3. Defining a @source
2m

Overview

We've got our project ready and a local is running. Let's get to know our REST API and take the first steps to using Apollo Connectors.

In this lesson, we will:

  • Examine the Listings REST API
  • Use the @source to define a REST API in the schema

Airlock's Listings REST API

Let's take a brief look at the REST API we want to pull into our .

Open up the Listings REST API: https://rt-airlock-services-listing.herokuapp.com/

The default response from our REST API is pretty barebones: just a "Hello World!" message and no documentation about what it can do. That's what we're working with! We'll explore the different resource endpoints and responses later on.

For now, let's define this API in our schema in a way that helps us refer to it easily.

The @source directive

The @source defines a shared for multiple connectors.

It takes in two parameters: name and http.

  • name: A unique identifier for the .
  • http: An object that defines the baseURL string and an array of headers for the .

For us, this means that we'll use @source to define the Listings REST API as a that can populate in our schema. Let's do it!

Importing the @source directive

First, we'll need to import the into the schema.

  1. Open up the listings.graphql schema file.

  2. At the top of our file is the schema definition—it lets us extend our schema with extra capabilities, such as federation support. We'll append a new @link, with a url to the connectors spec, and an import array that contains the "@source" .

    listings.graphql
    extend schema
       @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.10", import: ["@key"])
       @link(
         url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.1"
         import: ["@source"]
       )

Applying the @source directive

We're ready to put @source to use!

  1. Below the @link where we imported the , we'll add a new line that applies @source.

    If you're using the VS Code extension, you should see a prompt to auto-complete the we need for @source by hitting Enter. Pretty handy!

    listings.graphql
    extend schema
      @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.10", import: ["@key"])
      @link(
        url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.1"
        import: ["@source"]
      )
      @source(name: "", http: { baseURL: "" })

  2. Let's fill in those parameters. Our new requires a name, which we'll use to uniquely identify it. We'll name it v1.

    listings.graphql
    @source(
      name: "v1"
    )

    Note that you can choose to name the source anything you want, as long as you're referring to it properly inside the connector (which we'll see in the next lesson!).

  3. Finally, we need to set the baseURL of the API to "https://rt-airlock-services-listing.herokuapp.com/". This gives us the foundational URL where all of our requests will be directed (we'll see how to apply specific endpoints later on).

    listings.graphql
    @source(
      name: "v1"
      http: { baseURL: "https://rt-airlock-services-listing.herokuapp.com/" }
    )

Uh-oh! Build errors in rover dev

If we save our changes, rover dev will automatically restart with the latest schema and we'll unfortunately see errors in the console! What's going on?

Rover errors
error[E029]: Encountered 3 build errors while trying to build a supergraph.


Caused by:
    QUERY_FIELD_MISSING_CONNECT: The field `Query.featuredListings` has no `@connect` directive.
    CONNECTORS_UNRESOLVED_FIELD: No connector resolves field `Listing.id`. It must have a `@connect` directive or appear in `@connect(selection:)`.
    CONNECTORS_UNRESOLVED_FIELD: No connector resolves field `Listing.title`. It must have a `@connect` directive or appear in `@connect(selection:)`.

This is actually expected! By adding the @link to the connectors spec, we've made our schema connectors-enabled, and is treating it as such.

The errors are telling us that in our schema have no way of being resolved right now. They're also giving us a helpful hint on how to solve it: using the @connect .

Practice

The @source directive
The @source directive takes in a few parameters to help us define a shared data source for multiple connectors. The name parameter is a 
 
 for the data source. The 
 
 parameter defines the REST API endpoint we want to connect to. We can also set headers that we want to pass to the REST API using the 
 
 parameter.

Drag items from this box to the blanks above

  • headers

  • unique identifier

  • http.baseURL

  • http.headers

  • http.restAPI

  • connector

  • http.restHeaders

Key takeaways

  • The @source defines a shared for multiple connectors.
  • The @source takes in two parameters: name and http.

Up next

We've got those build errors to fix in the next lesson!

