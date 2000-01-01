Overview
We're missing the important message data our subscription is listening for. In this lesson, we will:
- Update our mutation resolver to pass along the payload data
- See our subscription in action
Passing along the
Message
Currently our mutation resolver is passing along an empty object (
{}) as the payload of each
"NEW_MESSAGE_SENT" event it publishes. Let's fix that.
Open up the
resolvers/Mutation.ts file. Inside the
sendMessage resolver, find the
pubsub.publish function and make some space in that second argument: the empty object.
await pubsub.publish("NEW_MESSAGE_SENT", {// TODO - pass along the actual submitted message!});
To convey data directly to our subscription resolver, we'll first specify the name of that
Subscription field:
listenForMessageInConversation. This is an object which will take some additional properties.
await pubsub.publish("NEW_MESSAGE_SENT", {listenForMessageInConversation: {},});
The properties inside this object will be exactly what our
Subscription.listenForMessageInConversation resolver will return for each new event. This is where the return type we defined in our schema comes in: we need to make sure that we pass along an object that matches the shape of our schema's
Message type.
Taking another look at the
Message type, we'll see exactly the properties we need to include. (We're omitting the field descriptions here for easier readability.)
type Message {id: ID!text: String!sentFrom: User!sentTo: User!sentTime: String}
Good news, we already have access to these properties in the
sendMessage resolver! At the top of the function, we can see that these properties are available and have already been destructured from the
dataSources.db.sendMessageToConversation call.
Let's pass them in now to our object.
await pubsub.publish("NEW_MESSAGE_SENT", {listenForMessageInConversation: {id,text: messageText,sentFrom,sentTo,sentTime,},});
Note that we're renaming the
messageText field to simply
text, to match the field name in the schema.
Testing the subscription
It's time to put our subscription to the test! First, make sure that both subgraphs and the
rover dev process are still running. Then jump over to http://localhost:4000.
If you saved your subscription operation at the start of the course, now's the time to access it in from your Operation Collection! Otherwise, copy and paste the operation below into the Explorer's Operation field.
subscription SubscribeToMessagesInConversation($listenForMessageInConversationId: ID!) {listenForMessageInConversation(id: $listenForMessageInConversationId) {textsentTime}}
And in the Variables panel:
{"listenForMessageInConversationId": "wardy-eves-chat"}
And in the Headers panel:
Authorization: Bearer eves
Submit the operation. At the bottom of the Response panel a new window labeled Subscriptions appears: we should see a green status indicator, along with a message that the router is listening for new events.
Next, let's open up a new operation tab. This time, we'll access our saved
SendMessageToConversation operation.
mutation SendMessageToConversation($message: NewMessageInput!) {sendMessage(message: $message) {idtextsentTo {idname}}}
Add the following to the Variables panel:
{"message": {"conversationId": "wardy-eves-chat","text": "I'm offering a discount of up to 60%!"}}
Finally, make sure that you're still passing along the correct values for your
Authorization header!
Authorization: Bearer eves
Submit the mutation and... data! We should see both the response from the mutation, as well as the new event in our Subscriptions panel! Our subscription is working!
Practice
sendMessage mutation is called, we use the server's
PubSub instance to call the
subscribe function, we use the server's
PubSub instance to call the
Drag items from this box to the blanks above
trigger
subscribe
publish
asyncIterator
metadata
payload
object
event name
destination
array
Key takeaways
- We can use the
PubSubmethod
publishto pass along the data that should arrive in
subscribefunctions listening for the same event. This data should match the return type we specified for our subscription field in the schema.
Up next
Our subscription is working! But we have some opportunities for optimization. Let's dive into those in the next lesson.
Share your questions and comments about this lesson
This course is currently in
You'll need a GitHub account to post below. Don't have one? Post in our Odyssey forum instead.