Installing Rover

The Rover CLI is available for Linux, Mac, and Windows.

Installation Methods

Linux / MacOS installer

To install the latest release of Rover:

Bash copy 1 curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/latest | sh

To install a specific version of Rover (recommended for CI environments to ensure predictable behavior):

Bash copy 1 # Note the `v` prefixing the version number 2 curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/v0.26.2 | sh

If your machine doesn't have the curl command, you can get the latest version from the curl downloads page .

ⓘ note rover supergraph compose command is not yet available for Alpine Linux. You can track the progress for supporting this command on Alpine in Thecommand is not yet available for Alpine Linux. You can track the progress for supporting this command on Alpine in this issue

Windows PowerShell installer

To install the latest release of Rover:

Bash copy 1 iwr 'https://rover.apollo.dev/win/latest' | iex

To install a specific version of Rover (recommended for CI environments to ensure predictable behavior):

Bash copy 1 # Note the `v` prefixing the version number 2 iwr 'https://rover.apollo.dev/win/v0.26.2' | iex

npm installer

Rover is distributed on npm for integration with your JavaScript projects.

Installing from a binary mirror

Internally, the npm installer downloads router binaries from https://rover.apollo.dev . If this URL is unavailable, for example, in a private network, you can point the npm installer at another URL in one of two ways:

Setting the APOLLO_ROVER_DOWNLOAD_HOST environment variable. ⓘ note rover supergraph compose and rover dev are downloaded from. By default, rover dev attempts to install the latest version of plugins for the router and composition. To maintain this behavior, an X-Version: vX.X.X header must be present in the response from the binary mirror. To circumvent the need for this header, plugin versions can instead be pinned with the APOLLO_ROVER_DEV_COMPOSITION_VERSION and APOLLO_ROVER_DEV_ROUTER_VERSION environment variables. For more details, see This environment variable also changes the host that plugins forandare downloaded from. By default,attempts to install the latest version of plugins for the router andTo maintain this behavior, anheader must be present in the response from the binary mirror. To circumvent the need for this header, plugin versions can instead be pinned with theandenvironment variables. For more details, see versioning for rover dev Adding the following to your global or local .npmrc :

ini copy 1 apollo_rover_download_host = https://your.mirror.com/repository

devDependencies install

Run the following to install rover as one of your project's devDependencies :

Bash copy 1 npm install --save-dev @apollo/rover

You can then call rover <parameters> directly in your package.json scripts , or you can run npx -p @apollo/rover rover <parameters> in your project directory to execute commands.

ⓘ note npx , the -p @apollo/rover argument is necessary to specify that the @apollo/rover package provides the rover command. See When using, theis necessary to specify that thepackage provides thecommand. See npx 's documentation for more information.

Global install

To install rover globally so you can use it from any directory on your machine, run the following:

Bash copy 1 npm install -g @apollo/rover

ⓘ note npm without a version manager such as nvm , you might have trouble with global installs. If you encounter an EACCES permission-related error while trying to install globally, DO NOT run the install command with sudo . If you've installedwithout a version manager such as, you might have trouble with global installs. If you encounter anpermission-related error while trying to install globally, DO NOT run the install command with This support page has information that should help resolve this issue.

Binary download

You can also download the Rover binary for your operating system and manually add its location to your PATH .

Unofficial methods

There are a few additional installation methods maintained by the community:

Connecting to GraphOS

After you install Rover, you should authenticate it with GraphOS , because many of its commands communicate with GraphOS.

Run the following command:

shell copy 1 rover config auth

This command instructs you where to obtain a personal API key and helps you set up a configuration profile. For more information, see Configuring Rover .