Overview
Our GraphQL API isn't just about reading data, we need to make updates and manipulate data too!
In this lesson, we will:
- Set up a connector with a
POSTrequest that accepts a body
- Learn about how to craft a
selectionwith nested properties
Create a listing
We're on to the last feature to implement in Airlock: creating a listing.
We'll need to add a mutation to our schema. On the REST API side, we'll be using the
POST /listings endpoint. Since we can't try this out in the browser, here's what the curl request looks like:
curl --location 'https://rt-airlock-services-listing.herokuapp.com/listings' \--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \--data '{"listing": {"title": "New York GQL Summit in Space","numOfBeds": 4,"costPerNight": 404}}'
And here's the shape of the data we receive:
{"id": "06611dcd-f21f-4676-a02c-ad4b205c6d64","title": "New York GQL Summit in Space","description": "","costPerNight": 404,"numOfBeds": 4,"hostId": "user-4","locationType": "CAMPSITE","photoThumbnail": "https://res.cloudinary.com/apollographql/image/upload/v1644353890/odyssey/federation-course2/illustrations/listings-10.png","isFeatured": false,"closedForBookings": false,"latitude": null,"longitude": null}
Let's get to it!
Setting up the schema
Let's add the types and fields we need in the schema to make this feature come to life.
Note: If you need a refresher on mutations and input types in the GraphQL schema, check out graphql.com/learn.
Open up the
listings.graphqlfile and paste the schema below:listings.graphqlinput CreateListingInput {title: String!numOfBeds: Int!costPerNight: Float!}type CreateListingResponse {listing: Listing}type Mutation {createListing(input: CreateListingInput!): CreateListingResponse}
We've added a mutation called
createListing that takes in one argument called
input. This
input is a non-nullable
CreateListingInput type, consisting of three fields:
title,
numOfBeds and
costPerNight, all non-nullable fields. Finally, the mutation returns a
CreateListingResponse type.
CreateListingResponse has only one field:
listing of type
Listing.
That's it for our schema definition!
If we save our changes now, we'll get errors that should be familiar by now:
error[E029]: Encountered 2 build errors while trying to build a supergraph.Caused by:MUTATION_FIELD_MISSING_CONNECT: The field `Mutation.createListing` has no `@connect` directive.CONNECTORS_UNRESOLVED_FIELD: No connector resolves field `CreateListingResponse.listing`.It must have a `@connect` directive or appear in `@connect(selection:)`.
Adding a connector
Every root field needs a connector, so let's get to fixing those errors!
Append the
@connectdirective to the end of the field, defining the
sourceas
v1as usual.listings.graphqlcreateListing(input: CreateListingInput!): CreateListingResponse@connect(source: "v1"http: { GET: "" }selection: """""")
We'll set up the
httpvalue, this time, let's change the
GETcall to a
POSTcall to the
/listingsendpoint.listings.graphqlhttp: {POST: "/listings"}
This call needs a
body! Let's add a
bodyproperty to the
httpobject. The value will be a mapping similar to what we've done before with
selection.listings.graphqlhttp: {POST: "/listings"body: """# TODO"""}
Crafting the
body mapping
Let's look at the shape of the curl request needed for the
POST /listings endpoint:
curl --location 'https://rt-airlock-services-listing.herokuapp.com/listings' \--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \--data '{"listing": {"title": "New York GQL Summit in Space","numOfBeds": 4,"costPerNight": 404}}'
The value for
--data reflects the shape we need to give the endpoint. A
listing property set to an object with three properties:
title,
numOfBeds and
costPerNight.
These are properties that already exist in our schema, specifically under the
CreateListingInput type that gets passed in as an argument to the mutation.
And as we already know, we can access GraphQL argument values using
$args. Let's put it all together.
Jump back to the
listings.graphqlfile where we left off defining our
bodyproperty.listings.graphqlbody: """# TODO"""
First, we need to start by defining the top-level
listingproperty, followed by a colon (
:)listings.graphqlbody: """listing:"""
This maps the first level of our payload:curl request--data '{"listing": {"title": "New York GQL Summit in Space","numOfBeds": 4,"costPerNight": 404}}'
Next, we need values for the three properties of the listing. Since these are all accessible from the
$args.input, we'll start with defining that.listings.graphqlbody: """listing:$args.input"""
Then we'll access the fields inside
inputusing curly brackets (
{ }), defining
title,
numOfBeds, and
costPerNight.listings.graphqlbody: """listing:$args.input {titlenumOfBedscostPerNight}"""
And we're all done with the POST request's body!
Crafting the
selection mapping
If we save our changes now, we'll get an error:
error[E029]: Encountered 1 build error while trying to build a supergraph.Caused by:GRAPHQL_ERROR: `@connect(selection:)` on `Mutation.createListing` is required.
We need a
selection mapping to finish it off!
Jumping over to the
selectionproperty in our connector:listings.graphqlcreateListing(input: CreateListingInput!): CreateListingResponse@connect(source: "v1"http: {POST: "/listings"body: """listing:$args.input {titlenumOfBedscostPerNight}"""}selection: """# TODO""")
This mutation needs to return a
CreateListingResponsetype, which contains a
listingfield that returns a
Listingtype. Let's first define the top-level
listing:property, which will return an object.listings.graphqlselection: """listing: {# TODO}"""
To help us craft this selection mapping, let's refer back to the response from our curl request:Response from curl request{"id": "06611dcd-f21f-4676-a02c-ad4b205c6d64","title": "New York GQL Summit in Space","description": "","costPerNight": 404,"numOfBeds": 4,"hostId": "user-4","locationType": "CAMPSITE","photoThumbnail": "https://res.cloudinary.com/apollographql/image/upload/v1644353890/odyssey/federation-course2/illustrations/listings-10.png","isFeatured": false,"closedForBookings": false,"latitude": null,"longitude": null}
It looks like we have all the properties we need that map to all the fields in our
Listingtype!
Let's add all of those fields inside the curly brackets, making sure to rename
closedForBookingsto
closedto match our schema.listings.graphqlselection: """listing: {idtitlenumOfBedscostPerNightclosed: closedForBookings}"""
Running the mutation
Moment of truth! Let's check out http://localhost:4000 where the local router is running.
Let's build the mutation to create a listing.
mutation CreateListing($input: CreateListingInput!) {createListing(input: $input) {listing {idtitlecostPerNightnumOfBeds}}}
We'll also need to provide the input in the Variables section:
{"input": {"title": "New York GQL Summit in Space","costPerNight": 404,"numOfBeds": 5}}
Perfect, go ahead and run it! We should get data back with the details of our new listing, complete with an
id generated from the REST API!
{"data": {"createListing": {"listing": {"id": "157b2038-aa69-47de-a833-5a37ba89f64a", // you will get a different id!"numOfBeds": 5,"title": "New York GQL Summit in Space","costPerNight": 404}}}}
Practice
POST requests are usually accompanied by a payload. How do we send that payload to the REST API endpoint using a connector?
Key takeaways
- We can apply connectors to
Mutationtype fields just as we do for
Querytype fields.
- When submitting data to a
POSTendpoint, we'll most likely need to include a
bodyproperty in our connector's
httpdefinition.
- To access the mutation field's
inputfrom inside the connector, we can use
$args.inputand define a selection of the properties to include.
- To build out our mutation field's response, we can use the
selectionproperty. From here we can access the response from the REST API and select the JSON properties we want to return.
Conclusion
Congratulations, you've successfully plugged an existing REST API into a graph using Apollo Connectors! 🎉
We worked with two schema directives to add connectors to our schema:
@source, which we used to define a new data source for our connectors to use, and
@connect, which let us define the specific instructions for "connecting" REST API data to a field.
We're now equipped with the tools needed for our developer workflow: using Rover for local supergraph development and Explorer to debug connector network calls and examine query plans. We've implemented a few pages for our project demo, Airlock, showcasing featured listings, a listing's details, and creating a listing. And we did all of this without writing a single line of resolver code!
So, where can you go from here?
- Publish your schema to GraphOS and take advantage of checks, observability, and proposals to bring your graph to production
- Expand your graph to use federation and include other subgraphs
- Go further with connectors, diving into more complex use cases such as using entities, federation directives, value transformations and more. Stay tuned for the next Odyssey course!
We'd also love to hear your feedback on Apollo Connectors. Drop us a note in the community forum!
See you in the next one!
