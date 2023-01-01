IDE Support for Connectors Development
Use Apollo's IDE extensions to enhance your Connector development experience
Apollo provides IDE extensions to streamline graph development, such as syntax highlighting, inline performance information, and autocomplete for fields, types, and federation directives.
Once you've installed the relevant extension, use this guide to enable Connectors-specific features in tools like VS Code, JetBrains IDEs, and Vim/NeoVim.
Visual Studio Code
Starting with v2.3.3, the Apollo GraphQL VS Code extension can give you fast feedback on your Apollo Connectors in VS Code. Through it, you can get the same validations that composition provides, with errors and hints highlighted in your schema file on each save.
Prerequisites
These composition-based diagnostics are powered by Rover. You'll need Rover version 0.27.0 or later installed to use composition-based diagnostics.
Connector configuration
By default, you need two files in the root of your project to enable Connectors validations in VS Code:
An
apollo.config.yamlfile containing
rover: {}
A
supergraph.yamlfile that's the configuration file used for
rover dev,
rover supergraph compose, and this VS Code extension.
Make sure to set the composition version to 2.10.0.
Make sure every file you want feedback on is included in the
subgraphssection.
supergraph.yaml by setting the
rover.supergraphConfig option in
apollo.config.yaml, like this:
1rover:
2 supergraphConfig: path/to/supergraph.yaml
Troubleshooting
Refer to the dedicated VS Code extension documentation for troubleshooting tips.
JetBrains IDEs
Installing and configuring the Apollo GraphQL plugin in JetBrains IDEs for Connectors development is no different than for regular GraphQL development.
Vim/NeoVim
Setting up the Apollo Language Server in Vim/NeoVim for Connectors development is no different than for regular GraphQL development.