IDE Support for Connectors Development

Apollo provides IDE extensions to streamline graph development, such as syntax highlighting, inline performance information, and autocomplete for fields, types, and federation directives.

Once you've installed the relevant extension, use this guide to enable Connectors-specific features in tools like VS Code, JetBrains IDEs, and Vim/NeoVim.

Visual Studio Code

Starting with v2.3.3, the Apollo GraphQL VS Code extension can give you fast feedback on your Apollo Connectors in VS Code. Through it, you can get the same validations that composition provides, with errors and hints highlighted in your schema file on each save.

Prerequisites

These composition -based diagnostics are powered by Rover. You'll need Rover version 0.27.0 or later installed to use composition -based diagnostics.

Connector configuration

By default, you need two files in the root of your project to enable Connectors validations in VS Code:

An apollo.config.yaml file containing rover: {} A supergraph.yaml file that's the configuration file used for rover dev , rover supergraph compose , and this VS Code extension. Make sure to set the composition version to 2.10.0 . Make sure every file you want feedback on is included in the subgraphs section.

tip supergraph.yaml by setting the rover.supergraphConfig option in apollo.config.yaml , like this: YAML apollo.config.yaml copy 1 rover : 2 supergraphConfig : path/to/supergraph.yaml You can use a different location for yourby setting theoption in, like this:

Troubleshooting

Refer to the dedicated VS Code extension documentation for troubleshooting tips .

JetBrains IDEs

Installing and configuring the Apollo GraphQL plugin in JetBrains IDEs for Connectors development is no different than for regular GraphQL development.

Vim/NeoVim

Setting up the Apollo Language Server in Vim/NeoVim for Connectors development is no different than for regular GraphQL development.