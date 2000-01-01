Overview
Let's get things going in the schema, starting with the
@source directive. Remember, this is where we define the core information about the data source, like its URL and any headers. We'll refer to this
@source with the
@connect directive in the next lesson.
In this lesson, we will:
- Use the
@sourcedirective to define a REST API data source in the schema
The schema
Let's open up the
listings.graphql file.
Here we have a very minimal schema to kick off our course project, Airlock.
extend schema@link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.10", import: ["@key"])type Query {"A curated array of listings to feature on the homepage"featuredListings: [Listing!]!}"A particular intergalactic location available for booking"type Listing {id: ID!"The listing's title"title: String!}
We have one entry point to start:
Query.featuredListings, which returns a list of
Listing types. A
Listing has an
id and
title for now; we'll add more later on.
Now where exactly will this data be coming from? We'll be using an existing REST API as our data source: https://airlock-listings.demo-api.apollo.dev/
Let's get this source set up in our schema.
Importing the
@source directive
First, we'll need to import the directive.
At the top of the
listings.graphqlfile is the schema definition—it lets us extend our schema with extra capabilities, like the GraphQL Federation support already included.
We'll append a new
@link, with a
urlto the connectors spec, and an
importarray that contains
"@source".listings.graphqlextend schema@link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.10", import: ["@key"])@link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.1"import: ["@source"])
Applying the
@source directive
Now we're ready to use it!
Right below the
@linkwhere we imported the directive, we'll add a new line that applies
@source.
If you're using a supported editor, you should see a prompt to auto-complete the required parameters by hitting Enter. Pretty handy!listings.graphqlextend schema@link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.10", import: ["@key"])@link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.1"import: ["@source"])@source(name: "", http: { baseURL: "" })
Let's fill these in. Our data source requires a name, which we'll use to uniquely identify it. You can choose to name the source anything you want. We'll name it
listings.listings.graphql@source(name: "listings")
Finally, we need to set the
baseURLto point to our REST API:
https://airlock-listings.demo-api.apollo.dev. This gives us the foundational URL where all of our requests will be directed. We'll see how to apply specific paths and endpoints later on.listings.graphql@source(name: "listings"http: { baseURL: "https://airlock-listings.demo-api.apollo.dev" })
Uh-oh! Build errors in
rover dev
When we save our file, Rover detects the changes and checks to see if the new schema is valid. In this case, we've got errors!
error[E029]: Encountered 1 build error while trying to build a supergraph.Caused by:QUERY_FIELD_MISSING_CONNECT: [listings] The field `Query.featuredListings`has no `@connect` directive.
By adding the link to the connectors spec, we've essentially told Rover to expect a schema with connectors. In this case, we haven't added any yet! Fortunately, we see a helpful hint on how to move forward: using the
@connect directive.
Practice
@source directive
@source directive takes in a few parameters to help us define a shared data source for multiple connectors. The name parameter is a
name parameter is a
Drag items from this box to the blanks above
http.headers
headers
http.baseURL
unique identifier
connector
http.restAPI
http.restHeaders
Define a
@source named
outerspace that points to the URL
http://outerspace-api.example/. Include a header named
x-caller with a hard-coded value of
space-schema.
Key takeaways
- The
@sourcedirective defines a shared data source for multiple connectors.
- The
@sourcedirective takes in two parameters:
nameand
http.
Up next
Let's fix those build errors in the next lesson!
