of : the separation of concerns.

By splitting up our schema into , backend teams can work on their own subgraphs independently, without impacting developers working on other . And since each subgraph is a separate server, teams have the flexibility to choose the language, infrastructure, and policies that work best for them.

Three separate subgraphs, each with its own schema file. Developers can build, test, and deploy each subgraph separately.

Practice

Note: At the end of each lesson, you'll find a Practice section, which gives you a chance to check your understanding of new concepts.

Which of the following are benefits of using Apollo Federation?

Up next

The best way to see all of this for ourselves is to jump in and get building.

In the next lesson, we'll switch gears and get into the demo app for this course: our sweet travel-review platform called FlyBy.

Next

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