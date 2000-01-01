Overview

In this course, we'll dive into subscriptions and see how we can enable them as part of our federated graph.

We'll start by exploring how to define subscriptions in SDL (Schema Definition Language). We'll talk about the requirements for realtime data in GraphQL, along with the two subscription methods the router supports: WebSockets and HTTP callbacks. Then we'll dive deeper into callbacks, implementing real-time data capabilities in our graph. Finally, we'll take things even further with some cool optimizations and federated graph features.

Ready to jump in? Let's go!

What we're building

As we learn and practice these subscription concepts, we'll bring them into our course project: Airlock.

Airlock is an intergalactic trip booking app: a resource we can use to find a cool place to stay in the wide open universe.

In this course, we'll equip our app with real-time data capabilities. First, we'll wire up a chat feature that uses federated subscriptions. Then, we'll power up our subscription operation with data from across our federated graph.

Let's get everything ready so we can start building.

Project setup

To follow along with the course, you will need the following:

Prerequisite knowledge

We assume that you are familiar with GraphQL concepts like types, queries, and mutations, as well as the basics of federation. Check out our other courses, Intro to GraphQL TypeScript and Federation with TypeScript & Apollo if you need a refresher.

You should also be familiar with TypeScript programming concepts.

Code editor or IDE

We're using VS Code.

Many popular IDEs offer plugins that enable GraphQL syntax highlighting. For VS Code, we recommend the GraphQL: Syntax Highlighting extension.

Clone the repository

Let's get our code set up. Run the command below to clone the project repository.

git clone https://github.com/apollographql-education/odyssey-federated-subscriptions.git Copy

Running the project

Our project repository consists of three directories: accounts , messages , and router . We'll set up our router in an upcoming lesson, so for now we'll install dependencies and run the accounts and messages subgraphs.

In a terminal window, navigate to the accounts directory and run the following command to install dependencies:

accounts npm install Copy

And then the command to start up the subgraph server:

accounts npm run dev Copy

Then we'll open up a new terminal window and do the same for the messages subgraph! With both subgraphs running ( accounts on port 4002 , messages on 4001 ), we're good to go.

Learn more: How are these subgraphs set up? Each of our subgraph servers is written in TypeScript with Apollo Server. They were bootstrapped from the Rover template subgraph-typescript-apollo-server , which gives us all the TypeScript and Apollo Server dependencies out of the box—so we can forget about boilerplate and focus on making something new! Both accounts and messages are equipped with a Prisma database, but you won't need to do anything special to set it up!

Rover setup

Rover is Apollo's command line interface (CLI) tool that helps developers work with graphs and interact with GraphOS. It's a handy and versatile tool that can be used for both local development and CI/CD.

In upcoming lessons, we'll use Rover to validate our local changes before we publish them.

Instructions to install and authenticate Rover Open up a terminal and run the install command that suits your computer's environment: For Linux / Mac OS: curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/latest | sh Copy For Windows PowerShell installer iwr 'https://rover.apollo.dev/win/latest' | iex Copy Note: You can find other installation methods in the Apollo documentation. Verify that the installation completed successfully by running rover anywhere in the terminal. If it outputs a list of options and subcommands for using Rover, great! The CLI is installed and ready to go. Next, let's authenticate it with a personal API key. In GraphOS Studio, click on your profile picture, then Personal Settings. Click API Keys. Click Create new key. https://github.com Give it a name, like "Local Dev". Copy your key - you won't be able to see it again! In a terminal, run: rover config auth Copy Then paste in your API key (you won't be able to see it physically in the terminal). To check if it worked, run: rover config whoami Copy And you should see your profile information displayed. You're all set!

Sign up for an Apollo GraphOS account with an Enterprise or GraphOS Trial plan

This course requires an Apollo account with an Enterprise or GraphOS Trial plan. You can still follow along if your organization is on a different plan, but you won't be able to complete certain hands-on tasks. You can also test out this functionality by signing up for a free trial.

Creating a supergraph

Finally, let's create a supergraph in GraphOS. We'll need these (enterprise) graph's credentials to work with subscriptions in our local environment.

Check your plan: Part of this course covers the self-hosted GraphOS Router, which requires an Enterprise or GraphOS Trial plan. You can still follow along if your organization is on a different plan, but you won't be able to complete certain hands-on tasks. You can also test out this functionality by signing up for a free trial.

Open a new browser window and go to GraphOS Studio. If you haven't created a graph in Studio before now, you'll be prompted to do so. Otherwise, we can create a new graph by clicking the + Create New Graph button in the upper right corner of the dashboard. studio.apollographql.com We'll give our graph a descriptive title, keep the default settings for Graph Architecture as "Supergraph", then click Next. studio.apollographql.com If you don't see the modal above, you may be on the wrong plan. Check your plan: Part of this course covers the self-hosted GraphOS Router, which requires an Enterprise or GraphOS Trial plan. You can still follow along if your organization is on a different plan, but you won't be able to complete certain hands-on tasks. You can also test out this functionality by signing up for a free trial. We should now see a modal with options for publishing a schema.

studio.apollographql.com

Saving our graph credentials

To run our supergraph locally, we'll need two values:

APOLLO_KEY : Your graph 's API key, used to interact with a single graph in GraphOS . It starts with something like service:your-graph-name .

single APOLLO_GRAPH_REF : The graph ref erence (or graph ref) for our supergraph . A graph ref starts with the graph's ID, followed by an @ symbol, followed by the graph variant .

We'll use these values every time we run the router, so we'll store them in our project's router directory, in a new file called .env . Let's add that now.

📦 router ┣ 📄 router-config.yaml ┣ 📄 supergraph.yaml ┗ 📄 .env

Note: We've provided a couple of configuration files here in the router directory; they contain some boilerplate that we'll get to later in the course.

Next, we'll locate the values we need to save.

Go back to the configuration options in Studio that appeared after you created your supergraph. Make sure you're on the Schema Document tab.

First, make sure that the Supergraph Pipeline Track dropdown is set to Federation 2.8 Supergraph. This specifies that our supergraph should be built using the latest features of Apollo Federation. studio.apollographql.com Below, take a little peek at the command for publishing a subgraph schema. This shows how we can use Rover to publish our subgraphs from the command line. We'll run this command closer to the end of the course, but for now we can focus on the APOLLO_KEY value included here. APOLLO_KEY = your-graphs-apollo-key \ rover subgraph publish your-graph-name@current \ --name products --schema ./products-schema.graphql \ --routing-url http://products.prod.svc.cluster.local:4001/graphql Click on the eye icon on the code block to reveal the full value of APOLLO_KEY . Copy APOLLO_KEY and its value into your project's .env file. We'll need it for the next step, and won't have access to the same key again through Studio. studio.apollographql.com .env APOLLO_KEY=your-unique-apollo-api-key Now let's go back to Studio to get our graph ref. The value we're looking for appears in the same code block, directly after the rover subgraph publish part of the command. We'll save this value as an environment variable as well, but we can access it anytime from our graph's home page. studio.apollographql.com APOLLO_KEY = your-graphs-apollo-key \ rover subgraph publish your-graph-name@current \ --name products --schema ./products-schema.graphql \ --routing-url http://products.prod.svc.cluster.local:4001/graphql Learn more: current and other graph variants Our graph ref references our supergraph's current variant, which is created by default. A variant represents a different environment where the supergraph runs. For example, we could have a variant for staging or pre-production, a common environment where we can test our schema changes before they go live. We could have another variant for production, which our real-life clients could use.

Great! Your .env file should now have both values for APOLLO_KEY and APOLLO_GRAPH_REF .

.env APOLLO_KEY=your-unique-apollo-api-key APOLLO_GRAPH_REF=your-graph-name@current

