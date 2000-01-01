Overview
Our mutation is responsible for publishing events; it's our subscription resolver's job to subscribe to them!
In this lesson, we will:
- Write our subscription resolver and discuss its requirements
The
Subscription resolver
In the
messages/src/resolvers folder, create a new file called
Subscription.ts.
📂 resolvers┣ 📄 Conversation.ts┣ 📄 index.ts┣ 📄 Message.ts┣ 📄 Mutation.ts┣ 📄 Subscription.ts┣ 📄 Query.ts┗ 📄 User.ts
We'll start by adding some boilerplate.
import { Resolvers } from "../__generated__/resolvers-types";export const Subscription: Resolvers = {Subscription: {// TODO},};
We'll also need to include this resolver in our full
resolvers object. Jump over to
src/resolvers/index.ts and uncomment a couple of lines involving the
Subscription resolver.
import { Query } from "./Query";import { Mutation } from "./Mutation";import { Message } from "./Message";import { Conversation } from "./Conversation";import { User } from "./User";import { Subscription } from "./Subscription";const resolvers = {...Query,...Mutation,...Conversation,...Message,...User,...Subscription,};export default resolvers;
Back in
Subscription.ts, we'll finish up our resolver object. As you might expect, we'll provide a key that matches our
Subscription type's field:
listenForMessageInConversation.
Subscription: {listenForMessageInConversation: // TODO}
Unlike our other resolvers, however, we won't define a function as this key's value. Instead, we'll open up another object—and define a
subscribe key inside of it. The
subscribe key is where we'll put our actual resolver function, which has access to the same resolver arguments we're accustomed to using (
parent,
args,
contextValue, and
info.)
// ... other resolversSubscription: {listenForMessageInConversation: {subscribe: () => {},}}
Note: Our
listenForMessageInConversation object can define an additional property:
resolve. We can use the
resolve function to further drill into the payload that we receive from each emitted event. We won't use
resolve in this course.
Great! Now what should this
subscribe function return? Consulting our schema, we're expected to return a
Message type. However, there's one catch: subscriptions deal with asynchronous data. The most important requirement for the
subscribe function is that it must return an
AsyncIterator type.
AsyncIterator
AsyncIterator is an interface that allows us to iterate over asynchronous results—exactly the kind of data we'd expect to get from a subscription! We won't have to define a new class to make this work; the
PubSub library has us covered with a special method that handles all the details.
Note: Want to learn more about the
AsyncIterator interface? Check out the MDN Web Docs.
The
pubsub.asyncIterator method accepts an array, where we can specify the events that the subscription should be listening for, and whose results it should iterate over.
Let's set this up! Back in
Subscription.ts, we'll start by accessing
pubsub inside of the
subscribe resolver by destructuring its third positional arguemnt. Then we'll call the
asyncIterator method.
listenForMessageInConversation: {subscribe: (_, __, { pubsub }) => {return pubsub.asyncIterator();},}
Inside the
asyncIterator method, we'll define the array of events we want to listen for. We have just a single event—the one we published in our mutation—called
"NEW_MESSAGE_SENT".
subscribe: (_, __, { pubsub }) => {return pubsub.asyncIterator(["NEW_MESSAGE_SENT"])},
At this point, you'll probably see an error from TypeScript about the type that the
subscribe function returns. This is a known bug which concerns mismatched types between libraries. Currently, there are two workarounds. You can either apply
// @ts-ignore to the line just above the error, or you can modify the object returned as shown below under
Option 2. Please pick whichever option you like best! From here on out, we'll use Option 2 in our examples.
listenForMessageInConversation: {// @ts-ignoresubscribe: (_, __, { pubsub }) => {return pubsub.asyncIterator(["NEW_MESSAGE_SENT"])}},
listenForMessageInConversation: {subscribe: (_, __, {pubsub}) => {return {[Symbol.asyncIterator]: () => pubsub.asyncIterator(["NEW_MESSAGE_SENT"])}}},
Great! Our
subscribe function is returning an
AsyncIterator type, and we've configured it for our specific
"NEW_MESSAGE_SENT" event. But...how does this
subscribe function actually return data—specifically, each new message sent to a conversation?
Publishing an event with payload
Let's take our mutation and subscription resolvers and look at them side-by-side.
Mutation: {sendMessage: () => {// ... resolver logicawait pubsub.publish("NEW_MESSAGE_SENT", {}); 1️⃣// ... return message},},Subscription: {listenForMessageInConversation: {subscribe: (_, __, { pubsub }) => {return {[Symbol.asyncIterator]: () => pubsub.asyncIterator(["NEW_MESSAGE_SENT"]) 2️⃣}},}}
Here we can see 1) where an event is published, and 2) where the event is being subscribed to.
But is there actually any message data getting passed along with it? In other words—will our subscription operation actually return anything remotely like the
Message type in our schema?
Well...not yet. There's an important piece that we're missing here, and that's the event payload. Inside our mutation resolver, we passed an empty object (
{}) as the payload to our
publish call. So anytime a
"NEW_MESSAGE_SENT" event is published, an empty object is all that gets passed along as the actual event data!
What we need to do instead is pass along the message that was submitted as part of the mutation. We'll tackle that in the next lesson.
Practice
Key takeaways
- Subscription resolvers can be defined by providing an object with a
subscribekey. The
subscribefunction has access to all of the usual resolver arguments (
parent,
args,
contextValue, and
info).
- An important requirement for any
subscribefunction is that it should return an
AsyncIteratortype.
Up next
Nearly there! Let's wrap up our
publish call and pass along the actual data we want our subscription to return.
Share your questions and comments about this lesson
This course is currently in
You'll need a GitHub account to post below. Don't have one? Post in our Odyssey forum instead.