Using withFilter

Overview

There's one problem with our current setup—and you might not have noticed it unless you tried sending messages to a different conversation.

In this lesson, we will:

Learn about the withFilter utility

Limit subscription message events to the conversation they belong to

Filtering subscription events

Let's take a closer look at the problem by setting up our database with a second conversation.

In Sandbox, run the following mutation. We'll provide a different recipientId than the one we've been using.

mutation CreateConversation ( $recipientId : ID ! ) { createConversation ( recipientId : $recipientId ) { id createdAt } } Copy

And in the Variables panel:

{ "recipientId" : "brise" } Copy

Finally, make sure your Headers tab includes the following:

Authorization: Bearer eves Copy

When we run the mutation, we should see that a new conversation was created! Great. Now let's query for all the conversations that our currently authenticated user is a participant in. Keeping the same Authorization header, run the following query.

query GetConversations { conversations { id createdAt messages { text } } } Copy

When you run the operation, you should see that your user is a participant in at least two conversations (more if you already ran this mutation!). But so far, just one of our conversations should contain messages.

http://localhost:4000

Pro tip: To reset your database, you can delete the dev.db file in your messages server, and then run npx prisma migrate dev . This will revert the database to contain just one conversation.

Okay: time to highlight the problem. We are going to subscribe to one conversation ( "wardy-eves-chat" ), but send messages to the other conversation ( "eves-brise-chat" ).

Let's set up our operations. Make sure that you're including the same Authorization header on both tabs.

In the first tab, the subscription operation.

subscription SubscribeToMessagesInConversation ( $listenForMessageInConversationId : ID ! ) { listenForMessageInConversation ( id : $listenForMessageInConversationId ) { text sentTime } } Copy

And in the Variables panel:

Variables { "listenForMessageInConversationId" : "wardy-eves-chat" } Copy

Fire off that operation—we should see that it's running now in the lower corner of the Response panel.

Now, onto the second operation: open up a new tab, and we'll paste in our mutation.

mutation SendMessageToConversation ( $message : NewMessageInput ! ) { sendMessage ( message : $message ) { id text sentTo { id name } } } Copy

This time, we'll update the conversationId in our Variables panel to point to the other conversation.

Variables { "message" : { "conversationId" : "eves-brise-chat" , "text" : "You shouldn't be seeing me in the subscription..." } } Copy

Send off that mutation, and... uh oh! We sent a message to one conversation, but it ended up in our subscription for another! 😱 Okay, so how do we fix this?

http://localhost:4000

withFilter

We get another helpful utility from the graphql-subscriptions library called withFilter . We can use withFilter to make sure that each subscriber gets only the data it needs.

withFilter takes in two arguments: a function that returns an AsyncIterator (just like what we have now!), and a filtering function.

subscribe : withFilter ( asyncIteratorFunction , filteringFunction ) ;

Zooming into the filtering function, we'll have access to a few parameters: payload , variables , context , and info (we won't be using the last two).

The payload is what gets passed into our subscribe function when an event gets published; it's the object of data that our mutation is sending. In our case, that's the new message submitted with the "NEW_MESSAGE_SENT" event.

The variables parameter refers to the arguments defined in for the subscription field in our schema. If we flip back to our schema file, we can see that Subscription.listenForMessageInConversation takes in an id field that refers to the conversation ID.

Let's see withFilter in action!

Using withFilter

Open up the Subscription.ts resolver file and import withFilter at the top.

resolvers/Subscription.ts import { withFilter } from "graphql-subscriptions" ; Copy

Next, we'll jump down to our subscribe line. We'll wrap the current function with a call to withFilter .

listenForMessageInConversation : { subscribe : withFilter ( ( _ , __ , { pubsub } ) => { return { [ Symbol . asyncIterator ] : ( ) => pubsub . asyncIterator ( [ "NEW_MESSAGE_SENT" ] ) , } ; } ) , } Copy

TypeScript will help us out immediately with a large error: withFilter expects two arguments, but we've only provided one. Let's take care of that second argument, our filtering function next. Look for the closing bracket of the subscribe function, and let's add a comma and a new line. On that new line, we'll place an empty arrow function.

subscribe : withFilter ( ( _ , __ , { pubsub } ) => { return { [ Symbol . asyncIterator ] : ( ) => pubsub . asyncIterator ( [ "NEW_MESSAGE_SENT" ] ) , } ; } , ( ) => { } ) , Copy

This is our filtering function. It's where we'll place all of our logic to determine if the conversation a message has been sent to matches the conversation our subscription is listening to. Let's access the payload and variables parameters here.

The filtering function ( payload , variables ) => { } ; Copy

Let's start with variables . This contains all of the variables that were sent with our original subscription operation. In this case, we have access to the conversation ID, denoted as id . We can destructure variables for its id property.

( payload , { id } ) => { } ; Copy

Next up, the payload . We'll need to retrieve the conversation ID for that particular message.

If we jump back out to Mutation.ts , in our sendMessage resolver, we'll see that our publish call doesn't actually pass along anything about the conversation ID the message is sent to. We just see message details here, and for an important reason: the data that we convey to our listenForMessageInConversation field needs to look exactly like the Message type it expects to return.

await pubsub . publish ( "NEW_MESSAGE_SENT" , { listenForMessageInConversation : { id , text : messageText , sentFrom , sentTo , sentTime , } , } ) ;

But we do have access to the conversation ID the message is being sent to; we pull that detail out of the message input at the top of the sendMessage resolver as conversationId .

sendMessage : async ( _ , { message } , { dataSources , pubsub , userId } ) => { const { conversationId , text } = message ; } ,

We need to somehow get this conversationId into our filtering function; but we can't put it inside the listenForMessageInConversation object we return.

Instead, we need to put it outside of that object, as a new property.

await pubsub . publish ( "NEW_MESSAGE_SENT" , { listenForMessageInConversation : { id , text : messageText , sentFrom , sentTo , sentTime , } , conversationId , } ) ; Copy

This successfully includes the conversationId on the payload object (but not as a property on the Message that is piped into our listenForMessageInConversation resolver)!

So back in our filtering function, in resolvers/Subscription.ts , we can now destructure the payload object for the conversationId property we just added to it.

And finally we'll add the code to check for equality between the conversationId and the id .

export const Subscription : Resolvers = { Subscription : { listenForMessageInConversation : { subscribe : withFilter ( ( _ , __ , { pubsub } ) => { return { [ Symbol . asyncIterator ] : ( ) => pubsub . asyncIterator ( [ "NEW_MESSAGE_SENT" ] ) , } ; } , ( { conversationId } , { id } ) => { return conversationId === id ; } ) , } , } , } ; Copy

If your resolver looks like the code snippet above, you probably see a TypeScript error at this time. This is because the change we made (getting around the known bug of mismatched types between libraries) to return an AsyncIterator type is now no longer compatible with the withFilter function we've just added.

We have two options here. Our code works as is, but to keep it the way it is, we'd need to add a //@ts-ignore flag just above the error to get it to go away.

Option 1 subscribe : withFilter ( ( _ , __ , { pubsub } ) => { return pubsub . asyncIterator ( [ "NEW_MESSAGE_SENT" ] ) ; } , ( { conversationId } , { id } ) => { return conversationId === id ; } ) , Copy

Otherwise, we can retool the format of our subscribe function just a little bit and have the same effect. Check out the collapsible below if you're interested in what that looks like.

Show code for Option 2 subscribe : ( _ , { id } , { pubsub } ) => ( { [ Symbol . asyncIterator ] : withFilter ( ( ) => pubsub . asyncIterator ( [ "NEW_MESSAGE_SENT" ] ) , ( { conversationId } ) => { return conversationId === id } ) } ) Copy

Subgraphs and rover dev still running? Let's try it out again!

Show code for Subscription.ts import { Resolvers } from "../__generated__/resolvers-types" ; import { withFilter } from "graphql-subscriptions" ; export const Subscription : Resolvers = { Subscription : { listenForMessageInConversation : { subscribe : withFilter ( ( _ , __ , { pubsub } ) => { return pubsub . asyncIterator ( [ "NEW_MESSAGE_SENT" ] ) ; } , ( { conversationId } , { id } ) => { return conversationId === id ; } ) , } , } , } ; Copy

Testing in Explorer

Back in Explorer, let's run through those operations again.

In the first tab, the subscription operation.

subscription SubscribeToMessagesInConversation ( $listenForMessageInConversationId : ID ! ) { listenForMessageInConversation ( id : $listenForMessageInConversationId ) { text sentTime } } Copy

And in the Variables panel:

Variables { "listenForMessageInConversationId" : "wardy-eves-chat" } Copy

Subscription running? Good. Let's send a message to the same conversation.

mutation SendMessageToConversation ( $message : NewMessageInput ! ) { sendMessage ( message : $message ) { id text sentTo { id name } } } Copy

This time, we'll update the conversationId in our Variables panel to point to the other conversation.

Variables { "message" : { "conversationId" : "wardy-eves-chat" , "text" : "I'm a valid message!" } } Copy

http://localhost:4000

Now tweak the conversation ID in your mutation operation. Rather than wardy-eves-chat , let's send a message to eves-brise-chat .

Variables { "message" : { "conversationId" : "eves-brise-chat" , "text" : "Shhh, I shouldn't show up in the subscription!" } } Copy

And we'll see that this message, directed at a different conversation, no longer arrives in our subscription!

http://localhost:4000

Practice

What problem can the withFilter utility help us solve? It allows us to provide a filtering function to determine whether an event should be issued to a subscription. It ensures that all events are transmitted to the subscription, regardless of operation variables. It keeps our resolvers thin and focused. It replaces authentication and authorization in our graph. Submit

Key takeaways

The withFilter utility lets us limit which events pass through to our subscription . We can define a filtering function that takes into account the payload of an event, along with variables passed to the subscription operation , to make sure that we're only transmitting valid events.

There is a known bug in mismatched library typings that causes TypeScript errors in our subscribe function. But we have a couple options around this! Apply the // @ts-ignore comment above the error, or check out the reworked subscribe function in the collapsible above.

