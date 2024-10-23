Odyssey

Federated subscriptions with TypeScript & Apollo Server

Learn about using subscriptions in a federated architecture. We'll explore two subscription protocols (WebSockets and HTTP callbacks) with Apollo Router, Apollo Server, and TypeScript.

  • Updated Oct 23, 2024
  • 9 lessons

What you'll learn

  • How subscriptions work in a federated architecture

  • Using websockets to enable subscriptions with Apollo Router

  • Using HTTP callbacks to enable subscriptions with Apollo Router

  • Propagating subscription changes throughout the graph using the router

Prerequisites

  • Basic TypeScript programming knowledge
  • Intro to GraphQL with TypeScript & Apollo Server
  • Federation with TypeScript & Apollo Server

Liz Hennessy

  • tasks
  • fill in the blank activities
  • multiple choice questions

    • code challenges
    • videos

