We're missing the important message data our subscription is listening for. In this lesson, we will:

Update our mutation resolver to pass along the payload data

See our subscription in action

Passing along the Message

Currently our mutation resolver is passing along an empty object ( {} ) as the payload of each "NEW_MESSAGE_SENT" event it publishes. Let's fix that.

Open up the resolvers/Mutation.ts file. Inside the sendMessage resolver, find the pubsub.publish function and make some space in that second argument: the empty object.

resolvers/Mutation.ts await pubsub . publish ( "NEW_MESSAGE_SENT" , { } ) ; Copy

To convey data directly to our subscription resolver, we'll first specify the name of that Subscription field: listenForMessageInConversation . This is an object which will take some additional properties.

await pubsub . publish ( "NEW_MESSAGE_SENT" , { listenForMessageInConversation : { } , } ) ; Copy

The properties inside this object will be exactly what our Subscription.listenForMessageInConversation resolver will return for each new event. This is where the return type we defined in our schema comes in: we need to make sure that we pass along an object that matches the shape of our schema's Message type.

Taking another look at the Message type, we'll see exactly the properties we need to include. (We're omitting the field descriptions here for easier readability.)

type Message { id : ID ! text : String ! sentFrom : User ! sentTo : User ! sentTime : String }

Good news, we already have access to these properties in the sendMessage resolver! At the top of the function, we can see that these properties are available and have already been destructured from the dataSources.db.sendMessageToConversation call.

Let's pass them in now to our object.

await pubsub . publish ( "NEW_MESSAGE_SENT" , { listenForMessageInConversation : { id , text : messageText , sentFrom , sentTo , sentTime , } , } ) ; Copy

Note that we're renaming the messageText field to simply text , to match the field name in the schema.

Show code for Mutation.ts import { Resolvers } from "../__generated__/resolvers-types" ; export const Mutation : Resolvers = { Mutation : { createConversation : async ( _ , { recipientId } , { dataSources , userId } ) => { return dataSources . db . createNewConversation ( { userId , recipientId } ) } , sendMessage : async ( _ , { message } , { dataSources , pubsub , userId } ) => { const { conversationId , text } = message ; const { id , text : messageText , sentFrom , sentTo , sentTime , ... messageAttributes } = await dataSources . db . sendMessageToConversation ( { conversationId , text , userId , } ) ; await pubsub . publish ( "NEW_MESSAGE_SENT" , { listenForMessageInConversation : { id , text : messageText , sentFrom , sentTo , sentTime , } , } ) ; return { id , text : messageText , sentFrom , sentTo , sentTime , ... messageAttributes , } ; } } } Copy

Show code for Subscription.ts import { Resolvers } from "../__generated__/resolvers-types" ; export const Subscription : Resolvers = { Subscription : { listenForMessageInConversation : { subscribe : ( _ , __ , { pubsub } ) => { return { [ Symbol . asyncIterator ] : ( ) => pubsub . asyncIterator ( [ "NEW_MESSAGE_SENT" ] ) } } } , } , } Copy

Testing the subscription

It's time to put our subscription to the test! First, make sure that both subgraphs and the rover dev process are still running. Then jump over to http://localhost:4000.

If you saved your subscription operation at the start of the course, now's the time to access it in from your Operation Collection! Otherwise, copy and paste the operation below into the Explorer's Operation field.

subscription SubscribeToMessagesInConversation ( $listenForMessageInConversationId : ID ! ) { listenForMessageInConversation ( id : $listenForMessageInConversationId ) { text sentTime } } Copy

And in the Variables panel:

Variables { "listenForMessageInConversationId" : "wardy-eves-chat" } Copy

And in the Headers panel:

Headers Authorization: Bearer eves Copy

Submit the operation. At the bottom of the Response panel a new window labeled Subscriptions appears: we should see a green status indicator, along with a message that the router is listening for new events.

http://localhost:4000

Next, let's open up a new operation tab. This time, we'll access our saved SendMessageToConversation operation.

mutation SendMessageToConversation ( $message : NewMessageInput ! ) { sendMessage ( message : $message ) { id text sentTo { id name } } } Copy

Add the following to the Variables panel:

Variables { "message" : { "conversationId" : "wardy-eves-chat" , "text" : "I'm offering a discount of up to 60%!" } } Copy

Finally, make sure that you're still passing along the correct values for your Authorization header!

Headers Authorization: Bearer eves Copy

Submit the mutation and... data! We should see both the response from the mutation, as well as the new event in our Subscriptions panel! Our subscription is working!

http://localhost:4000

Practice

Subscribing to data sendMessage mutation is called, we use the server's PubSub instance to call the subscribe function, we use the server's PubSub instance to call the Whenever ourmutation is called, we use the server'sinstance to call themethod. This method accepts two arguments: theand the. Inside ourfunction, we use the server'sinstance to call themethod. This method accepts anof event names whose payload should be iterated over and returned. Drag items from this box to the blanks above trigger

publish

asyncIterator

metadata

payload

object

event name

destination

array Submit

Key takeaways

We can use the PubSub method publish to pass along the data that should arrive in subscribe functions listening for the same event. This data should match the return type we specified for our subscription field in the schema.

