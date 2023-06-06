Workshop: Build a supergraph with GraphOS

lab
A lab on building a retail-based Supergraph quicky using the Apollo GraphOS platform. This lab introduces you to core concepts of Apollo Federation and the GraphOS tooling; prior knowledge of GraphQL is helpful but not essential.
Learn and realize the value of a Supergraph (federated graph)
Understand how clients interact with a Supergraph
Create a retail-based Supergraph leveraging multiple data sources (REST, MongoDB, and SQL)
Build familiarity with Apollo GraphOS Enterprise Tooling
Keith Halsall and Brandon Him