Overview

We're finally ready to add the recommendedPlaylists field to a Recipe !

In this lesson, we will:

Learn how multiple subgraph s can contribute field s to an entity

Defining an entity

The Recipe type is already marked as an entity in the recipes subgraph. We can confirm this by taking a look at the Schema page in Studio, and selecting Objects.

https://studio.apollographql.com

Beside the Recipe type is an E label, denoting that it's an entity type. Clicking into the type, we can further see the key fields for this entity: id .

This is great! The recipes subgraph has already opened us up to contribute fields to this entity. Let's go ahead and do that, jumping back to our project in the code editor.

Let's create a new class in the Types folder called Recipe .

Types/Recipe.cs namespace Odyssey . MusicMatcher ; public class Recipe { } Copy

Remember, to define an entity, we need two things: a primary key ( [Key] ) and a reference resolver ( [ReferenceResolver] ).

Defining a primary key

First, let's import the ApolloGraphQL.HotChocolate.Federation package at the top of the file. Types/Recipe.cs using ApolloGraphQL . HotChocolate . Federation ; Copy Then, we'll tag the Recipe class with the Key attribute, specifying the id field as the primary key. Note the use of lowercase id here; it needs to match the schema exactly, as we saw in Studio. Types/Recipe.cs [ Key ( "id" ) ] public class Recipe { } Copy Inside the Recipe class, we'll add the Id as a property of the class, using short-hand syntax for auto-implemented properties. Note that we're using uppercase Id here to follow C# convention, but behind the scenes, Hot Chocolate will convert it to lowercase when generating the GraphQL schema. This property returns a string type. Types/Recipe.cs public string Id { get ; } Copy We'll also annotate this property with the [ID] attribute. Though the Id returns a string type, we want to map it to a GraphQL scalar type for ID , not String . Types/Recipe.cs [ ID ] public string Id { get ; } Copy

Defining the reference resolver function

Along with the key, we need a reference resolver: a function that returns a particular instance of an entity.

Let's define a new function, which will be public static . We'll call it GetRecipeById . The name of the reference resolver doesn't matter, but we should be descriptive about what it's doing. This function will return a Recipe type (the entity type!). Types/Recipe.cs public static Recipe GetRecipeById ( ) { } Copy To mark this as the reference resolver for the entity, we'll use the [ReferenceResolver] attribute. Types/Recipe.cs [ ReferenceResolver ] public static Recipe GetRecipeById ( ) Copy For the parameters of this function, we have access to the key field(s) for the entity. In this case, that's the id property. Types/Recipe.cs public static Recipe GetRecipeById ( string id ) Copy In the body of the function, we'll return an instance of the Recipe class, using the id to instantiate it. Types/Recipe.cs return new Recipe ( id ) ; Copy Finally, we'll write the constructor for the Recipe class, which takes in a string id and assigns it to the Id property. Types/Recipe.cs public Recipe ( string id ) { Id = id ; } Copy

Contributing to an entity

Awesome, we have the stub of the entity filled out: the bare minimum needed to define an entity in a new subgraph. Now let's add the new field to make our dream query come true: recommended playlists for a recipe.

Inside the body of the Recipe class, add a new resolver function called RecommendedPlaylists . For now, we'll work with hard-coded data. We'll replace it with a call to our data source in the next lesson. The RecommendedPlaylists method will return a list of Playlist objects. Types/Recipe.cs public List < Playlist > RecommendedPlaylists ( ) { return new List < Playlist > { new Playlist ( "1" , "GraphQL Groovin'" ) , new Playlist ( "2" , "Graph Explorer Jams" ) , new Playlist ( "3" , "Interpretive GraphQL Dance" ) } ; } Copy Let's also add a description for this field. Types/Recipe.cs [ GraphQLDescription ( "A list of recommended playlists for this particular recipe. Returns 1 to 3 playlists." ) ] Copy

See full Recipe.cs file using ApolloGraphQL . HotChocolate . Federation ; namespace Odyssey . MusicMatcher ; [ Key ( "id" ) ] public class Recipe { [ ID ] public string Id { get ; } [ ReferenceResolver ] public static Recipe GetRecipeById ( string id ) { return new Recipe ( id ) ; } [ GraphQLDescription ( "A list of recommended playlists for this particular recipe. Returns 1 to 3 playlists." ) ] public List < Playlist > RecommendedPlaylists ( ) { return new List < Playlist > { new Playlist ( "1" , "GraphQL Groovin'" ) , new Playlist ( "2" , "Graph Explorer Jams" ) , new Playlist ( "3" , "Interpretive GraphQL Dance" ) } ; } public Recipe ( string id ) { Id = id ; } } Copy

Registering the entity

One last thing: we'll need to register this type in our GraphQL server. Open up Program.cs and find the line where we initialize the GraphQL server. To group all our similar method calls, we'll add the next line right after registering the other types (such as Query and Mutation ): AddType<Recipe>() .

Program.cs builder . Services . AddGraphQLServer ( ) . AddApolloFederationV2 ( ) . AddQueryType < Query > ( ) . AddMutationType < Mutation > ( ) . AddType < Recipe > ( ) . RegisterService < SpotifyService > ( ) ; Copy

Alright, let's save our changes and restart the server.

The rover dev process will pick up the changes and take care of composing those changes with the recipes subgraph. If all goes well, we're ready to query this new schema!

Querying in Explorer

Jump back over to http://localhost:4000, where our local rover dev router is running.

Let's start building a new operation, a pared down version of our dream query. We'll ask for a specific recipe's name and the names of its recommended playlists.

query GetRecipeWithPlaylists { randomRecipe { name recommendedPlaylists { id name } } } Copy

http://localhost:4000

Woohoo–we're getting data back–playlists to sing along to while cooking up our recipe, nice!

Let's take a peek at the query plan. Click on the dropdown arrow beside Response and select Query Plan.

The chart view shows an initial fetch to the recipes subgraph, followed by another fetch to the soundtracks subgraph before finally merging (or flattening) the recipe type. Click Show plan as text.

http://localhost:4000

Query plan QueryPlan { Sequence { Fetch(service: "recipes") { { recipe(id: "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1") { __typename id name } } }, Flatten(path: "recipe") { Fetch(service: "soundtracks") { { ... on Recipe { __typename id } } => { ... on Recipe { recommendedPlaylists { id name } } } }, }, }, } Copy

We get a little more detail here. First, the router sends an operation to the recipes subgraph for the recipe's __typename , id and name . We didn't include __typename or id in our original operation, but the router needs them for its next step in the query plan to build the entity representation of a Recipe !

The router sends that entity representation to the soundtracks subgraph, which uses the information to identify that instance of a Recipe and contribute further fields to it: specifically, the recommendedPlaylists field.

Awesome! Our recipes and soundtracks services are now collaborating on the same Recipe entity. Each subgraph contributes its own fields, and the router packages up the response for us.

Practice

True or false: In Hot Chocolate, the reference resolver function must be named ReferenceResolver . False True Submit

Key takeaways

In Hot Chocolate, we use the [Key] attribute to define the key field for an entity and the [ReferenceResolver] attribute to define the reference resolver function.

In Hot Chocolate, entities need to be registered to the GraphQL server .

Up next