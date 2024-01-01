Installing Rover
Rover CLI installation guide for Linux, Mac, and Windows
The Rover CLI is available for Linux, Mac, and Windows.
Installation Methods
Linux / MacOS installer
To install the latest release of Rover:
1curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/latest | sh
To install a specific version of Rover (recommended for CI environments to ensure predictable behavior):
1# Note the `v` prefixing the version number
2curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/v0.26.2 | sh
If your machine doesn't have the
curl command, you can get the latest version from the
curl downloads page .
rover supergraph compose command is not yet available for Alpine Linux. You can track the progress for supporting this command on Alpine in this issue .
Windows PowerShell installer
To install the latest release of Rover:
1iwr 'https://rover.apollo.dev/win/latest' | iex
To install a specific version of Rover (recommended for CI environments to ensure predictable behavior):
1# Note the `v` prefixing the version number
2iwr 'https://rover.apollo.dev/win/v0.26.2' | iex
npm installer
Rover is distributed on npm for integration with your JavaScript projects.
Installing from a binary mirror
Internally, the
npm installer downloads router binaries from
https://rover.apollo.dev. If this URL is unavailable, for example, in a private network, you can point the
npm installer at another URL in one of two ways:
Setting the
APOLLO_ROVER_DOWNLOAD_HOSTenvironment variable.ⓘ noteThis environment variable also changes the host that plugins for
rover supergraph composeand
rover devare downloaded from. By default,
rover devattempts to install the latest version of plugins for the router and composition. To maintain this behavior, an
X-Version: vX.X.Xheader must be present in the response from the binary mirror. To circumvent the need for this header, plugin versions can instead be pinned with the
APOLLO_ROVER_DEV_COMPOSITION_VERSIONand
APOLLO_ROVER_DEV_ROUTER_VERSIONenvironment variables. For more details, see versioning for
rover dev.
Adding the following to your global or local
.npmrc:
1apollo_rover_download_host=https://your.mirror.com/repository
devDependencies install
Run the following to install
rover as one of your project's
devDependencies:
1npm install --save-dev @apollo/rover
You can then call
rover <parameters> directly in your
package.json scripts , or you can run
npx -p @apollo/rover rover <parameters> in your project directory to execute commands.
npx, the
-p @apollo/rover argument is necessary to specify that the
@apollo/rover package provides the
rover command. See
npx's documentation for more information.
Global install
To install
rover globally so you can use it from any directory on your machine, run the following:
1npm install -g @apollo/rover
npm without a version manager such as
nvm, you might have trouble with global installs. If you encounter an
EACCES permission-related error while trying to install globally, DO NOT run the install command with
sudo. This support page has information that should help resolve this issue.
Binary download
You can also download the Rover binary for your operating system and manually add its location to your
PATH.
Unofficial methods
There are a few additional installation methods maintained by the community:
Connecting to GraphOS
After you install Rover, you should authenticate it with GraphOS , because many of its commands communicate with GraphOS.
Run the following command:
1rover config auth
This command instructs you where to obtain a personal API key and helps you set up a configuration profile. For more information, see Configuring Rover .