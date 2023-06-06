Odyssey

Workshop: Build a supergraph with GraphOS

A lab on building a retail-based Supergraph quicky using the Apollo GraphOS platform. This lab introduces you to core concepts of Apollo Federation and the GraphOS tooling; prior knowledge of GraphQL is helpful but not essential.

  • Updated Jun 06, 2023
  • 6 lessons

What you'll learn

  • Learn and realize the value of a Supergraph (federated graph)

  • Understand how clients interact with a Supergraph

  • Create a retail-based Supergraph leveraging multiple data sources (REST, MongoDB, and SQL)

  • Build familiarity with Apollo GraphOS Enterprise Tooling

Prerequisites

  • General technical knowledge (command lines, environment variables, etc)
  • Familiarity with JavaScript/ES6 and React
  • Prior knowledge of GraphQL is helpful, but not required

Instructors

Keith Halsall and Brandon Him

Lesson List

  • Introduction
  • Creating a supergraph
  • Building the subgraphs
  • Building our front-end
  • Contracts
  • Observability and metrics

