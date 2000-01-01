Navigate to the Response body. We can see the JSON object we get back does contain amenities information!

studio.apollographql.com/sandbox

Response body { "id" : "listing-9" , "title" : "The Nostromo in LV-426" , "description" : "Ever wondered what it must be like to be aboard The Nostromo, minus the Xenomorph? Now you can find out!" , "costPerNight" : 474 , "hostId" : "user-6" , "locationType" : "HOUSE" , "numOfBeds" : 4 , "photoThumbnail" : "https://res.cloudinary.com/apollographql/image/upload/v1644353889/odyssey/federation-course2/illustrations/listings-09.png" , "isFeatured" : true , "latitude" : 123.989 , "longitude" : 534.98 , "closedForBookings" : false , "amenities" : [ { "id" : "am-1" , "category" : "Accommodation Details" , "name" : "Interdimensional wifi" } , { "id" : "am-2" , "category" : "Accommodation Details" , "name" : "Towel" } ] }

Since we already have the data we need from the first request, let's make use of it!