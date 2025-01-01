IDE Support for Apollo Federation

Many IDEs provide features to streamline federated GraphQL development, such as federation-aware syntax highlighting, inline performance information, and autocomplete for fields, types, and federation directives. Learn how to enable federation-specific features in tools like VS Code and JetBrains IDEs.

Visual Studio Code

Apollo's VS Code Extension provides an all-in-one tooling experience for developing apps with Apollo. See the dedicated documentation page for configuration details.

JetBrains

The GraphQL Plugin for JetBrains provides federation-specific development features, such as autocomplete for federation directives. However, you must enable this federation support after installing the plugin. Otherwise, your IDE might display unexpected errors while you're working with a subgraph schema.

Setup

To enable federation support, do the following in your IDE after installing the plugin:

Open your IDE's Settings window. Expand the Languages & Frameworks section. Click GraphQL. Check the Federation checkbox.

This plugin supports all IntelliJ-based IDEs, including:

IntelliJ IDEA

PyCharm

PhpStorm

WebStorm

CLion

RubyMine

Rider

GoLand

Additional resources

If your graph uses the Apollo Router, make sure to enable router configuration awareness in your editor.

If you're developing with Apollo Connectors, refer to the connectors-specific VS Code Extension and Vim/NeoVim pages.