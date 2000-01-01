Below the @link where we imported the directive, we'll add a new line that applies @source . If you're using the VS Code extension, you should see a prompt to auto-complete the variables we need for @source by hitting Enter. Pretty handy! listings.graphql extend schema @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.10" , import : [ "@key" ] ) @link ( url : " https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.1 " import : [ "@source" ] ) @source ( name : "" , http : { baseURL : "" } ) Copy

Let's fill in those parameters. Our new data source requires a name , which we'll use to uniquely identify it. We'll name it v1 . listings.graphql @source ( name : "v1" ) Copy Note that you can choose to name the source anything you want, as long as you're referring to it properly inside the connector (which we'll see in the next lesson!).