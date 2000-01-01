Overview

Let's dig a little deeper into our connector calls, how to optimize them, and how to deal with a common error.

In this lesson, we will:

Learn about entities and how to define them in the schema

Learn about the satisfiability error

More listing fields

We've got more to add to listings: some important attributes to showcase our destination.

In our schema, we'll add four new fields to our Listing type: description, photo, and coordinates for latitude and longitude. listings.graphql " The listing's description " description : String " The thumbnail image for the listing " photoThumbnail : String " Latitude coordinates for the destination " latitude : Float " Longitude coordinates for the destination " longitude : Float Copy These should already exist in our REST API. First, let's take a look at the GET /listings/:id endpoint: https://airlock-listings.demo-api.apollo.dev/listings/listing-1. We've got all four properties available in the response! { "costPerNight" : 120 , "title" : "Cave campsite in snowy MoundiiX" , "locationType" : "CAMPSITE" , "description" : "Enjoy this amazing cave campsite in snow MoundiiX, where you'll be one with the nature and wildlife in this wintery planet. All space survival amenities are available. We have complementary dehydrated wine upon your arrival. Check in between 34:00 and 72:00. The nearest village is 3AU away, so please plan accordingly. Recommended for extreme outdoor adventurers." , "id" : "listing-1" , "numOfBeds" : 2 , "closedForBookings" : false , "photoThumbnail" : "https://res.cloudinary.com/apollographql/image/upload/v1644350721/odyssey/federation-course2/illustrations/listings-01.png" , "hostId" : "user-1" , "isFeatured" : true , "latitude" : 1023.4 , "longitude" : -203.4 , "amenities" : [ { "id" : "am-2" , "category" : "Accommodation Details" , "name" : "Towel" } , { "id" : "am-10" , "category" : "Space Survival" , "name" : "Oxygen" } ] } So we know that we can add these to our selection for the Query.listing connector, in a one-to-one mapping. listings.graphql listing ( id : ID ! ) : Listing @connect ( source : " listings " http : { GET : "/listings/{$args.id}" } selection : """ id title numOfBeds costPerNight closedForBooking: closedForBookings description photoThumbnail latitude longitude """ ) Copy But what about the other path that returns a Listing type: Query.featuredListings ? Jumping over to the endpoint for that connector: https://airlock-listings.demo-api.apollo.dev/featured-listings GET /featured-listings [ { "id" : "listing-1" , "title" : "Cave campsite in snowy MoundiiX" , "numOfBeds" : 2 , "costPerNight" : 120 , "closedForBookings" : false , "amenities" : [ { "id" : "am-2" } , { "id" : "am-10" } ] } ] It doesn't seem to have any of those fields.

This is a common pattern in REST APIs, where endpoints might not return the same properties. So how can we account for this discrepancy? We'll turn to the power of entities.

About entities

An entity is an object that can be fetched using a unique identifier. You can think of it like a row in a database, where we can retrieve a user by ID, or a product by its UPC.

In a GraphQL API, we typically have multiple, separate data sources that populate different fields of an entity.

For example, listing information like title and description might come from one REST API, but host and guest information for that same listing might come from another. Or, as we saw earlier, one endpoint might only return a subset of listing information, compared to another, from that same API, that returns the full listing object.

Entity schema syntax

To define an entity type in our schema, we use the @key directive, followed by the fields of its unique identifier.

Entity syntax type Product @key ( fields : "upc" ) { upc : ID ! } Copy

An entity type also needs to provide instructions for the router on how to retrieve the data for the entity's fields. These instructions will be in the form of a connector. Specifically, one that is:

applied to a Query field

uses the entity 's key field as an argument , and

returns the entity type .

In the schema, we can mark that connector with entity: true .

Learn more: Connectors and the reference resolver If you're worked with GraphQL Federation before, then you'll be familiar with these instructions we're referring to. In federation, they're referred to as a reference resolver or entity resolver. In Apollo Server specifically, that's the __resolveReference function. With Apollo Connectors, we're replacing the logic within the __resolveReference function with the @connect(entity: true) directive. Most of the time, the logic is the same. We're sending a call to an endpoint that lets us get all the properties of a specific entity based on its key field.

The Listing entity

Let's see this in action with the Listing type.

First, we'll define it as an entity by applying @key and choosing the id field as its unique identifier. schema.graphql type Listing @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! } Copy Next up, those instructions for fetching data. We have just the connector for that! Query.listing takes in a listing id (which is the entity's @key field) and returns a Listing type. So we'll mark this connector with entity: true . schema.graphql listing ( id : ID ! ) : Listing @connect ( source : " listings " http : { GET : "/listings/{$args.id}" } selection : """ id title numOfBeds costPerNight closedForBooking: closedForBookings description photoThumbnail latitude longitude """ entity : true ) Copy

Show code for listings.graphql extend schema @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.10" , import : [ "@key" ] ) @link ( url : " https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.1 " import : [ "@source" , "@connect" ] ) @source ( name : " listings " http : { baseURL : "https://airlock-listings.demo-api.apollo.dev" } ) type Query { " A curated array of listings to feature on the homepage " featuredListings : [ Listing ! ] ! @connect ( source : " listings " http : { GET : "/featured-listings" } selection : """ id title numOfBeds costPerNight closedForBooking: closedForBookings """ ) " A specific listing " listing ( id : ID ! ) : Listing @connect ( source : " listings " http : { GET : "/listings/{$args.id}" } selection : """ id title numOfBeds costPerNight closedForBooking: closedForBookings description photoThumbnail latitude longitude """ entity : true ) } " A particular intergalactic location available for booking " type Listing @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " The listing's title " title : String ! " The number of beds available " numOfBeds : Int " The cost per night " costPerNight : Float " Indicates whether listing is closed for bookings (on hiatus) " closedForBooking : Boolean " The listing's description " description : String " The thumbnail image for the listing " photoThumbnail : String " Latitude coordinates for the destination " latitude : Float " Longitude coordinates for the destination " longitude : Float " The amenities available for this listing " amenities : [ Amenity ! ] ! @connect ( source : " listings " http : { GET : "/listings/{$this.id}/amenities" } selection : """ id name category """ ) } type Amenity { id : ID ! " The amenity category the amenity belongs to " category : String ! " The amenity's name " name : String ! } Copy

Checking our work

Let's save our changes before switching over to the client side. Back in Sandbox, we'll start with the operation for a single listing and add those new fields to our query.

GetListingWithAmenities operation query GetListingWithAmenities ( $listingId : ID ! ) { listing ( id : $listingId ) { id title numOfBeds costPerNight closedForBooking description latitude longitude photoThumbnail amenities { id category name } } } Copy

And the response is looking good!

Show JSON response { "data" : { "listing" : { "id" : "listing-9" , "title" : "The Nostromo in LV-426" , "numOfBeds" : 4 , "costPerNight" : 474 , "closedForBooking" : false , "description" : "Ever wondered what it must be like to be aboard The Nostromo, minus the Xenomorph? Now you can find out!" , "latitude" : 123.989 , "longitude" : 534.98 , "photoThumbnail" : "https://res.cloudinary.com/apollographql/image/upload/v1644353889/odyssey/federation-course2/illustrations/listings-09.png" , "amenities" : [ { "id" : "am-1" , "category" : "Accommodation Details" , "name" : "Interdimensional wifi" } , { "id" : "am-2" , "category" : "Accommodation Details" , "name" : "Towel" } , { "id" : "am-3" , "category" : "Accommodation Details" , "name" : "Universal remote" } , { "id" : "am-4" , "category" : "Accommodation Details" , "name" : "Adjustable gravity" } , { "id" : "am-5" , "category" : "Accommodation Details" , "name" : "Quantum microwave" } , { "id" : "am-6" , "category" : "Accommodation Details" , "name" : "Retractable moonroof" } , { "id" : "am-7" , "category" : "Accommodation Details" , "name" : "Wormhole trash chute" } , { "id" : "am-10" , "category" : "Space Survival" , "name" : "Oxygen" } , { "id" : "am-22" , "category" : "Outdoors" , "name" : "Hydroponic garden" } , { "id" : "am-23" , "category" : "Outdoors" , "name" : "Space view" } , { "id" : "am-24" , "category" : "Outdoors" , "name" : "Time travel paradoxes" } , { "id" : "am-15" , "category" : "Space Survival" , "name" : "Water recycler" } , { "id" : "am-16" , "category" : "Space Survival" , "name" : "Panic button" } , { "id" : "am-17" , "category" : "Space Survival" , "name" : "Emergency life support systems" } ] } } }

Let's check out what's happening behind the scenes in the Connectors Debugger.

We've got two calls: one to our GET /listing/:id endpoint, and another for GET /listing/:id/amenities .

http://localhost:4000

By the way, you can avoid that extra amenities call. Check out the section below for more details.

Learn more: Optimizing the Query.listing(id) connector If you looked carefully, you might have seen that our GET /listings/:id endpoint actually includes amenities information! Let's add it to our selection to avoid two separate calls. Find the Query.listing connector, and add amenities to the selection mapping. If we save our changes right now, we'll get a helpful message from Rover. It makes sense: Amenity is an object type, so we need to include its fields in the data we return. Specifically, we want to map each amenity's id , category and name from the response object to our schema; a one to one mapping that we've already seen before. But this time, because we're returning an object type, we'll add curly braces after amenities , indicating that we're going one level deeper, into our Amenity type. Inside, we can define that one to one mapping. listings.graphql listing ( id : ID ! ) : Listing @connect ( source : " listings " http : { GET : "/listings/{$args.id}" } selection : """ id title numOfBeds costPerNight closedForBooking: closedForBookings description photoThumbnail latitude longitude amenities { id name category } """ ) Copy Back in Sandbox, when we run the GetListingDetails operation, we can see it'll only make one call, since the Query.listing connector now includes all of the fields for Listing type in its selection . Note that we do still need to keep the Listing.amenities connector in our schema, to handle the Query.featuredListings path, which does not return the full amenities information in the response object. It only returns the amenity id property. If we remove the Listing.amenities connector, we'll get a SATISFIABILITY error, which you'll learn about later on in this lesson.

Next, let's look at the Query.featuredListings path. We can switch over to our first operation, GetFeaturedListings . We'll add those four new fields, and check out the response.

GetFeaturedListings operation query FeaturedListings { featuredListings { id title numOfBeds costPerNight closed description latitude longitude photoThumbnail } } Copy

Looks like things are working!

Show JSON response { "data" : { "featuredListings" : [ { "id" : "listing-1" , "title" : "Cave campsite in snowy MoundiiX" , "numOfBeds" : 2 , "costPerNight" : 120 , "closedForBooking" : false , "description" : "Enjoy this amazing cave campsite in snow MoundiiX, where you'll be one with the nature and wildlife in this wintery planet. All space survival amenities are available. We have complementary dehydrated wine upon your arrival. Check in between 34:00 and 72:00. The nearest village is 3AU away, so please plan accordingly. Recommended for extreme outdoor adventurers." , "latitude" : 1023.4 , "longitude" : -203.4 , "photoThumbnail" : "https://res.cloudinary.com/apollographql/image/upload/v1644350721/odyssey/federation-course2/illustrations/listings-01.png" } , { "id" : "listing-2" , "title" : "Cozy yurt in Mraza" , "numOfBeds" : 1 , "costPerNight" : 592 , "closedForBooking" : true , "description" : "Thiz cozy yurt has an aerodyne hull and efficient sublight engines. It is equipped with an advanced sensor system and defensive force shield. Meteor showers are quite common, please rest assured that our Kevlar-level shields will keep you safe from any space debris. Mraza suns are known to have high levels of UV hyper radiation, which we counteract with the yurt's UV protection shield." , "latitude" : 102.11 , "longitude" : -1234.22 , "photoThumbnail" : "https://res.cloudinary.com/apollographql/image/upload/v1644350839/odyssey/federation-course2/illustrations/listings-02.png" } , { "id" : "listing-3" , "title" : "Repurposed mid century aircraft in Kessail" , "numOfBeds" : 5 , "costPerNight" : 313 , "closedForBooking" : false , "description" : "Enjoy this floaty, repurposed aircraft reminiscent of Earth's former converted airstreams. Includes lake access!" , "latitude" : -17.56 , "longitude" : -2126.78 , "photoThumbnail" : "https://res.cloudinary.com/apollographql/image/upload/v1644353887/odyssey/federation-course2/illustrations/listings-03.png" } ] } }

Let's see what's happening under the hood.

We can see our original call to the GET /featured-listings endpoint, then an additional call for each specific listing.

http://localhost:4000

This is our entity in action, with the router and connectors handling the API orchestration for us. The first connector mapping did not include those new fields. So in order to satisfy the rest of the client's query, the router knows it can reach out to the Query.listing connector, following the instructions marked by entity: true .

Without entities

One last thing. Let's take a peek into an alternate universe: what would have happened if we didn't create the Listing as an entity?

Let's remove entity: true and the @key fields.

listings.graphql type Query { # ... featuredListings "A specific listing" listing(id: ID!): Listing @connect( source: "listings" http: { GET: "/listings/{$args.id}" } selection: """ # ... """ - entity: true ) } "A particular intergalactic location available for booking" - type Listing @key(fields: "id") { + type Listing { } Copy

Save our changes, and... we have SATISFIABILITY errors.

Rover errors (truncated) error[E029]: Encountered 4 build errors while trying to build a supergraph. Caused by: SATISFIABILITY_ERROR: The following supergraph API query: { featuredListings { description } } cannot be satisfied by the subgraphs because: - from subgraph "listings": - cannot find field "Listing.description". - cannot move to subgraph "listings", which has field "Listing.description", because type "Listing" has no @key defined in subgraph "listings". - from subgraph "listings": cannot find field "Listing.description". SATISFIABILITY_ERROR: The following supergraph API query: { featuredListings { latitude } } # ... same errors for longitude and photoThumbnail

Satisfiability errors

Before Rover can mark a schema as valid, it checks if all the paths to a specific field can be satisfied. This ensures that the router can take on any operation the client sends its way.

In our case, the error is pointing to the featuredListings path in particular, stating that the router won't be able to satisfy client requests that ask for description, photo, and coordinates that come through the featuredListings entry point. And we already know that particular connector can't retrieve the data for those fields.

But we don't need to worry: the Listing entity, along with the connector that provides the instructions, can step in to handle the rest of those fields for us.

Let's make sure we undo our changes, and bring that entity back!

listings.graphql type Query { # ... featuredListings "A specific listing" listing(id: ID!): Listing @connect( source: "listings" http: { GET: "/listings/{$args.id}" } selection: """ # ... """ + entity: true ) } "A particular intergalactic location available for booking" + type Listing @key(fields: "id") { } Copy

Show code for listings.graphql extend schema @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.10" , import : [ "@key" ] ) @link ( url : " https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.1 " import : [ "@source" , "@connect" ] ) @source ( name : " listings " http : { baseURL : "https://airlock-listings.demo-api.apollo.dev" } ) type Query { " A curated array of listings to feature on the homepage " featuredListings : [ Listing ! ] ! @connect ( source : " listings " http : { GET : "/featured-listings" } selection : """ id title numOfBeds costPerNight closedForBooking: closedForBookings """ ) " A specific listing " listing ( id : ID ! ) : Listing @connect ( source : " listings " http : { GET : "/listings/{$args.id}" } selection : """ id title numOfBeds costPerNight closedForBooking: closedForBookings description photoThumbnail latitude longitude """ entity : true ) } " A particular intergalactic location available for booking " type Listing @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " The listing's title " title : String ! " The number of beds available " numOfBeds : Int " The cost per night " costPerNight : Float " Indicates whether listing is closed for bookings (on hiatus) " closedForBooking : Boolean " The listing's description " description : String " The thumbnail image for the listing " photoThumbnail : String " Latitude coordinates for the destination " latitude : Float " Longitude coordinates for the destination " longitude : Float " The amenities available for this listing " amenities : [ Amenity ! ] ! @connect ( source : " listings " http : { GET : "/listings/{$this.id}/amenities" } selection : """ id name category """ ) } type Amenity { id : ID ! " The amenity category the amenity belongs to " category : String ! " The amenity's name " name : String ! } Copy

We've only just scratched the surface of how entities help enable API orchestration. As we grow and add more domains, we'll explore more of what entities have to offer.

Practice

What directive is used to define an entity type in the GraphQL schema? @key @fields @entity @connect Submit

Which of the following scenarios can cause a satisfiability error? A connector fetches extra fields that are not used in any query. The client requests a field in the schema that doesn't exist. There exists a path to a field that the router can't retrieve data for. There exists a field that doesn't appear in any selection mapping. Submit

Key takeaways

An entity is an object that can be fetched using a unique identifier. To define an entity type in the schema, we use the @key directive along with the field (s) acting as its unique identifier.

An entity type also needs to provide instructions for the router on how to retrieve the data for the entity's fields . To define the connector with this role, we use entity: true .

Satisfiability errors occur when a field in an operation can't be reached through the schema's connectors.

