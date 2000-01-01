Overview

Our GraphQL API isn't just about reading data, we need to make updates and manipulate data too!

In this lesson, we will:

Set up a connector with a POST request that accepts a body

Learn about how to craft a selection with nested properties

Create a listing

We're on to the last feature to implement in Airlock: creating a listing.

We'll need to add a mutation to our schema. On the REST API side, we'll be using the POST /listings endpoint. Since we can't try this out in the browser, here's what the curl request looks like:

curl request curl --location 'https://rt-airlock-services-listing.herokuapp.com/listings' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "listing": { "title": "New York GQL Summit in Space", "numOfBeds": 4, "costPerNight": 404 } }' Copy

And here's the shape of the data we receive:

Response from curl request { "id" : "06611dcd-f21f-4676-a02c-ad4b205c6d64" , "title" : "New York GQL Summit in Space" , "description" : "" , "costPerNight" : 404 , "numOfBeds" : 4 , "hostId" : "user-4" , "locationType" : "CAMPSITE" , "photoThumbnail" : "https://res.cloudinary.com/apollographql/image/upload/v1644353890/odyssey/federation-course2/illustrations/listings-10.png" , "isFeatured" : false , "closedForBookings" : false , "latitude" : null , "longitude" : null }

Let's get to it!

Setting up the schema

Let's add the types and fields we need in the schema to make this feature come to life.

Note: If you need a refresher on mutations and input types in the GraphQL schema, check out graphql.com/learn.

Open up the listings.graphql file and paste the schema below: listings.graphql input CreateListingInput { title : String ! numOfBeds : Int ! costPerNight : Float ! } type CreateListingResponse { listing : Listing } type Mutation { createListing ( input : CreateListingInput ! ) : CreateListingResponse } Copy

We've added a mutation called createListing that takes in one argument called input . This input is a non-nullable CreateListingInput type, consisting of three fields: title , numOfBeds and costPerNight , all non-nullable fields. Finally, the mutation returns a CreateListingResponse type. CreateListingResponse has only one field: listing of type Listing .

That's it for our schema definition!

If we save our changes now, we'll get errors that should be familiar by now:

rover dev error error [ E029 ] : Encountered 2 build errors while trying to build a supergraph. Caused by: MUTATION_FIELD_MISSING_CONNECT: The field ` Mutation.createListing ` has no ` @connect ` directive. CONNECTORS_UNRESOLVED_FIELD: No connector resolves field ` CreateListingResponse.listing ` . It must have a ` @connect ` directive or appear in ` @connect ( selection: ) ` .

Adding a connector

Every root field needs a connector, so let's get to fixing those errors!

Append the @connect directive to the end of the field, defining the source as v1 as usual. listings.graphql createListing ( input : CreateListingInput ! ) : CreateListingResponse @connect ( source : " v1 " http : { GET : "" } selection : """ """ ) Copy We'll set up the http value, this time, let's change the GET call to a POST call to the /listings endpoint. listings.graphql http : { POST : "/listings" } Copy This call needs a body ! Let's add a body property to the http object. The value will be a mapping similar to what we've done before with selection . listings.graphql http : { POST : " /listings " body : """ # TODO """ } Copy

Crafting the body mapping

Let's look at the shape of the curl request needed for the POST /listings endpoint:

curl request curl --location 'https://rt-airlock-services-listing.herokuapp.com/listings' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "listing": { "title": "New York GQL Summit in Space", "numOfBeds": 4, "costPerNight": 404 } }' Copy

The value for --data reflects the shape we need to give the endpoint. A listing property set to an object with three properties: title , numOfBeds and costPerNight .

These are properties that already exist in our schema, specifically under the CreateListingInput type that gets passed in as an argument to the mutation.

And as we already know, we can access GraphQL argument values using $args . Let's put it all together.

Jump back to the listings.graphql file where we left off defining our body property. listings.graphql body : """ # TODO """ Copy First, we need to start by defining the top-level listing property, followed by a colon ( : ) listings.graphql body : """ listing: """ Copy This maps the first level of our payload: curl request --data '{ "listing": { "title": "New York GQL Summit in Space", "numOfBeds": 4, "costPerNight": 404 } }' Next, we need values for the three properties of the listing. Since these are all accessible from the $args.input , we'll start with defining that. listings.graphql body : """ listing: $args.input """ Copy Then we'll access the fields inside input using curly brackets ( { } ), defining title , numOfBeds , and costPerNight . listings.graphql body : """ listing: $args.input { title numOfBeds costPerNight } """ Copy

And we're all done with the POST request's body!

Crafting the selection mapping

If we save our changes now, we'll get an error:

rover dev error error [ E029 ] : Encountered 1 build error while trying to build a supergraph. Caused by: GRAPHQL_ERROR: ` @connect ( selection: ) ` on ` Mutation.createListing ` is required.

We need a selection mapping to finish it off!

Jumping over to the selection property in our connector: listings.graphql createListing ( input : CreateListingInput ! ) : CreateListingResponse @connect ( source : " v1 " http : { POST : " /listings " body : """ listing: $args.input { title numOfBeds costPerNight } """ } selection : """ # TODO """ ) Copy This mutation needs to return a CreateListingResponse type, which contains a listing field that returns a Listing type. Let's first define the top-level listing: property, which will return an object. listings.graphql selection : """ listing: { # TODO } """ Copy To help us craft this selection mapping, let's refer back to the response from our curl request: Response from curl request { "id" : "06611dcd-f21f-4676-a02c-ad4b205c6d64" , "title" : "New York GQL Summit in Space" , "description" : "" , "costPerNight" : 404 , "numOfBeds" : 4 , "hostId" : "user-4" , "locationType" : "CAMPSITE" , "photoThumbnail" : "https://res.cloudinary.com/apollographql/image/upload/v1644353890/odyssey/federation-course2/illustrations/listings-10.png" , "isFeatured" : false , "closedForBookings" : false , "latitude" : null , "longitude" : null } It looks like we have all the properties we need that map to all the fields in our Listing type! Let's add all of those fields inside the curly brackets, making sure to rename closedForBookings to closed to match our schema. listings.graphql selection : """ listing: { id title numOfBeds costPerNight closed: closedForBookings } """ Copy

Show code for Mutation.createListing createListing ( input : CreateListingInput ! ) : CreateListingResponse @connect ( source : " v1 " http : { POST : " /listings " body : """ listing: $args.input { title numOfBeds costPerNight } """ } selection : """ listing: { id title numOfBeds costPerNight closed: closedForBookings } """ ) Copy

Running the mutation

Moment of truth! Let's check out http://localhost:4000 where the local router is running.

Let's build the mutation to create a listing.

mutation CreateListing ( $input : CreateListingInput ! ) { createListing ( input : $input ) { listing { id title costPerNight numOfBeds } } } Copy

We'll also need to provide the input in the Variables section:

{ "input" : { "title" : "New York GQL Summit in Space" , "costPerNight" : 404 , "numOfBeds" : 5 } } Copy

Perfect, go ahead and run it! We should get data back with the details of our new listing, complete with an id generated from the REST API!

Response { "data" : { "createListing" : { "listing" : { "id" : "157b2038-aa69-47de-a833-5a37ba89f64a" , "numOfBeds" : 5 , "title" : "New York GQL Summit in Space" , "costPerNight" : 404 } } } }

Show code for listings.graphql extend schema @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.10" , import : [ "@key" ] ) @link ( url : " https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.1 " import : [ "@source" , "@connect" ] ) @source ( name : " v1 " http : { baseURL : "https://rt-airlock-services-listing.herokuapp.com" } ) type Query { " A curated array of listings to feature on the homepage " featuredListings : [ Listing ! ] ! @connect ( source : " v1 " http : { GET : "/featured-listings" } selection : """ id title numOfBeds costPerNight closed: closedForBookings """ ) " A specific listing " listing ( id : ID ! ) : Listing @connect ( source : " v1 " http : { GET : "/listings/{$args.id}" } selection : """ id title numOfBeds costPerNight closed: closedForBookings amenities { id category name } """ ) } " A particular intergalactic location available for booking " type Listing { id : ID ! " The listing's title " title : String ! " The number of beds available " numOfBeds : Int " The cost per night " costPerNight : Float " Indicates whether listing is closed for bookings (on hiatus) " closed : Boolean " The amenities available for this listing " amenities : [ Amenity ! ] ! @connect ( source : " v1 " http : { GET : "/listings/{$this.id}/amenities" } selection : """ id name category """ ) } type Amenity { id : ID ! " The amenity category the amenity belongs to " category : String ! " The amenity's name " name : String ! } input CreateListingInput { title : String ! numOfBeds : Int ! costPerNight : Float ! } type CreateListingResponse { listing : Listing } type Mutation { createListing ( input : CreateListingInput ! ) : CreateListingResponse @connect ( source : " v1 " http : { POST : " /listings " body : """ listing: $args.input { title numOfBeds costPerNight } """ } selection : """ listing: { id title numOfBeds costPerNight closed: closedForBookings } """ ) } Copy

Practice

POST requests are usually accompanied by a payload. How do we send that payload to the REST API endpoint using a connector? Using the POST.body parameter Using the http.body parameter Using the $body parameter Using the http.payload parameter Submit

Key takeaways

We can apply connectors to Mutation type fields just as we do for Query type fields .

When submitting data to a POST endpoint, we'll most likely need to include a body property in our connector's http definition.

To access the mutation field 's input from inside the connector, we can use $args.input and define a selection of the properties to include.

To build out our mutation field 's response, we can use the selection property. From here we can access the response from the REST API and select the JSON properties we want to return.

Conclusion

Congratulations, you've successfully plugged an existing REST API into a graph using Apollo Connectors! 🎉

We worked with two schema directives to add connectors to our schema: @source , which we used to define a new data source for our connectors to use, and @connect , which let us define the specific instructions for "connecting" REST API data to a field.

We're now equipped with the tools needed for our developer workflow: using Rover for local supergraph development and Explorer to debug connector network calls and examine query plans. We've implemented a few pages for our project demo, Airlock, showcasing featured listings, a listing's details, and creating a listing. And we did all of this without writing a single line of resolver code!

So, where can you go from here?

Publish your schema to GraphOS and take advantage of checks, observability , and proposals to bring your graph to production

observability Expand your graph to use federation and include other subgraph s

Go further with connectors, diving into more complex use cases such as using entities, federation directives , value transformations and more. Stay tuned for the next Odyssey course!

We'd also love to hear your feedback on Apollo Connectors. Drop us a note in the community forum!