Currently, the Hot Chocolate framework throws an error if a subgraph does not include at least one entity. Although it is valid to have a subgraph without any entities in a federation architecture, the Hot Chocolate framework requires at least one.

This is a known bug and you can track the progress on this GitHub issue.

We haven't covered entities yet in the course (don't worry, we will!). The project repo already includes an entity type. If we didn't have an entity type, we would see the following error in the terminal when attempting to query the GraphQL server:

Terminal error An unhandled exception has occurred while executing the request. HotChocolate.SchemaException: For more details look at the `Errors` property. 1. The schema has no types with a KeyDirective and therefore no entities. Apollo federation requires at least one entity.