Overview
We've got a starting point for our subgraph already: a Hot Chocolate GraphQL server with information about playlists and tracks.
In this lesson, we will:
- Enable federation in a Hot Chocolate GraphQL server
Federation in Hot Chocolate
Let's open up our project and take a look at the
Odyssey.MusicMatcher.csproj file.
<Project Sdk="Microsoft.NET.Sdk.Web"><PropertyGroup><TargetFramework>net8.0</TargetFramework><Nullable>enable</Nullable><ImplicitUsings>enable</ImplicitUsings></PropertyGroup><ItemGroup><PackageReference Include="ApolloGraphQL.HotChocolate.Federation" Version="1.3.0" /><PackageReference Include="HotChocolate.AspNetCore" Version="13.6.0" /><PackageReference Include="Newtonsoft.Json" Version="13.0.3" /></ItemGroup></Project>
We're using the
ApolloGraphQL.HotChocolate.Federation package. This package is an actively maintained Apollo fork of the Hot Chocolate package that implements the latest Federation v2 features.
Let's enable Apollo Federation v2 in our GraphQL server.
Open up
Program.cs, and find the line where the GraphQL server is initialized. we'll chain the
.AddApolloFederationV2() method.
builder.Services.AddGraphQLServer().AddApolloFederationV2()
Let's save our changes and restart the server.
Explorer time!
The Explorer is a powerful web IDE for creating, running, and managing GraphQL operations. It lets us build operations easily and quickly, look at our operation history, peek at response hints, and share operations with others. We can access the Explorer through Apollo Sandbox, an environment that helps with local graph development.
Note: For a refresher on how to use the Sandbox Explorer, check out Lesson 5: Apollo Sandbox Explorer in the Intro to GraphQL course.
Jump over to the browser and head to Apollo Sandbox at https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox.
Make sure you're connected to the server's endpoint by pasting in
http://localhost:5059/graphql at the top left of the page.
Under the
Query type, we can see two new fields that we didn't specifically add to the schema:
_service and
_entities. These two fields are signals that the GraphQL server is now a subgraph.
Generating the schema file
One more thing before we bring this subgraph into the supergraph. We'll need access to our subgraph's schema file.
If we followed Hot Chocolate's schema-first approach, we would already have a schema file! But since we went with the annotation-based approach, we'll need to do a couple of extra steps.
Note: You can learn more about the three different approaches that Hot Chocolate supports (annotation-based, code-first, and schema-first) in Lesson 3: Hot Chocolate of the Intro to GraphQL course.
To generate the schema file, Hot Chocolate provides a handy package to help us out. Let's install it.
dotnet add package HotChocolate.AspNetCore.CommandLine --version 13.6.1
Note the specific version number. Since we're using Hot Chocolate v13.6.1, this additional package needs to match accordingly.
Next, hop over to the
Program.cs file and find the line where we run the app. We'll replace it with the method
RunWithGraphQLCommands(args);
- app.Run();+ app.RunWithGraphQLCommands(args);
With that, we can generate the schema by running the following command in the terminal:
dotnet run -- schema export --output schema.graphql
Note: There is a space between the double dashes and
schema. There is no space between the double dashes and
output.
We can find the generated schema in the
schema.graphql file. It should start with the federation definition at the top, letting us know that this is a subgraph schema.
schema@link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.5"import: ["@extends""@external""@key""@inaccessible""@override""@provides""@requires""@shareable""@tag""FieldSet""@composeDirective""@interfaceObject"]) {query: Querymutation: Mutation}
It also imports federation-specific directives. We'll be using
@requires and
@external later on! Taking a peek at the rest of the file, we can see types and fields related to playlists and tracks.
Practice
Key takeaways
- We use the
ApolloGraphQL.HotChocolate.Federationpackage to enable Apollo Federation v2 features.
- Two special fields,
_serviceand
_entities, indicate that the GraphQL server is now a subgraph.
Up next
With our subgraph ready, we can move on to the next step of the managed federation process: publishing the schema to GraphOS.
Share your questions and comments about this lesson
This course is currently in
You'll need a GitHub account to post below. Don't have one? Post in our Odyssey forum instead.