7. Local development with rover dev
Overview

Excited to start connecting soundtrack data directly to recipes? (Finding music for the meal, so to speak!) First, let's make sure we're set up for local development.

In this lesson, we will:

  • Review the development kit provides
  • Use rover dev to do local development with our

From development to production

Though our and soundtracks are both running locally (with recipes running at a remote location), we're emulating the same exchange that would occur when we host everything in a live, traffic-ready environment.

As with developing any application, we need a workflow that allows us to make changes locally, test them out, and feel confident that we've taken care of any problems before pushing our changes to production (or at least, our version of production, in tutorial-land!).

But short of rolling new changes directly into our production , how do we actually test that our API will keep functioning?

The GraphOS supergraph development kit

provides a supergraph development kit that helps developers build and play with s within a architecture quickly and easily.

And—as you might have guessed—we've already been using parts of the development kit!

Sandbox is one such tool, a special mode of that provides us with Explorer (the IDE we've been using to build and run queries against our locally-running ), a schema reference, , and diffs.

Though we didn't create it ourselves, the recipes was bootstrapped using rover template, providing a starting point for a using JavaScript.

Rover template options shown as Java plus GraphQL, .NET plus GraphQL, and Go plus GraphQL

Note: Curious about other templates for different languages bootstrapping a new ? Check out rover template in the Apollo documentation. There's one for Hot Chocolate!

The last piece of our development kit is rover dev.

rover dev for local development

So far, we've seen data from both s come together by running a local . Let's envision now that our router—and both subgraphs—are running somewhere live within our cloud infrastructure.

The time has come to make some changes. We want to make some tweaks in our local copy of soundtracks, and have real-time validation as we code that our can still compose when those changes are merged.

A special command in the takes care of this scenario exactly. Let's see how rover dev fits into our development workflow.

Using rover dev

rover dev lets us start a local —right on your computer!—that can across one or more s. Each subgraph can be run locally or remotely. It's a in our local development environment! This lets us implement and test changes before we publish them to .

The rover dev command, showing a router receiving a request and splitting it between two subgraphs

Now you might be thinking: didn't we already run a locally? In Lesson 5: Router configuration, we downloaded a and ran it locally. The key difference is that was connected to our registry on , whereas the router we're running with rover dev will be connected to our local changes–even when those changes haven't been published to the registry! This means that we can play around with implementing new features and explore any additional schema changes we want to make with our subgraphs and simulate how it fits in with the and other subgraphs.

To get started, we'll need the soundtracks running. If you haven't already, start the server locally with dotnet run.

Task!

The config file

The easiest way to start a rover dev session with multiple s is to use a YAML file listing the details for each subgraph.

  1. Create a new file within the Router directory called supergraph-config.yaml and paste the contents below:

    supergraph-config.yaml
    federation_version: =2.5.0
    subgraphs:
      soundtracks: # Subgraph running locally, using introspection to retrieve schema
        schema:
          subgraph_url: http://localhost:5059/graphql
      recipes: # Schema downloaded from GraphOS registry
        schema:
          graphref: <APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> # replace with your own graph_ref
          subgraph: recipes

    The first line defines the version of Federation we're using.

    The properties under subgraphs are all the names of s in the . Let's look at each one.

    soundtracks is running locally, and we're using to retrieve the schema. We could have given it the schema file, but because we're using Hot Chocolate's annotation-based approach, it's easier to take advantage of instead of remembering to generate the schema file after every change we make.

    Next up is recipes. This one is pointing to the recipes stored in . If we were making changes to the recipes as well, we'd probably point to a locally-running server and schema, similar to how we've set up soundtracks.

  2. Make sure to replace the <APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> value with your own!

    supergraph-config.yaml
    recipes: # Schema downloaded from GraphOS registry
      schema:
        graphref: <APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> # replace with your own graph_ref
        subgraph: recipes

We're ready to run rover dev!

Running rover dev

In a new terminal window, navigate to the Router folder (where the supergraph-config.yaml file lives).

Let's run rover dev and pass in the config file with the --supergraph-config flag.

rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph-config.yaml

After running it, we'll get the following output:

⚠️  Do not run this command in production! ⚠️  It is intended for local development.
👂 polling http://localhost:5059/graphql every 1 second
🛫 starting a session with the 'recipes' subgraph
🛫 starting a session with the 'soundtracks' subgraph
🎶 composing supergraph with Federation v2.5.4
🚀 your supergraph is running! head to http://localhost:4000 to query your supergraph
🎶 composing supergraph with Federation v2.5.4
✅ successfully composed after adding the 'soundtracks' subgraph

Awesome, looks like our is running at http://localhost:4000. Let's check it out!

Note: By default, rover dev runs the on port 4000. If you would prefer running it on a different port, you can add the additional flag --supergraph-port (or -p) and set it to a different value. Just make sure you're not using port 5059 because that's where the soundtracks is running!

In the browser, navigate to http://localhost:4000. We'll see Sandbox connected to port 4000, ready for us to our local . We've just done the equivalent of what we did in lesson 6 when we added the recipes using Studio, but locally!

Let's make the same we did in Studio, just to double check everything is working smoothly.

query GetRecipeAndPlaylists {
  recipe(id: "recgUKbxnQssl9fYc") {
    cookingTime
    description
    instructions
  }
  featuredPlaylists {
    name
  }
}

Run the query and... data! 🎉You can confirm the same data was returned in Studio as it is in Sandbox.

We're now free to make any changes we'd like to in the soundtracks , and see for ourselves how the would handle them. We can even spin up a whole new subgraph and add it to our local .

This is your playground to explore in, to test new concepts, and dream up new features– all without impacting the production !

Practice

Which of the following does rover dev not do?

Key takeaways

  • The development kit includes the following: Sandbox, rover template and rover dev.
  • rover dev lets us start a local that can across one or more s.
  • To use rover dev, we need each 's name, the URL where it's running, and (optionally) the path to the schema file. The easiest way to do this is with a config file.

Up next

We have everything we need to get started on our changes! Let's turn our focus back to that dream that connects data between a recipe and the perfect playlists to accompany our cooking.

