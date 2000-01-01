Overview

There's an important aspect of GraphQL we haven't yet covered in our journey through the connectors world: the relationships between types! Let's set our sights on bringing a listing's amenities into the equation.

In this lesson, we will:

Learn how to use connectors on an object type 's field s

Learn how to access an object type 's fields to use inside a connector

A listing's amenities

In the listing details page, we're still missing a big chunk of data about a listing's amenities.

This data will be provided by the listings/:id/amenities endpoint from our Listings REST API. We can examine the response from that endpoint here: https://rt-airlock-services-listing.herokuapp.com/listings/listing-9/amenities

Adding to the schema

To implement this in the schema, we'll first need to add a new object type called Amenity . We'll give it three fields:

id of type ID!

category of type String!

name of type String!

Open up the listings.graphql schema file and add the Amenity type. Add the three new fields along with descriptions. listings.graphql type Amenity { id : ID ! " The amenity category the amenity belongs to " category : String ! " The amenity's name " name : String ! } Copy Next, we'll add the amenities field to the Listing type, which will return a list of Amenity types. listings.graphql type Listing { " The amenities available for this listing " amenities : [ Amenity ! ] ! } Copy When we save our changes, rover dev will restart automatically. And of course, we get errors! But don't worry, they should look pretty familiar... error[E029]: Encountered 4 build errors while trying to build a supergraph. Caused by: CONNECTORS_UNRESOLVED_FIELD: No connector resolves field `Listing.amenities`. It must have a `@connect` directive or appear in `@connect(selection:)`. CONNECTORS_UNRESOLVED_FIELD: No connector resolves field `Amenity.id`. It must have a `@connect` directive or appear in `@connect(selection:)`. CONNECTORS_UNRESOLVED_FIELD: No connector resolves field `Amenity.category`. It must have a `@connect` directive or appear in `@connect(selection:)`. CONNECTORS_UNRESOLVED_FIELD: No connector resolves field `Amenity.name`. It must have a `@connect` directive or appear in `@connect(selection:)`.

It's connector time!

Adding a connector on an object type's fields

This time, we're not adding a connector to a root type (like Query ). Instead, we'll add it to a field on an object type. In this case, the Listing.amenities field!

In the schema, let's jump back to where we added the amenities field on the Listing type. We'll add the @connect directive. listings.graphql type Listing { amenities : [ Amenity ! ] ! @connect ( source : "" http : { GET : "" } selection : """ """ ) } Copy We can define the source the same as before: v1 . listings.graphql source : "v1" Copy Next up, http.GET . We have an endpoint dedicated to retrieving a listing's amenities details, given a listing ID, so let's start with that! listings.graphql http : { GET : "/listings/{???}/amenities" } Copy

Now all we need is the listing's id field to complete the endpoint path—but unlike the connector we defined for the listing(id: ID!) field in the last lesson, we won't get the listing's id on the field's arguments.

Instead, we'll need to access the id on the actual Listing type that we're resolving amenities for! Let's look at how we do this.

type Listing { id : ID ! " The listing's title " title : String ! " The number of beds available " numOfBeds : Int " The cost per night " costPerNight : Float " Indicates whether listing is closed for bookings (on hiatus) " closed : Boolean " The amenities available for this listing " amenities : [ Amenity ! ] ! @connect ( source : " v1 " http : { GET : "/listings/{???}/amenities" } ) }

Accessing an object type's fields

We can access an object's field values using the $this variable.

Example schema type SpaceCat { id : ID ! name : String ! code : String ! }

For example, in the schema above, we can access the object type's field values in a connector using $this.id , $this.name and $this.code .

Just like before, we can wrap it in curly brackets { } to interpolate it into the HTTP path in our connector.

Let's give it a spin!

Jumping back into the listings.graphql file where we left off with our amenities connector. listings.graphql amenities : [ Amenity ! ] ! @connect ( source : " v1 " http : { GET : "/listings/{???}/amenities" } selection : """ """ ) We can replace the ??? with $this.id referring to the Listing type's id field. listings.graphql type Listing { id : ID ! amenities : [ Amenity ! ] ! @connect ( source : " v1 " http : { GET : "/listings/{$this.id}/amenities" } selection : """ """ ) Copy Amazing! Last thing—we have to fill in our selection mapping. We can visit the endpoint to examine the response and determine that the mapping is one-to-one: the properties of the response are named the same way as the fields we've defined in the GraphQL schema. listings.graphql selection : """ id name category """ Copy

We're good to go!

Show code for Listing.amenities type Listing { " The amenities available for this listing " amenities : [ Amenity ! ] ! @connect ( source : " v1 " http : { GET : "/listings/{$this.id}/amenities" } selection : """ id name category """ ) } type Amenity { id : ID ! " The amenity category the amenity belongs to " category : String ! " The amenity's name " name : String ! } Copy

Check your work

The exciting part! Let's jump back to http://localhost:4000 where the local router is running.

We'll build an operation to retrieve a specific listing, its id , title and a list of amenities. For each amenity, we want the id , name and category .

query GetListingAmenities ( $listingId : ID ! ) { listing ( id : $listingId ) { id title amenities { id name category } } } Copy

Don't forget to define a listingId in the Variables section:

{ "listingId" : "listing-9" } Copy

Let's run the query... awesome! We've got the same listing from before, but this time, with amenity data!

Show code for listings.graphql extend schema @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.10" , import : [ "@key" ] ) @link ( url : " https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.1 " import : [ "@source" , "@connect" ] ) @source ( name : " v1 " http : { baseURL : "https://rt-airlock-services-listing.herokuapp.com" } ) type Query { " A curated array of listings to feature on the homepage " featuredListings : [ Listing ! ] ! @connect ( source : " v1 " http : { GET : "/featured-listings" } selection : """ id title numOfBeds costPerNight closed: closedForBookings """ ) " A specific listing " listing ( id : ID ! ) : Listing @connect ( source : " v1 " http : { GET : "/listings/{$args.id}" } selection : """ id title numOfBeds costPerNight closed: closedForBookings """ ) } " A particular intergalactic location available for booking " type Listing { id : ID ! " The listing's title " title : String ! " The number of beds available " numOfBeds : Int " The cost per night " costPerNight : Float " Indicates whether listing is closed for bookings (on hiatus) " closed : Boolean " The amenities available for this listing " amenities : [ Amenity ! ] ! @connect ( source : " v1 " http : { GET : "/listings/{$this.id}/amenities" } selection : """ id name category """ ) } type Amenity { id : ID ! " The amenity category the amenity belongs to " category : String ! " The amenity's name " name : String ! } Copy

Practice

Answer the next question using the schema below:

Example schema - bookings subgraph type Booking { id : ID ! checkInDate : String ! checkOutDate : String ! status : BookingStatus ! hostReview : Review @connect ( source : " v1 " http : { GET : "/review?bookingId={???}" } selection : """ id text rating """ ) }

Which of the following should replace ??? in the schema? this.id $args.id $this.bookingId $this.id Submit

Which of the following are valid locations to apply the @connect directive? (Select all that apply) A field on an enum type A field on the Query type A GraphQL argument A field on an object type Submit

Key takeaways

When a field of one object type returns another object type , we can apply the @connect directive to define the specific method to retrieve that data from our source.

another When a particular field 's connector requires the value of a different field (on the same object type ), we can access it within the connector using $this .

