Apollo Connectors transform the way we connect to REST APIs, simplifying API orchestration in a declarative, configuration-first approach.

All of the work happens in the schema. First, we define the types and fields that make up our API. Then, we configure our request to a data source and transform the response to a shape that fits with our schema.

In this lesson, we will:

Learn about two GraphQL directives : @source and @connect .

The @source directive

With @source , we define the core information about the data source: its name and details, such as the base URL and any HTTP headers we want to include with the request. We could have multiple data sources in one schema, so defining multiple @source instances helps us easily reuse and refer to which one we need.

Example @source syntax @source ( name : "products" http : { baseURL : "https://products.example.com" , headers : [ { name : "Authorization" , from : "Authorization" } ] } )

The @connect directive

Next we have the heart of connectors: the @connect directive.

The @connect directive attaches to a root or object field in the schema. Here, we define the instructions for our request (to get the data) and the response (to map that data to the schema).

The request

To configure the request, we provide @connect with:

A source to connect to

The HTTP method like GET or POST with the specific path to the endpoint

Any additional headers

An optional body payload

Example @connect syntax - request @connect ( source : " products " http : { GET : "/products" , headers : [ { name : "Authorization" , from : "Authorization" } ] } selection : """ id title description """ )

The response

To configure the response, the connector needs a selection mapping: how the JSON response maps to the types and fields in our schema.

Sometimes the mapping is simple, one-to-one, where the property names in the response match our schema types and fields exactly.

Other times, we may want to rename properties, dig in a level or two deeper to access a particular value, or work with multiple nested types and fields. All of this happens in the selection property of @connect , explicitly defined and available for everyone on our team to see.

Example @connect syntax - response @connect ( source : " products " http : { GET : "/products" , headers : [ { name : "Authorization" , from : "Authorization" } ] } selection : """ id: upc title description """ )

And that's it for connectors in the schema, just directives and configuration.

But where does this schema live, and how do clients actually send their requests to our API? We're missing one piece of the puzzle: the router.

The role of the router

The router acts as the single access point to our API and coordinates the orchestration for us. It receives requests from a client, then follows the instructions in our schema to connect to the relevant data sources directly.

Now if you're using GraphQL Federation, you might be thinking: "This router thing sounds familiar". And you'd be right! This is the same router we can find in a federated architecture, that routes parts of a GraphQL operation to the subgraph responsible for it. We can mix and match subgraphs and connectors.

All we need to do is give the router our schema, and it takes care of the rest!

Practice

What is the purpose of the @source directive? To define the HTTP method and path for an API endpoint. To define how JSON responses map to schema fields. To specify core information about a data source, such as its base URL and headers. To configure the router to handle API requests.

What does the @connect directive do? Defines the core information about a data source. Configures the router to process API requests. Connects fields from one schema to fields in a different schema file. Defines request instructions and response mappings for root or object fields in the schema.

Key takeaways

The @source directive sets up data sources, including their name, base URL, and any necessary HTTP headers.

The @connect directive attaches to root or object fields , defining instructions for our request and responses to a REST API endpoint.

The router serves as the single entry point to the API, taking care of the orchestration for us.

