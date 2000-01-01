Overview

Let's start to bring our subscription operations to life. We'll start by adding our Subscription type, and finish by running our supergraph locally with rover dev .

In this lesson, we will:

Introduce the Subscription type in the messages subgraph

Add a corresponding Mutation field to send a new message

Launch our supergraph with rover dev

Save the operations we'll use throughout the course

The chat feature and the schema

Before we write our resolver logic, let's walk through exactly how we want our chat feature to work.

To enable realtime communication between guest and host, we have a few considerations.

We'd first need to create a conversation for all of our messages to go to. Next, we'd need a way to send a message to a particular conversation. We also need a way to subscribe to messages in a particular conversation (so we're notified whenever a new message is sent!)

It's clear that we need to add some new types and fields to our schema to support this feature. This is a course about subscriptions, so let's start with the Subscription type!

Adding the Subscription type

Open up the messages directory, and navigate to the schema.graphql file in the src folder.

Our schema needs an operation that will enable us to listen for messages in a particular conversation. We'll define this as our new Subscription type's very first field—so make some room in the file and add the following code.

messages/src/schema.graphql type Subscription { listenForMessageInConversation ( id : ID ! ) : Message } Copy

As we discussed in the last lesson, this field accepts an id for the conversation it's listening to. With each new event, it returns the Message that was sent to the conversation. (Or, at least, that's what we'll wire up this field to do! For now, we're still missing the resolver logic.)

That's it for the Subscription type—but we're not done with our schema just yet.

Adding the new Mutation field

Next, find the Mutation type in schema.graphql . Right now you'll see it has just one field: createConversation . This field accepts a recipientId and returns a new Conversation (between whoever is logged in, and that recipient).

schema.graphql type Mutation { createConversation ( recipientId : ID ! ) : Conversation }

We've already got a way to create a conversation; now we need a way to send new messages to it! For that we'll need a new Mutation field.

Let's add a new field called sendMessage .

type Mutation { createConversation ( recipientId : ID ! ) : Conversation sendMessage } Copy

We'll need to send some data along when we call this field, so we'll provide an argument called message . Rather than setting it as a Message type, however, we'll make use of the NewMessageInput type located further down in our schema. This lets us specify both text as well as conversationId so that the message we send ends up in the right place. And let's be sure to make our NewMessageInput non-nullable—no empty messages allowed!

sendMessage ( message : NewMessageInput ! ) Copy

Finally, for our field's return type, we'll just return the Message that we created.

sendMessage ( message : NewMessageInput ! ) : Message Copy

Show code for schema.graphql extend schema @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.8" , import : [ "@key" ] ) type Query { conversations : [ Conversation ] conversation ( recipientId : ID ! ) : Conversation } type Mutation { createConversation ( recipientId : ID ! ) : Conversation sendMessage ( message : NewMessageInput ! ) : Message } type Subscription { listenForMessageInConversation ( id : ID ! ) : Message } type Conversation { id : ID ! messages : [ Message ] createdAt : String ! } type Message { id : ID ! text : String ! sentFrom : User ! sentTo : User ! sentTime : String } input NewMessageInput { text : String ! conversationId : String ! } type User @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! } Copy

Note: You can learn more about the input type, as well as other GraphQL types and features in Side Quest: Intermediate Schema Design.

Booting up rover dev

Our schema is all set, but we still haven't actually gotten our graph up and running. We're in development mode, so let's try things out locally. The Rover CLI gives us a way of doing just that: with the rover dev command.

With rover dev , we can feed in the data about our locally running subgraphs. Rover takes care of booting up a local router, which we can then execute operations against. It's everything we need to validate the types, fields, and logic we add to our graph.

Note: As we mentioned, rover dev is a great tool for development. It's important that you do not run this command in production!

We're going to provide Rover with a configuration file that tells it where to find our running subgraphs and read their schemas.

Good news—this configuration file already exists inside our router directory! Jump in there, and let's open up supergraph.yaml .

📦 router ┣ 📄 router-config.yaml ┣ 📄 supergraph.yaml ┗ 📄 .env

Here's what's inside:

supergraph.yaml federation_version : =2.8.0 subgraphs : accounts : routing_url : http : //localhost : 4002 schema : file : ../accounts/src/schema.graphql messages : routing_url : http : //localhost : 4001 schema : file : ../messages/src/schema.graphql Copy

It's just a few lines, but this file tells Rover exactly how to run and where to find the subgraphs to compose into a supergraph. We've provided the details for both accounts and messages : where they're running, and the relative path to their schema file.

Learn more: Other options for rover dev You don't need all of your subgraphs running locally to use rover dev ! You can also introspect a remote subgraph's schema by providing its URL, or pull information directly from the graph registry if you already have a supergraph up and running on GraphOS. Check out the official rover dev documentation for more details.

The rover dev command

To run rover dev , we'll need to first provide our graph credentials: this is what connects Rover to our Studio organization and the graph we created in the first lesson of this course. You'll need both of the values we stored in router/.env .

Let's open up a terminal to the router directory and build out our command.

Terminal in router directory APOLLO_KEY="..." \ APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="..." \ rover dev \ --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml Copy

Make sure you swap in your unique values for both APOLLO_KEY and APOLLO_GRAPH_REF .

This command first connects Rover to our graph in Studio and determines that we have Enterprise permissions. Next, it boots up the rover dev process, and feeds in the supergraph.yaml file we wrote as the configuration that Rover should use when composing a local supergraph.

When you run this command, you should see a bunch of output in the terminal:

supergraph config loaded successfully downloading the 'supergraph' plugin from https://rover.apollo.dev/tar/supergraph/x86_64-apple-darwin/v2.8.0 warning: Do not run this command in production! It is intended for local development only. ==> Watching /messages/src/schema.graphql for changes ==> Watching /accounts/accounts.graphql for changes WARN: telemetry.instrumentation.spans.mode is currently set to 'deprecated', either explicitly or via defaulting. Set telemetry.instrumentation.spans.mode explicitly in your router.yaml to 'spec_compliant' for log and span attributes that follow OpenTelemetry semantic conventions. This option will be defaulted to 'spec_compliant' in a future release and eventually removed altogether ==> your supergraph is running! head to http://localhost:4000 to query your supergraph successfully composed with version =2.8.0

Great! Let's open up http://localhost:4000 in the browser where the router is running.

http://localhost:4000

This places us in the Sandbox Explorer; it's a development environment where we can build operations and run them against our supergraph.

Testing out the supergraph

Our graph is up and running! And because our database has been pre-seeded with some data, we can run a few operations to test it out.

Try the following operation:

An operation to get the currently logged in user query GetMe { me { id name profileDescription lastActiveTime isLoggedIn } } Copy

If you run this operation as-is, you'll see an error in the Response panel. This is because we actually need to be authenticated first.

http://localhost:4000

We can fix this by clicking on the Headers tab, located on the window at the bottom of the Operation panel. Next, we'll click on the New Header button.

This gives us a space where we can define a header key and value.

http://localhost:4000

To satisfy our accounts subgraph, we need to provide a header called Authorization and a value of Bearer <TOKEN> .

Configuring our header

Let's add our header now: we'll stick with a user ID we know is in our database: eves .

http://localhost:4000

Authorization: Bearer eves Copy

Pro tip: Click the little file and pencil icon next to + New Header. Here you can simply copy and paste your headers into place, and they'll be reformatted in the Headers tab automatically!

But if we run this operation... we'll still see the same error. This is because we're sending our query directly to the router running through rover dev ; and the router doesn't automatically propagate headers to the underlying subgraphs.

We need to provide specific instruction about which headers it should pass along, and which subgraphs it should pass them to! Fortunately, our project already includes this configuration in our router/router-config.yaml file (take a peek if you're curious). We just need to revise our rover dev command to include it.

Show code for router-config.yaml supergraph : listen : 127.0.0.1 : 4000 include_subgraph_errors : all : true telemetry : instrumentation : spans : mode : spec_compliant headers : all : request : - propagate : named : "Authorization"

Stop the running rover dev process, and rerun the command, this time providing the --router-config flag shown below. We'll use this flag to specify the path to our router-config.yaml file.

APOLLO_KEY="..." \ APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="..." \ rover dev \ --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml \ --router-config router-config.yaml Copy

Unlike --supergraph-config (which stated where the Rover process could gather up all of our subgraph-specific details) this new --router-config flag applies specifically to the router process.

Now let's take that operation for a spin again. And we've got data!

http://localhost:4000

Saving operations

Next, let's write out the operations we'll use for the remainder of the course. Because we'll be using these operations over and over again, it's a good idea to save them in an operation collection.

The first will subscribe us to a particular conversation. Open up a new tab and paste the following operation.

subscription SubscribeToMessagesInConversation ( $listenForMessageInConversationId : ID ! ) { listenForMessageInConversation ( id : $listenForMessageInConversationId ) { text sentTime } } Copy

The second operation will send a new message to a given conversation. Open up another new tab and paste in the following operation.

mutation SendMessageToConversation ( $message : NewMessageInput ! ) { sendMessage ( message : $message ) { id text sentTo { id name } } } Copy

Just above each operation, you'll see a Save operation button.

http://localhost:4000

When you click this button, a modal appears prompting you to provide the operation name as well as the collection you want to save it to. We can click the Select a collection dropdown and choose Save to a new default Sandbox collection.

http://localhost:4000

Let's take a little time to save these operations. We can then access them again by clicking on the bookmark icon above the Documentation panel. This opens up all of our saved operation collections, where we can easily add them back to the Operation panel.

http://localhost:4000

Practice

Which of the following are benefits of using rover dev ? We can provide a configuration file that lets us customize which subgraph schemas rover dev composes into the supergraph. We can immediately publish changes to production. We can run a supergraph locally, allowing us to test out changes live in a development environment. Submit

Key takeaways

With rover dev , we can run a supergraph locally.

To configure the rover dev process, we can pass a configuration file using the --supergraph-config flag. This file contains details about the subgraphs that should be composed, as well as where each schema can be found or introspected.

We can provide a --router-config flag to the rover dev process to further customize how the locally-running router behaves.

Operation collections in Explorer allow us to define and save operations we'll need to access again in the future.

