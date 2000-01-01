Overview

Let's continue to build up the Listing type.

In this lesson, we will:

Add new fields to the schema

Use the Connectors Debugger panel in the Explorer

Learn how to map JSON responses to GraphQL schema field s

Adding new fields

The Airlock homepage displaying featured listings needs a little more than the id and title .

Let's add three more fields to the type for the number of beds available, the cost per night and whether or not the listing is currently closed for bookings:

numOfBeds of type Int

costPerNight of type Float

closedForBookings of type Boolean

Open up the listings.graphql schema file and find where the Listing type is defined. Add the three new fields along with descriptions. listings.graphql type Listing { id : ID ! " The listing's title " title : String ! " The number of beds available " numOfBeds : Int " The cost per night " costPerNight : Float " Indicates whether listing is closed for bookings (on hiatus) " closed : Boolean } Copy When we save our changes, rover dev will restart automatically. Uh-oh, what errors do we see in the terminal? error[E029]: Encountered 3 build errors while trying to build a supergraph. Caused by: CONNECTORS_UNRESOLVED_FIELD: No connector resolves field `Listing.numOfBeds`. It must have a `@connect` directive or appear in `@connect(selection:)`. CONNECTORS_UNRESOLVED_FIELD: No connector resolves field `Listing.costPerNight`. It must have a `@connect` directive or appear in `@connect(selection:)`. CONNECTORS_UNRESOLVED_FIELD: No connector resolves field `Listing.closed`. It must have a `@connect` directive or appear in `@connect(selection:)`.

Let's fix those! The error gives a helpful hint: "It must have a @connect directive or appear in @connect(selection:) ".

The router needs to know where these new fields are coming from. Do we need to make another network call to retrieve a listing's number of beds? Or is that data available in the response from the connector connected to the featuredListings field? Let's have a look!

Adding to the selection

We can always check the JSON response for the /featured-listings endpoint but for now let's go ahead and add those three fields to our selection.

Jumping back to the listings.graphql schema file, find the Query.featuredListings field. listings.graphql type Query { " A curated array of listings to feature on the homepage " featuredListings : [ Listing ! ] ! @connect ( source : " v1 " http : { GET : "/featured-listings" } selection : """ id title """ ) } In the selection , we'll add the three new fields: numOfBeds , costPerNight , and closed . listings.graphql selection : """ id title numOfBeds costPerNight closed """ Copy

Checking our work

Let's save our changes and jump over to http://localhost:4000 where our local router is running.

We can add the new fields to our existing GetFeaturedListings operation.

query GetFeaturedListings { featuredListings { id title numOfBeds costPerNight closed } } Copy

And we get data back!

{ "data" : { "featuredListings" : [ { "id" : "listing-1" , "title" : "Cave campsite in snowy MoundiiX" , "costPerNight" : 120 , "numOfBeds" : 2 , "closed" : null } , { "id" : "listing-2" , "title" : "Cozy yurt in Mraza" , "costPerNight" : 592 , "numOfBeds" : 1 , "closed" : null } , { "id" : "listing-3" , "title" : "Repurposed mid century aircraft in Kessail" , "costPerNight" : 313 , "numOfBeds" : 5 , "closed" : null } ] } }

Looking more closely though, closed seems to be returning null for all the listings. null is a perfectly valid value since the field is nullable... but let's dig into the errors!

Debugging mapping errors

To find out more about what's happening with each network call under the hood and debug any connector errors, we can use Explorer's Connectors Debugger.

Click on the arrow beside Response and select Connectors Debugger. studio.apollographql.com/sandbox We can see that our network request call to featured-listings has one mapping error. Let's click on it to see more details. studio.apollographql.com/sandbox This opens the Mapping tab for the specific request we made, which shows more details like the error message: "Property .closed not found in object" . studio.apollographql.com/sandbox Let's click over to the Response body tab and examine the JSON response. studio.apollographql.com/sandbox

Hmm, that's right, we can't find any JSON property called closed ! However, we do see closedForBookings , which is the property we want.

Mapping JSON properties to GraphQL fields

When a JSON property doesn't quite match what we want to name it in our GraphQL schema, we'll need to take one extra step to map it.

The syntax looks like this:

selection : """ fieldName: jsonName """

The value we set as fieldName is how we've defined the field in our schema. It's followed by a colon ( : ) then the name of the corresponding field in the JSON response.

Jumping back to our schema file, we can update our selection with the closed field mapped to the closedForBookings property. listings.graphql selection : """ id title numOfBeds costPerNight closed: closedForBookings """ Copy

Show code for listings.graphql extend schema @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.10" , import : [ "@key" ] ) @link ( url : " https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.1 " import : [ "@source" , "@connect" ] ) @source ( name : " v1 " http : { baseURL : "https://rt-airlock-services-listing.herokuapp.com" } ) type Query { " A curated array of listings to feature on the homepage " featuredListings : [ Listing ! ] ! @connect ( source : " v1 " http : { GET : "/featured-listings" } selection : """ id title numOfBeds costPerNight closed: closedForBookings """ ) } " A particular intergalactic location available for booking " type Listing { id : ID ! " The listing's title " title : String ! " The number of beds available " numOfBeds : Int " The cost per night " costPerNight : Float " Indicates whether listing is closed for bookings (on hiatus) " closed : Boolean } Copy

Checking our work - part two!

Let's save our changes again and jump over to http://localhost:4000.

Re-run the GetFeaturedListings operation...

query GetFeaturedListings { featuredListings { id title numOfBeds costPerNight closed } } Copy

And we get some true and false values for closed ! 👏

{ "data" : { "featuredListings" : [ { "id" : "listing-1" , "title" : "Cave campsite in snowy MoundiiX" , "costPerNight" : 120 , "numOfBeds" : 2 , "closed" : false } , { "id" : "listing-2" , "title" : "Cozy yurt in Mraza" , "costPerNight" : 592 , "numOfBeds" : 1 , "closed" : true } , { "id" : "listing-3" , "title" : "Repurposed mid century aircraft in Kessail" , "costPerNight" : 313 , "numOfBeds" : 5 , "closed" : false } ] } }

Practice

What happens when you include a field in the selection that is NOT defined in the schema? (For example, try adding latitude to the selection .) Nothing; the schema still composes. A composition error occurs. Submit

Which tab in the Connectors Debugger panel shows you errors if there are discrepancies in your selection and your schema? Request overview Response body Mapping Response overview Submit

Key takeaways

To troubleshoot why our GraphQL fields are not populating the right values from the REST API, we can use the Connectors Debugger. This tool lets us take a deeper look at each network call to see where any errors might have occurred.

When there's a name mismatch between our GraphQL field name and JSON property, we can use the selection parameter to map them manually. To do this, we use the syntax fieldName: jsonName .

Up next