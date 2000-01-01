Orchestration in action

Overview

There's a big chunk of data missing: a listing's amenities.

In this lesson, we will:

Learn how to use connectors on an object type 's field s

Learn how to access an object type 's fields to use inside a connector using $this

A listing's amenities

For the listing's amenities, we can use the GET /listings/:id/amenities endpoint: https://airlock-listings.demo-api.apollo.dev/listings/listing-1/amenities.

This endpoint returns an array of amenity objects, each with its own id, category and name.

https://airlock-listings.demo-api.apollo.dev/listings/listing-1/amenities

REST API response [ { "id" : "am-2" , "category" : "Accommodation Details" , "name" : "Towel" } , { "id" : "am-10" , "category" : "Space Survival" , "name" : "Oxygen" } , { "id" : "am-11" , "category" : "Space Survival" , "name" : "Prepackaged meals" } ] Copy

We're introducing a new endpoint here, to supplement the data we need for the same page. Normally, clients would have to manage that orchestration themselves, making one call for the listing details, another for amenities, and stitching that all together.

With connectors, the client can make one request, asking for everything they need, and the router takes care of the orchestration for them!

Adding to the schema

Let's get to it!

Back in our schema, we'll add a new object type called Amenity . We'll give it those three fields, using the same names as in the response object, with descriptions for each. listings.graphql type Amenity { id : ID ! " The amenity category the amenity belongs to " category : String ! " The amenity's name " name : String ! } Copy A listing has amenities, so we'll define that relationship by adding a new field in the Listing type called amenities , which will return a list of Amenity types. listings.graphql type Listing { " The amenities available for this listing " amenities : [ Amenity ! ] ! } Copy When we save our changes, rover dev will restart automatically. And of course, we get errors. Rover errors error[E029]: Encountered 4 build errors while trying to build a supergraph. Caused by: CONNECTORS_UNRESOLVED_FIELD: [listings] No connector resolves field `Listing.amenities`. It must have a `@connect` directive or appear in `@connect(selection:)`. CONNECTORS_UNRESOLVED_FIELD: [listings] No connector resolves field `Amenity.id`. It must have a `@connect` directive or appear in `@connect(selection:)`. CONNECTORS_UNRESOLVED_FIELD: [listings] No connector resolves field `Amenity.category`. It must have a `@connect` directive or appear in `@connect(selection:)`. CONNECTORS_UNRESOLVED_FIELD: [listings] No connector resolves field `Amenity.name`. It must have a `@connect` directive or appear in `@connect(selection:)`.

But don't worry, we've got this by now–it's connector time!

Adding a connector on an object type's fields

This time, we're not adding a connector to a root type like Query . Instead, we'll add it to a field on an object type. In this case, the Listing.amenities field!

Let's add the @connect directive and hit Enter to auto-complete our parameters. listings.graphql type Listing { amenities : [ Amenity ! ] ! @connect ( source : "" http : { GET : "" } selection : """ """ ) } Copy source stays the same as always. listings.graphql source : "listings" Copy Next up, the endpoint: listings/:id/amenities . listings.graphql http : { GET : "/listings/:id???/amenities" } Copy But id needs to be a dynamic value. Specifically, it needs to be the value of this particular Listing 's id field. type Listing { id : ID ! " The listing's title " title : String ! " The number of beds available " numOfBeds : Int " The cost per night " costPerNight : Float " Indicates whether listing is closed for bookings (on hiatus) " closedForBooking : Boolean " The amenities available for this listing " amenities : [ Amenity ! ] ! @connect ( source : " listings " http : { GET : "/listings/:id???/amenities" } ) }

Here, amenities and id are considered sibling fields, which means they share the same parent object type: Listing . To access that parent object type, we use a variable called $this .

Accessing an object type's fields in connectors

In this schema, for example:

Example schema type SpaceCat { id : ID ! name : String ! code : String ! }

We can access all of the object's fields using $this.id , $this.name and $this.code .

And just like before, we can wrap the field we want in curly braces ( { } ) to interpolate it into the path in our connector.

Let's give it a spin!

Using $this

Back where we left off with our amenities connector. listings.graphql amenities : [ Amenity ! ] ! @connect ( source : " listings " http : { GET : "/listings/:id???/amenities" } selection : """ """ ) We can use $this.id , to refer to the Listing type's id field. Remember, keep the dollar sign inside the curly braces when we're interpolating it into the path. listings.graphql type Listing { id : ID ! amenities : [ Amenity ! ] ! @connect ( source : " listings " http : { GET : "/listings/{$this.id}/amenities" } selection : """ """ ) } Copy Last thing—we have to fill in our selection mapping. We decided to name our fields the same as the response properties, so the mapping here should be one-to-one. listings.graphql selection : """ id name category """ Copy

Show code for Listing.amenities type Listing { " The amenities available for this listing " amenities : [ Amenity ! ] ! @connect ( source : " listings " http : { GET : "/listings/{$this.id}/amenities" } selection : """ id name category """ ) } type Amenity { id : ID ! " The amenity category the amenity belongs to " category : String ! " The amenity's name " name : String ! } Copy

Checking our work

Let's save our changes and jump back to Sandbox.

Let's add on to this operation to retrieve a specific listing, with the new amenities field. For each amenity, we want all the fields available. We'll rename this operation: GetListingWithAmenities .

GetListingWithAmenities operation query GetListingWithAmenities ( $listingId : ID ! ) { listing ( id : $listingId ) { id title numOfBeds costPerNight closedForBooking amenities { id category name } } } Copy

Don't forget we still need a listingId in the Variables section.

Variables { "listingId" : "listing-1" } Copy

Go ahead and run it... nice! We've got the same listing from before, but this time, with its amenities!

http://localhost:4000

Show JSON response { "data" : { "listing" : { "id" : "listing-1" , "title" : "Cave campsite in snowy MoundiiX" , "numOfBeds" : 2 , "costPerNight" : 120 , "closedForBooking" : false , "amenities" : [ { "id" : "am-2" , "category" : "Accommodation Details" , "name" : "Towel" } , { "id" : "am-10" , "category" : "Space Survival" , "name" : "Oxygen" } , { "id" : "am-11" , "category" : "Space Survival" , "name" : "Prepackaged meals" } , { "id" : "am-12" , "category" : "Space Survival" , "name" : "SOS button" } , { "id" : "am-13" , "category" : "Space Survival" , "name" : "Meteor shower shield" } , { "id" : "am-26" , "category" : "Outdoors" , "name" : "Meteor showers" } , { "id" : "am-27" , "category" : "Outdoors" , "name" : "Wildlife" } , { "id" : "am-16" , "category" : "Space Survival" , "name" : "Panic button" } , { "id" : "am-15" , "category" : "Space Survival" , "name" : "Water recycler" } , { "id" : "am-14" , "category" : "Space Survival" , "name" : "First-aid kit" } , { "id" : "am-17" , "category" : "Space Survival" , "name" : "Emergency life support systems" } , { "id" : "am-18" , "category" : "Space Survival" , "name" : "Universal translator" } , { "id" : "am-31" , "category" : "Space Survival" , "name" : "Aquatic breathing aid" } , { "id" : "am-20" , "category" : "Outdoors" , "name" : "Acid lake access" } , { "id" : "am-24" , "category" : "Outdoors" , "name" : "Time travel paradoxes" } ] } } }

Show code for listings.graphql extend schema @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.10" , import : [ "@key" ] ) @link ( url : " https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.1 " import : [ "@source" , "@connect" ] ) @source ( name : " listings " http : { baseURL : "https://airlock-listings.demo-api.apollo.dev" } ) type Query { " A curated array of listings to feature on the homepage " featuredListings : [ Listing ! ] ! @connect ( source : " listings " http : { GET : "/featured-listings" } selection : """ id title numOfBeds costPerNight closedForBooking: closedForBookings """ ) " A specific listing " listing ( id : ID ! ) : Listing @connect ( source : " listings " http : { GET : "/listings/{$args.id}" } selection : """ id title numOfBeds costPerNight closedForBooking: closedForBookings """ ) } " A particular intergalactic location available for booking " type Listing { id : ID ! " The listing's title " title : String ! " The number of beds available " numOfBeds : Int " The cost per night " costPerNight : Float " Indicates whether listing is closed for bookings (on hiatus) " closedForBooking : Boolean " The amenities available for this listing " amenities : [ Amenity ! ] ! @connect ( source : " listings " http : { GET : "/listings/{$this.id}/amenities" } selection : """ id name category """ ) } type Amenity { id : ID ! " The amenity category the amenity belongs to " category : String ! " The amenity's name " name : String ! } Copy

Task! I can retrieve a listing's amenities 🎉

Orchestration in action

This is one request from the client, but with data coming from more than one endpoint! And it's all handled on the router side, so our clients don't need to worry about managing multiple API calls.

We've started small, using only 2 endpoints, but imagine when we start to add more features to the listing details page, like host and guest information, ratings, reviews, bookings, activities.

More domains, more connectors to build, and all that API orchestration will be handled smoothly by the router.

Practice

Answer the next question using the schema below:

Example schema type Booking { id : ID ! checkInDate : String ! checkOutDate : String ! status : BookingStatus ! hostReview : Review @connect ( source : " listings " http : { GET : "/review?bookingId={???}" } selection : """ id text rating """ ) }

Which of the following should replace ??? in the schema? $args.id this.id $this.id $this.bookingId Submit

Which of the following are valid locations to apply the @connect directive? (Select all that apply) A field on the Query type A field on an object type A field on an enum type A GraphQL argument Submit

Key takeaways

A single client request can retrieve data from multiple endpoints with the use of Apollo Connectors .

The @connect directive can be applied to fields on root types or object types .

To access an object type 's fields from within its connector, we can use $this .

