Create a supergraph with a self-hosted router in GraphOS

Publish a subgraph schema to the schema registry using the Rover CLI

Creating a graph in GraphOS Studio

Let's start by spinning up a new supergraph.

Open up a new browser window and go to GraphOS Studio .

Check your plan: Part of this course covers the self-hosted router, which requires a GraphOS Enterprise plan. You can still follow along if your organization is on a different plan, but you won’t be able to complete certain hands-on tasks. You can also test out this functionality by signing up for a free Enterprise trial.

If you haven't created a graph in Studio before now, you'll be prompted to do so.

https://studio.apollographql.com

Otherwise, we can create a new graph by clicking the + Create New Graph button in the upper right corner.

https://studio.apollographql.com

We'll give our graph a descriptive title (we've chosen the name "MusicMatcher"), keep the default settings for Graph Architecture as "Supergraph", then click Next.

https://studio.apollographql.com

If you don't see the graph modal above, you may be on the wrong plan.

We should now see a new modal with instructions for publishing our schema.

https://studio.apollographql.com

Publishing the soundtracks schema

To publish our soundtracks schema to our new graph, we'll use the Rover CLI. Rover lets us connect to our graph from the command line and publish schemas, but it needs a couple of pieces of data first:

APOLLO_KEY : Your graph 's API key, used to interact with a single graph in GraphOS . It starts with something like " service:your-graph-name" . Note that this is different from your personal API key, which we used to authenticate Rover in the first lesson, and grants you partial access to every graph in the organization you belong to.

single personal APOLLO_GRAPH_REF : The graph ref erence (or graph ref) for our supergraph , which we'll use to tell Rover where to publish our subgraph s. A graph ref starts with the graph's ID, followed by an @ symbol, followed by the graph variant .

We'll use these values again when we run the router, so we can store them in a new file we'll add to the router directory called .env .

Let's create that file now.

📦 Odyssey.MusicMatcher ┣ 📂 Router ┃ ┣ 📄 router-config.yaml ┃ ┣ 📄 .env

Storing variables

First, make sure that the Supergraph Pipeline Track dropdown is set to Federation 2.5 Supergraph. This specifies that our supergraph should be built using the same federation version as our schemas. The Apollo Federation Hot Chocolate subgraph we're using only supports 2.5 at this time. https://studio.apollographql.com Make sure you're on the Schema Document tab, not the Introspection tab. Below, take a little peek at the command for publishing a subgraph schema. We'll be running this command shortly, but for now, we're more interested in the APOLLO_KEY environment variable here. APOLLO_KEY = your-graphs-apollo-key \ rover subgraph publish your-graph-name@current \ --name products --schema ./products-schema.graphql \ --routing-url http://products.prod.svc.cluster.local:4001/graphql Copy Click on the eye icon on the code block to reveal the full value of APOLLO_KEY . Copy APOLLO_KEY and its value to your clipboard, then paste it into Router/.env . Router/.env APOLLO_KEY = your-graphs-apollo-key Copy Now let's go back to Studio to get our graph ref. The value we're looking for appears in the same code block, directly after the "rover subgraph publish" part of the command. We'll save this value as an environment variable as well, but we can access it anytime from our graph's home page. Router/.env APOLLO_KEY = your-graphs-apollo-key \ rover subgraph publish your-graph-name@current \ --name products --schema ./products-schema.graphql \ --routing-url http://products.prod.svc.cluster.local:4001/graphql Copy Learn more: current and other graph variants Our graph ref references our supergraph's current variant, which is created by default. A variant represents an environment where the supergraph runs. For example, we could have a variant for staging or pre-production, a common environment where we can test our schema changes before they go live. We could have another variant for production, which our real-life clients could use. To explore graph variants, how to create them, and how to make them public to the outside world, check out the GraphOS: Basics lesson, Sharing your supergraph. In your Router/.env file, add a new line and set your APOLLO_GRAPH_REF environment variable: Router/.env APOLLO_KEY = your-graphs-apollo-key APOLLO_GRAPH_REF = your-graph-name@current

Warning: For security, environment variables should never be committed to version control. For this reason, this project includes a .gitignore file which specifies that the .env file should be ignored when committing code changes to a repository.

We've got the values we need to publish our subgraph!

The rover subgraph publish command

Rover has a command ready to help us with this important task: rover subgraph publish . This command publishes the latest version of a single subgraph schema to the GraphOS schema registry.

rover subgraph publish < APOLLO_GRAPH_REF > \ --name < SUBGRAPH NAME > \ --schema < SCHEMA FILE PATH > \ --routing-url < ROUTING URL >

To use this command, we need the graph ref for the supergraph we want to publish to and the following command line options:

Option What is it? --name What we want to call our subgraph --schema The relative path to our subgraph's schema file --routing-url The URL where our subgraph runs (locally, for now)

Note: If your soundtracks server is not already running, boot it up now!

We'll fill in these options with the details of our soundtracks subgraph.

Bounce back to the terminal and make sure we're in the root directory for the project. Now let's type out the rover subgraph publish command, and paste in the value of our APOLLO_GRAPH_REF environment variable. For the name option, we'll pass in soundtracks . For the schema option, we'll pass the relative path to our schema.graphql file. And for the routing-url option, we'll pass in http://localhost:5059/graphql , where our server is running. rover subgraph publish < APOLLO_GRAPH_REF > \ --name soundtracks \ --schema schema.graphql \ --routing-url http://localhost:5059/graphql Copy Note: We've used the \ character in this command to improve legibility by putting each command-line option on its own line. If you choose to type the entire rover subgraph publish command on a single line, you don't need to include the \ . You'll see the following message: The host `localhost` is not routable via the public internet. Continuing the publish will make this subgraph reachable in local environments only. Would you still like to publish? [y/N] Type in y to allow it. We're in tutorial land and working in local environments for now! In a production environment, we would incorporate this command into CI/CD and deploy it to be accessible outside of our own computers. Note that you'll see this message after every subgraph schema publish command that points to a localhost URL. If all is well in the world, we should see a message confirming that the subgraph has been published and the supergraph has been updated!

Checking the results in GraphOS Studio

Let's go back to Studio and have a look at "See schema changes".

https://studio.apollographql.com

This takes us to a new page called Launches. A launch is the process that runs every time we make a change to our supergraph. We'll take a closer look at launches in an upcoming lesson.

https://studio.apollographql.com

For now let's click on the Schema tab in the sidebar.

Schema Reference

The Schema Reference page lets us see all the types and fields in our supergraph schema. That's right, even though we've only published one subgraph so far, we already have a supergraph schema!

https://studio.apollographql.com

We see that our supergraph's Query type includes the two fields: featuredPlaylists and playlist(id) . Each field is annotated with its description, any variables it requires, and which subgraph it belongs to.

Let's take a closer look at that supergraph schema. Click on the SDL tab at the top of the Schema page. Here we can see details about our published subgraphs, along with two additional schemas.

The API schema is the GraphQL API that gets exposed to your clients. It cleanly and logically represents the combination of your subgraph schemas. (We won't worry about this schema for now.)

https://studio.apollographql.com

The Supergraph schema is used by the router like a map, to define how incoming GraphQL operations can be divided up among the underlying subgraphs. We only have one at the moment, so all fields in an operation will be routed over to the soundtracks subgraph.

https://studio.apollographql.com

Practice

What does the rover subgraph publish command do? Retrieves schema information from the registry Pushes the latest version of a subgraph schema to GraphOS Creates a new GraphQL subgraph operation Starts a new GraphQL subgraph server Submit

Key takeaways

We can use the rover subgraph publish command from the Rover CLI to publish our subgraph schema s to GraphOS .

The supergraph schema consolidates all the types and field s across our published subgraph s. It also includes extra directive s to help the router determine which subgraphs can resolve each field.

