Using withFilter

Overview
There's one problem with our current setup—and you might not have noticed it unless you tried sending messages to a different conversation.
In this lesson, we will:
- Learn about the
withFilterutility
- Limit subscription message events to the conversation they belong to
Filtering subscription events
Let's take a closer look at the problem by setting up our database with a second conversation.
In Sandbox, run the following mutation. We'll provide a different
recipientId than the one we've been using.
mutation CreateConversation($recipientId: ID!) {createConversation(recipientId: $recipientId) {idcreatedAt}}
And in the Variables panel:
{"recipientId": "brise"}
Finally, make sure your Headers tab includes the following:
Authorization: Bearer eves
When we run the mutation, we should see that a new conversation was created! Great. Now let's query for all the conversations that our currently authenticated user is a participant in. Keeping the same
Authorization header, run the following query.
query GetConversations {conversations {idcreatedAtmessages {text}}}
When you run the operation, you should see that your user is a participant in at least two conversations (more if you already ran this mutation!). But so far, just one of our conversations should contain messages.
Pro tip: To reset your database, you can delete the
dev.db file in your
messages server, and then run
npx prisma migrate dev. This will revert the database to contain just one conversation.
Okay: time to highlight the problem. We are going to subscribe to one conversation (
"wardy-eves-chat"), but send messages to the other conversation (
"eves-brise-chat").
Let's set up our operations. Make sure that you're including the same
Authorization header on both tabs.
In the first tab, the subscription operation.
subscription SubscribeToMessagesInConversation($listenForMessageInConversationId: ID!) {listenForMessageInConversation(id: $listenForMessageInConversationId) {textsentTime}}
And in the Variables panel:
{"listenForMessageInConversationId": "wardy-eves-chat"}
Fire off that operation—we should see that it's running now in the lower corner of the Response panel.
Now, onto the second operation: open up a new tab, and we'll paste in our mutation.
mutation SendMessageToConversation($message: NewMessageInput!) {sendMessage(message: $message) {idtextsentTo {idname}}}
This time, we'll update the
conversationId in our Variables panel to point to the other conversation.
{"message": {"conversationId": "eves-brise-chat","text": "You shouldn't be seeing me in the subscription..."}}
Send off that mutation, and... uh oh! We sent a message to one conversation, but it ended up in our subscription for another! 😱 Okay, so how do we fix this?
withFilter
We get another helpful utility from the
graphql-subscriptions library called
withFilter. We can use
withFilter to make sure that each subscriber gets only the data it needs.
withFilter takes in two arguments: a function that returns an
AsyncIterator (just like what we have now!), and a filtering function.
subscribe: withFilter(asyncIteratorFunction, filteringFunction);
Zooming into the filtering function, we'll have access to a few parameters:
payload,
variables,
context, and
info (we won't be using the last two).
The
payload is what gets passed into our
subscribe function when an event gets published; it's the object of data that our mutation is sending. In our case, that's the new message submitted with the
"NEW_MESSAGE_SENT" event.
The
variables parameter refers to the arguments defined in for the subscription field in our schema. If we flip back to our schema file, we can see that
Subscription.listenForMessageInConversation takes in an
id field that refers to the conversation ID.
Let's see
withFilter in action!
Using
withFilter
Open up the
Subscription.ts resolver file and import
withFilter at the top.
import { withFilter } from "graphql-subscriptions";
Next, we'll jump down to our
subscribe line. We'll wrap the current function with a call to
withFilter.
listenForMessageInConversation: {subscribe: withFilter((_, __, { pubsub }) => {return {[Symbol.asyncIterator]: () => pubsub.asyncIterator(["NEW_MESSAGE_SENT"]),};}),}
TypeScript will help us out immediately with a large error:
withFilter expects two arguments, but we've only provided one. Let's take care of that second argument, our filtering function next. Look for the closing bracket of the subscribe function, and let's add a comma and a new line. On that new line, we'll place an empty arrow function.
subscribe: withFilter((_, __, { pubsub }) => {return {[Symbol.asyncIterator]: () => pubsub.asyncIterator(["NEW_MESSAGE_SENT"]),};},() => {}),
This is our filtering function. It's where we'll place all of our logic to determine if the conversation a message has been sent to matches the conversation our subscription is listening to. Let's access the
payload and
variables parameters here.
(payload, variables) => {// return true if message conversation === subscription conversation// otherwise, return false!};
Let's start with
variables. This contains all of the variables that were sent with our original subscription operation. In this case, we have access to the conversation ID, denoted as
id. We can destructure
variables for its
id property.
(payload, { id }) => {// return true if message conversation === id// otherwise, return false!};
Next up, the
payload. We'll need to retrieve the conversation ID for that particular message.
If we jump back out to
Mutation.ts, in our
sendMessage resolver, we'll see that our
publish call doesn't actually pass along anything about the conversation ID the message is sent to. We just see message details here, and for an important reason: the data that we convey to our
listenForMessageInConversation field needs to look exactly like the
Message type it expects to return.
// Issue new message event for subscriptionawait pubsub.publish("NEW_MESSAGE_SENT", {listenForMessageInConversation: {id,text: messageText,sentFrom,sentTo,sentTime,},});
But we do have access to the conversation ID the message is being sent to; we pull that detail out of the
message input at the top of the
sendMessage resolver as
conversationId.
sendMessage: async (_, { message }, { dataSources, pubsub, userId }) => {const { conversationId, text } = message;// other mutation logic},
We need to somehow get this
conversationId into our filtering function; but we can't put it inside the
listenForMessageInConversation object we return.
Instead, we need to put it outside of that object, as a new property.
// Issue new message event for subscriptionawait pubsub.publish("NEW_MESSAGE_SENT", {listenForMessageInConversation: {id,text: messageText,sentFrom,sentTo,sentTime,},conversationId,});
This successfully includes the
conversationId on the
payload object (but not as a property on the
Message that is piped into our
listenForMessageInConversation resolver)!
So back in our filtering function, in
resolvers/Subscription.ts, we can now destructure the
payload object for the
conversationId property we just added to it.
And finally we'll add the code to check for equality between the
conversationId and the
id.
export const Subscription: Resolvers = {Subscription: {listenForMessageInConversation: {subscribe: withFilter((_, __, { pubsub }) => {return {[Symbol.asyncIterator]: () =>pubsub.asyncIterator(["NEW_MESSAGE_SENT"]),};},({ conversationId }, { id }) => {// conversationId from payload, id from subscription operationreturn conversationId === id;}),},},};
If your resolver looks like the code snippet above, you probably see a TypeScript error at this time. This is because the change we made (getting around the known bug of mismatched types between libraries) to return an
AsyncIterator type is now no longer compatible with the
withFilter function we've just added.
We have two options here. Our code works as is, but to keep it the way it is, we'd need to add a
//@ts-ignore flag just above the error to get it to go away.
// @ts-ignoresubscribe: withFilter((_, __, { pubsub }) => {return pubsub.asyncIterator(["NEW_MESSAGE_SENT"]);},({ conversationId }, { id }) => {return conversationId === id;}),
Otherwise, we can retool the format of our
subscribe function just a little bit and have the same effect. Check out the collapsible below if you're interested in what that looks like.
Subgraphs and
rover dev still running? Let's try it out again!
Testing in Explorer
Back in Explorer, let's run through those operations again.
In the first tab, the subscription operation.
subscription SubscribeToMessagesInConversation($listenForMessageInConversationId: ID!) {listenForMessageInConversation(id: $listenForMessageInConversationId) {textsentTime}}
And in the Variables panel:
{"listenForMessageInConversationId": "wardy-eves-chat"}
Subscription running? Good. Let's send a message to the same conversation.
mutation SendMessageToConversation($message: NewMessageInput!) {sendMessage(message: $message) {idtextsentTo {idname}}}
This time, we'll update the
conversationId in our Variables panel to point to the other conversation.
{"message": {"conversationId": "wardy-eves-chat","text": "I'm a valid message!"}}
Now tweak the conversation ID in your mutation operation. Rather than
wardy-eves-chat, let's send a message to
eves-brise-chat.
{"message": {"conversationId": "eves-brise-chat","text": "Shhh, I shouldn't show up in the subscription!"}}
And we'll see that this message, directed at a different conversation, no longer arrives in our subscription!
Practice
withFilter utility help us solve?
Key takeaways
- The
withFilterutility lets us limit which events pass through to our subscription. We can define a filtering function that takes into account the
payloadof an event, along with
variablespassed to the subscription operation, to make sure that we're only transmitting valid events.
- There is a known bug in mismatched library typings that causes TypeScript errors in our
subscribefunction. But we have a couple options around this! Apply the
// @ts-ignorecomment above the error, or check out the reworked
subscribefunction in the collapsible above.
Up next
We've limited our subscription to transmit only those messages that belong to the conversation we're subscribed to. That's great! Right now, we're still a bit siloed: all of our work has been in the
messages subgraph. Up next, let's harness the power of the supergraph.
Share your questions and comments about this lesson
This course is currently in
You'll need a GitHub account to post below. Don't have one? Post in our Odyssey forum instead.