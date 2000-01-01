Overview

Rover's giving us some build errors: we've got fields in our schema that are missing instructions–and that's a job for the @connect directive.

In this lesson, we will:

Learn about the @connect directive syntax

Use @connect to retrieve data for a Query field

The @connect directive

The @connect directive describes how to get the data for a GraphQL field from a REST endpoint.

@connect takes in four parameters:

source : a unique identifier for the data source. This should be the same as the name value we defined in the @source directive .

http : an object that defines the HTTP request to make, including HTTP method and path.

selection : where we map the API's JSON response to GraphQL field s

entity : If we set this to true, this connector can provide instructions on how to retrieve the data for the entity 's fields . We'll learn more about entities in a later lesson.

When we extend our schema with the connectors spec, each root field requires a @connect directive. By root field, we mean the fields on the Query and Mutation types, which are the entry points to a GraphQL API.

Let's see @connect in action.

Importing the @connect directive

To start, we'll need to let our schema know about the directive.

At the top of the listings.graphql schema, where we imported the source directive from the connectors spec, let's add @connect . listings.graphql @link ( url : " https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.1 " import : [ "@source" , "@connect" ] ) Copy

@connect and featured listings

Now we're ready to use it!

Let's find the featuredListings field under the Query type. Rover was complaining about this field in particular not having a @connect directive, so let's add it. listings.graphql type Query { " A curated array of listings to feature on the homepage " featuredListings : [ Listing ! ] ! } We'll take advantage of the auto-complete the Apollo VS Code extension gives us. Type @connect and hit Enter and we'll get all the directive parameters ready to be filled in. listings.graphql featuredListings : [ Listing ! ] ! @connect ( source : "" http : { GET : "" } selection : """ """ ) Copy First, the source . Let's set the value to the same one we defined at the top. listings.graphql source : "listings" Copy Next up is the http parameter, where we'll need to indicate what endpoint we're sending the request to. Let's take a moment to review our mockup and the REST API endpoint we'll need.

GET /featured-listings

Airlock's homepage needs to display a grid of featured listings along with a few properties.

In this lesson, we're starting small and tackling the id and title fields first.

Mapping this back to our REST API, we'll need to retrieve this data from the GET /featured-listings endpoint. We can examine the response from that endpoint here: https://airlock-listings.demo-api.apollo.dev/featured-listings. We see an array of listing objects with a bunch of different properties.

https://airlock-listings.demo-api.apollo.dev/featured-listings

Show JSON response [ { "id" : "listing-1" , "title" : "Cave campsite in snowy MoundiiX" , "numOfBeds" : 2 , "costPerNight" : 120 , "closedForBookings" : false , "amenities" : [ { "id" : "am-2" } , { "id" : "am-10" } , { "id" : "am-11" } , ] } , ]

Now how do we take this data and connect it to our GraphQL schema?

http request

The http parameter is already set to a GET request, so all we need to do is add the /featured-listings endpoint.

listings.graphql http : { GET : "/featured-listings" } Copy

Finally, we just have selection left!

The selection mapping

Remember, selection defines the mapping from the JSON response to our schema fields.

In our schema, the featuredListings field returns an array of Listing types. Each Listing type requires an id and title .

As we can see in our REST API response, those two properties are already returned for each item in the array. These are exactly the properties we need, named exactly how we want them! A simple one-to-one mapping.

REST API response [ { "id" : "listing-1" , "title" : "Cave campsite in snowy MoundiiX" , "numOfBeds" : 2 , "costPerNight" : 120 , "closedForBookings" : false , "amenities" : [ { "id" : "am-2" } , { "id" : "am-10" } , { "id" : "am-11" } ] } ]

Let's add them to the selection , inside these triple quotes.

listings.graphql selection : """ id title """ Copy

Show code for listings.graphql extend schema @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.10" , import : [ "@key" ] ) @link ( url : " https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.1 " import : [ "@source" , "@connect" ] ) @source ( name : " listings " http : { baseURL : "https://airlock-listings.demo-api.apollo.dev" } ) type Query { " A curated array of listings to feature on the homepage " featuredListings : [ Listing ! ] ! @connect ( source : " listings " http : { GET : "/featured-listings" } selection : """ id title """ ) } " A particular intergalactic location available for booking " type Listing { id : ID ! " The listing's title " title : String ! } Copy

Checking our work

All right, let's save our changes. We should see those pesky errors go away; Rover says the schema is good to go and the router is all set at http://localhost:4000.

We're going to use the Sandbox Explorer as our client here, kind of acting as a stand-in for whatever is going to send requests to our API. This could be something like a web page, a mobile app, or even a chatbot.

Using the sidebar, we'll build our request, also known as a GraphQL operation.

We'll ask for our featuredListings by clicking on the plus icon, along with the pieces of data we'll need to satisfy our mockup: the id and title .

http://localhost:4000

http://localhost:4000

While we're here, we can rename this operation to GetFeaturedListings . Your operation should look like this:

GetFeaturedListings operation query GetFeaturedListings { featuredListings { id title } } Copy

Let's run this thing! And we get data back; look at these fun space locations we can visit!

http://localhost:4000

Response data { "data" : { "featuredListings" : [ { "id" : "listing-1" , "title" : "Cave campsite in snowy MoundiiX" } , { "id" : "listing-2" , "title" : "Cozy yurt in Mraza" } , { "id" : "listing-3" , "title" : "Repurposed mid century aircraft in Kessail" } ] } }

Task! I can see id and title data for featured listings 🎉

We've set the foundations. With one request from the client in the form of a GraphQL query, the router takes care of retrieving and returning just that data from an underlying REST API, all through the connector we built! As we grow our schema, we'll see just how powerful connectors can be.

Practice

Which of the following @connect directive parameters should you use to map the endpoint's specific JSON properties to your GraphQL schema? selection http source json Submit

Use the REST API JSON response below to complete the code challenge.

REST API JSON response { "id" : "px-m012" , "name" : "Mraza" , "mass" : 6.42 }

Code Challenge! Add the @connect directive to the Query.popularPlanets field. Use the outerspace source and the API endpoint GET /planets?sort=popular . Refer to the JSON object above and the existing schema to define the selection . Loading... Loading progress Loading progress

Key takeaways

The @connect directive describes how to get the data for a particular GraphQL field using a defined source .

We use @connect 's http parameter to define the HTTP method and URL parameters on the source that should be used to retrieve data for a field .

We use @connect 's selection parameter to map the REST API's JSON response to our GraphQL fields .

